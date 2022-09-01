Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Photos: Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter
Southern Decadence celebrated its 50th anniversary with a colorful walking parade through the French Quarter Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. This year's theme was 'Jazz. Burlesque. Decadent. New Orleans.'
With over 700 entries sent in, check out the WINNER and finalist's punchlines in Walt Handelsman's Who-Dat Cartoon Caption Contest!!
Wow! We received 708 entries in this week’s Who-Dat Cartoon Caption Contest! Some were optimistic, some were pessimistic, many were silly, zany, quirky and off-the-wall. Our winner found a way to take this one to a higher level. Great job, everyone!. As always, when we have duplicate entries, and...
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
Older adults are the target audience as museums add art programming
It took nine decades, but Raymond Lewis finally got to step out on Mardi Gras Day with Black Masking Indians. "Never in my lifetime," he said, "I didn't think I would be dressing with an Indian group." But not only did Lewis get an invitation from Big Chief Darryl Montana...
Photos: Massive rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street, thanks to NOPD officer
Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. The giant rainbow fleur-de-lis covers most of the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann streets in New Orleans. It was paid for by New Orleans police...
Rahn Broady makes creative flavors for The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy
Rahn Broady is a career educator who teaches biology and horticulture at the Living School. He also makes ice cream and runs The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and does pop-ups. He came to New Orleans to work at the Edible Schoolyard, which combined his interests in teaching and food. Since the pandemic began, he’s made ice cream to support mutual aid efforts. Find information about his events on the Facebook group The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy, or follow @7thwardicecream on Instagram.
Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?
I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
Southern Decadence is this weekend. Here's what you should know.
Southern Decadence, the popular LGBTQ festival held annually in the French Quarter, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Thousands of people are expected to come to New Orleans for the mega-party that’s sometimes called the “Gay Mardi Gras” over Labor Day weekend. This collection of stories shares what...
Dabe: ‘Old rivalry that we loved’ returns to New Orleans East
The football game ended with Abramson senior Darren Rayford rushing for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. He celebrated with teammates near midfield, each putting hands on a bronze trophy that went to the winner of a rivalry game that had not been played since before Hurricane Katrina. By...
NOLA.com
Harrah's New Orleans opens brand new 5,700-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook: 'We nailed it'
Last Friday, seven days before the new sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans opened, general manager Samir Mowad had that same feeling a bettor gets when the wrong cards appear. "Seven days ago, I would have bet against us," said Mowad against the backdrop of the glittering new 5,700-square-foot space. "I was questioning whether we were gonna make it happen, but to the credit of our entire team, we surely did."
Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
New book of faith-based stories about lay ministry coming soon
The daughter of a local writer asked her mother, “Mom, what do you do all day? Answer the phone?”. The mom, Karen Baker, is office manager at Mary Queen of Peace, a Catholic church of about 1,500 families in Mandeville. "Every day is different; you never know" who will...
New Orleans public schools have fewer certified teachers, but does that really matter?
Across Louisiana, 12.5% of teachers are uncertified, the most recent state data shows. But in New Orleans, where all public schools are run by charter organizations, that number is much higher, at about 55%. Perhaps that's no surprise: charter schools have the freedom to hire anyone they deem a qualified,...
Campaign to recall LaToya Cantrell is fueled by social media; organizers face long odds
For Raymond Butler, it was the recent overseas trips Mayor LaToya Cantrell took, flying first class and staying at posh hotels. For David Woods, it’s the road construction that never seems to end – three years in the case of his street in Faubourg St. John. For Tamika...
Yvette Roussel named CEO of Northshore Food Bank
The Board of Directors of the Northshore Food Bank announced recently that Yvette Roussel had been named CEO of the nonprofit organization. Roussel assumed the role Aug. 29. She succeeds Terri Turner-Marse, who has retired. Roussel worked in a number of roles since joining Northshore Food Bank staff in 2015,...
At Lincoln Beach, volunteer caretakers plead for help from New Orleans City Hall
When it comes to Lincoln Beach, the long-neglected New Orleans East recreation spot that’s recently had a quiet revival, city officials and the volunteers who tend to it say they want the same thing: a newly restored, pristine Lake Pontchartrain beachfront for everyone to enjoy. But in recent months,...
Letters: This Marine never held illusions about LaToya Cantrell
Predictably, LaToya Cantrell supporters are claiming that the recall effort is a dark plot by the GOP and, of course, racists. I have seen a lot of recall posts on Nextdoor by my Black neighbors, and the majority of them are strongly in favor of the recall, but that is irrelevant. No matter who started the recall effort, it won't succeed if the majority of the citizenry thinks she does a good job.
Rare surgery at Children's Hospital has infant, parents all breathing easier
When an infant’s common cold spiraled into a life-threatening situation, a first-of-its-kind surgery in Louisiana led to a happy ending. Today, Mila Ryan Latiolais is a healthy 9-month-old. That was true for her first 2 months, with noisy breathing being the only sign that anything might be amiss. A few coughs would clear the problem, so her parents, Britney Serrette and Matthew Latiolais, of Arnaudville, didn't worry.
James Gill: Is LaToya Cantrell under attack because she is a Black woman? Or a freeloader?
When New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell flies premium on our dollar to the French Riviera or a lakeside resort in Switzerland, do you feel she has one helluva nerve?. Do you think she is such a lousy mayor that she should be recalled?. If so, you just don't “understand the...
Clancy DuBos: Thoughts on the recall effort
Starting a recall drive is easy. Getting enough signatures to force a referendum takes hard work, and then some. The bigger the target, the harder it is to bring them down. It’s a lengthy process. State lawmakers designed it that way on purpose. It used to be even more...
