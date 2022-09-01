The recent video of the Cos Cob School assistant principal went viral, made national newscasts, and places our school system in an unfortunate light. There is widespread acknowledgement that Mr. Boland’s comments displayed a lack of judgement and do not reflect the values of our community or those that we expect from our school administrators. The discriminatory nature of his remarks is unacceptable to us all and the resulting anger is justified. However, just as important, and equally disturbing but lost in the focus on the content, is how this information was obtained in the first place.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO