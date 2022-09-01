ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Ten Steps to Writing a Successful College Application Essay

On Monday, Sept 12, A Bloc of Writers will hold a virtual event from 7:00 to 8:00pm to provide guidance and tips about how to:. • tackle the Common Application essay prompts and various supplemental essays;. • select appropriate topics and themes;. • brainstorm ideas for essays,. • organize and...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

QUIGLEY: The Moral and Ethical Dilemma of “Gotcha” Journalism

The recent video of the Cos Cob School assistant principal went viral, made national newscasts, and places our school system in an unfortunate light. There is widespread acknowledgement that Mr. Boland’s comments displayed a lack of judgement and do not reflect the values of our community or those that we expect from our school administrators. The discriminatory nature of his remarks is unacceptable to us all and the resulting anger is justified. However, just as important, and equally disturbing but lost in the focus on the content, is how this information was obtained in the first place.
GREENWICH, CT
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race

An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
GREENWICH, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools

NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
NAUGATUCK, CT
arizonasuntimes.com

Project Veritas: Connecticut Assistant Principal Shares How He Rejects Hiring ‘Catholics’ and ‘Conservatives’ to Allow ‘Subtle’ Child Indoctrination

Project Veritas released its latest exposé in which an assistant principal in a Cos Cob, Connecticut elementary school shares with an undercover reporter his strategies to ensure he never hires “Catholics” or “conservatives” to guarantee the children in his school are exposed to “subtle” leftwing indoctrination.
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

New Policy Defines School Cops’ Role

As school-based cops joined Hamden students in returning to the hallways this week, local leaders caught up on a late assignment: Writing rules for what the officers should or should not be doing in academic environments. The Hamden Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday evening to enact a memorandum of...
HAMDEN, CT
boulderbeat.news

These 3 places have ‘zero’ homelessness. Here’s how they did it.

As the whole country grapples with an ever-growing homelessness crisis, a handful of cities and counties have done what seems impossible in Boulder: Measurably reduced the number of people living on the streets or in shelters. More than a dozen communities have reached what is known as functional zero for...
BOULDER, CO
cityandstateny.com

A toss-up looms in the changing 19th Congressional District

On Aug. 23, Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan surprised New York and the rest of the nation with his victory in the special election for the 19th Congressional District. Many expected Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro to win the seat. Pundits called it a bellwether race, an indication that Democrats may perform better than expected in the November midterms.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
talkofthesound.com

Financial Advisor Charged by Feds for Embezzlement of New Rochelle Woman

WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 4, 2022) –A Federal Indictment was unsealed on April 27, 2022, in White Plains federal court charging Adam Belardino, the Chief Executive Officer of the Maddox Group, a financial advisory firm in New York City and elsewhere, with wire fraud in connection with his embezzlement of more than $313,000 from a Maddox client, a 64-year-old New Rochelle resident.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
NewsTimes

Executive director who helped Ridgefield Playhouse grow to step down after 21 years

RIDGEFIELD — After 21 years as executive director of The Ridgefield Playhouse, Allison Stockel will be stepping down. There will be a November gala in her honor. During Stockel’s time at the Playhouse, a 500-seat nonprofit performing arts center on 80 East Ridge Road, the venue went from producing 40 shows a year to more than 250 shows, a release said.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Free Outdoor Concert: Rockin’ in the Garden

Come out Friday, Sept 9 to this free, fun, outdoor concert open to the public at Greenwich Botanical Center. The event is sponsored by Elwell at Elliman – Scott Elwell, Sarah Stone and Jennifer Ho – who also donated to Central Middle School and Greenwich Botanical Center. Bring...
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Historic Norwalk lighthouse opens to public for the first time in 120 years

NORWALK — For the first time in 120 years, the public will have a chance to tour the recently restored Greens Ledge Light later this month. The Norwalk Seaport Association and the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society are offering tours of the historic spark plug lighthouse on Sept. 17 and 18. Tickets are being sold online for $60 each.
NORWALK, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters volunteer to keep Dutchess Stadium safe

FISHKILL – The Chelsea Fire Company, comprised solely of volunteers, is the department that keeps Dutchess Stadium safe during every game that has a fireworks show, and does it at no charge to the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fire Chief Ryan McCluskey told Mid-Hudson News that the 2022 Renegades season...
FISHKILL, NY

