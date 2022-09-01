Read full article on original website
After years of hype and broken promises, investors are hoping this time might really be different for hydrogen stocks. A sudden sense of climate urgency in boardrooms and government alike has spiked interest in emerging technologies that could help reach aggressive decarbonization goals. That includes hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced with renewable energy to create truly carbon-free fuel. This so-called green hydrogen could decarbonize industrial processes, and perhaps make marginal contributions to transportation and heating as well.
I can't blame Jackery for positioning the promotion of its flagship solar generator at IFA 2022 in Berlin next to a giant RV camper mock-up. That's the pitch: Buy a solar generator and take it camping. Enough with the camping song and dance. We all know what these environmentally-friendly power-source...
The energy crisis is forcing manufacturers to consider cutting production or closing down altogether, according to new research.Make UK said its study showed firms were warning that their energy costs have already “spiralled out of control”.Around half of the 200 companies surveyed said their electricity bills have shot up by more than 100% in the past 12 months and half expect the same fate in the coming year.Around one in eight of those polled said they have already made job cuts as a result of increased energy bills, and admit that more drastic action such as full shutdowns and wider...
A study from the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) quantifies what resources would be needed to build all the electric cars, wind turbines, solar panels, and other technologies needed to eliminate the use of fossil fuels. Superficially, the report appears really dire: There simply isn't enough stuff in the ground to make everything we need to replace what we have. According to the GTK summary:
