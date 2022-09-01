Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
BBC
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
BBC
Liz Truss: New PM's past and future dealings with Northern Ireland
May 2016, and a lesser-known Liz Truss was at Northern Ireland's Balmoral Show, arguing that the UK is stronger staying in the EU. During the referendum campaign, the then environment secretary was no fan of Vote Leave. Explaining her decision at the time, she said: "I don't want us to...
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
Funerals in Northern Ireland 'at risk of delay' unless laws extended
Funerals in Northern Ireland are at risk of delay unless laws to ease the death management process are extended, Stormont has been warned. The legislation was introduced during the Covid pandemic to allow electronic certification instead of paper-based. But without a functioning government it will expire on 24 September. BBC...
BBC
Cyrus Mistry: Billionaire former Tata chairman dies in car crash
India's prime minister has described the death of the billionaire former chairman of Tata, the country's largest conglomerate, as a "big loss" for the business world. Cyrus Mistry died on Sunday in a road accident while travelling to Mumbai. One other person was killed and two more passengers were injured,...
BBC
Iran says it seized US surface drones from Red Sea
Iran says its navy seized two unmanned US drones from the Red Sea. The country's state TV reported the navy took control of them to prevent an accident after "issuing warnings" to the US fleet. They were later released - video showed several crew members pushing the drones into the sea from their vessel.
BBC
Israeli rules say West Bank visitors must declare love interest
Foreigners must tell the Israeli defence ministry if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, according to new rules. If they marry, they will be required to leave after 27 months for a cooling-off period of at least half a year. It is part of...
BBC
Meghan and Harry's UK trip follows interview row
Although constantly resident on the front pages of UK newspapers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be appearing in person in the UK for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The duchess will be speaking at the One Young World summit in Manchester later on Monday. It...
U.K.・
BBC
Canada stabbings: Police hunt suspects after killing spree in Saskatchewan
Canadian police have launched a huge manhunt for two men suspected of stabbing at least 10 people to death in a rampage that has shocked the nation. Two suspects named as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are on the run and considered armed and dangerous. Victims were found in 13...
BBC
Chiswick gym-goer has bank account emptied after locker raid
A woman has described how criminals raided her gym locker, stole her wallet and went on an £8,000 shopping spree while she was exercising. Charlotte, from west London, who did not want her full name published, told the BBC how she felt blamed by her bank and made to feel like a "criminal".
BBC
Next UK prime minister to be announced at lunchtime
A freeze on energy bills is one of a number of options for tackling the soaring cost of gas and electricity due to be presented to the new prime minister this week. BBC News has been told a menu of options has been worked up in Whitehall to help struggling households.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
BBC
Liz Truss: A quick guide to the UK's new prime minister
Liz Truss is the UK's next prime minister. Here's what you need to know about her if you don't regularly follow politics. She's won a leadership contest, not a general election. She's succeeded Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party, winning the most votes from members of that party....
BBC
Actress Kate Copstick attacked and robbed of charity money
An actress was attacked outside her home by two men in balaclavas who stole £8,500 in charity money she had raised. Kate Copstick, from Glasgow, was a short distance from her property in Shepherd's Bush, London, when the men ran after her on Saturday. The 66-year-old said they put...
BBC
Gas prices soar 26% after Russia keeps key pipeline closed
Gas prices have soared on concerns over energy supplies after Russia announced it would not reopen its main gas pipeline to Europe. The Dutch month ahead wholesale gas price, a benchmark for Europe, was up as much as 30% in early trading on Monday. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline had...
BBC
MrBeast Burger sees thousands fill shopping centre
Top YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson filled a shopping centre in the US with thousands of fans, on Sunday, at the opening of his first burger restaurant. Donaldson is one of the most popular people on the video-sharing platform, with more than 100 million subscribers. He used that fame to open...
BBC
Entrance to forgotten square revealed by huge fire in Edinburgh
The entrance to a forgotten square which was once home to upper-class society has been found inside a pub during renovation work following a huge fire. Using old maps and directories, experts have discovered the goods entrance led through slum dwellings into an area where physicians, advocates and writers lived.
U.K.・
