Best's Market Segment Report: European Big Four Reinsurers’ Appetite for Property Catastrophe Reduced but Not Lost
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ahead of the annual Rendez-Vous de Septembre in. , AM Best’s analysis of the European big four reinsurers – Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re and SCOR – reveals improving financial performance after a challenging 2020, though significant headwinds remain in both life and non-life segments.
Best’s Special Report: First Look: Six-Month 2022 U.S. Property/Casualty Financial Results
Net underwriting loss in the first six months of 2022, down. from the prior year period, according to a new AM Best special report. The Best’s Special Report, titled, “First Look: Six-Month 2022 U.S. Property/Casualty Financial Results,” states that a 9.3% growth in net earned premiums and a 27.7% decline in policyholder dividends were countered by a 15.8% increase in incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) and a 7.2% rise in other underwriting expenses. The personal lines segment, specifically the automobile lines of business, were responsible for declines in underwriting results.
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Alaska Timber Insurance, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of Alaska Timber Insurance, Inc. (ATI) (. Ketchikan, AK. ). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR...
Fed is hoping August hiring report will show slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Raging inflation has so scrambled the economy that it’s come to this: If Friday’s jobs report for August were to show a significant hiring slowdown, the. Federal Reserve. — and even the. White House. — would likely welcome it. The government is expected to...
Texas insurer of last resort offers coverage to failed Weston clients
Florida's property insurance crisis is being felt as far away as Texas, where about 30,000 property owners were left without insurance at the height of hurricane season. Those property owners were covered by Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Florida insurer placed into liquidation by a Florida court on Aug. 8. All Weston policies will end on Sept. 7.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
CT regulators scale back health insurers’ 2023 rate hike requests. Most increases still in double digits. [Hartford Courant]
The Connecticut Insurance Department said Friday it reduced 2023 health insurance rate increase requests, but authorized prices that are still higher by double digits for more than 120,000 plan members and others. Requests by carriers in the individual market were reduced to an average increase of 12.9% from 20.4%. In...
Risk Strategies Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance for the Fifth Consecutive Year
BOSTON , Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has been named for the fifth consecutive year in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program. The award recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work, and help their companies grow.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Toa Reinsurance Company, Limited and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of The. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Toa Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Union Medical Benefits Society Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect UniMed’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
FDA-approved Investigator-initiated Pre-market Clinical Trial of LAmbre™ Plus LAA Closure System Obtained Medical Insurance Coverage in the US
SHENZHEN, China , Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeTech Scientific Corporation. (Stock Code: 1302.HK) is pleased to announce that on. , an FDA-approved investigator-initiated pre-market clinical trial of its proprietary LAmbre™ Plus Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure System has obtained medical insurance coverage in. the United States. , meaning...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of INPEX Insurance, Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive. The ratings reflect IIL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
