Net underwriting loss in the first six months of 2022, down. from the prior year period, according to a new AM Best special report. The Best’s Special Report, titled, “First Look: Six-Month 2022 U.S. Property/Casualty Financial Results,” states that a 9.3% growth in net earned premiums and a 27.7% decline in policyholder dividends were countered by a 15.8% increase in incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) and a 7.2% rise in other underwriting expenses. The personal lines segment, specifically the automobile lines of business, were responsible for declines in underwriting results.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO