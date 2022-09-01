ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Rahn Broady makes creative flavors for The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy

Rahn Broady is a career educator who teaches biology and horticulture at the Living School. He also makes ice cream and runs The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and does pop-ups. He came to New Orleans to work at the Edible Schoolyard, which combined his interests in teaching and food. Since the pandemic began, he’s made ice cream to support mutual aid efforts. Find information about his events on the Facebook group The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy, or follow @7thwardicecream on Instagram.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?

I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Southern Decadence is this weekend. Here's what you should know.

Southern Decadence, the popular LGBTQ festival held annually in the French Quarter, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Thousands of people are expected to come to New Orleans for the mega-party that’s sometimes called the “Gay Mardi Gras” over Labor Day weekend. This collection of stories shares what...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dabe: ‘Old rivalry that we loved’ returns to New Orleans East

The football game ended with Abramson senior Darren Rayford rushing for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. He celebrated with teammates near midfield, each putting hands on a bronze trophy that went to the winner of a rivalry game that had not been played since before Hurricane Katrina. By...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Harrah's New Orleans opens brand new 5,700-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook: 'We nailed it'

Last Friday, seven days before the new sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans opened, general manager Samir Mowad had that same feeling a bettor gets when the wrong cards appear. "Seven days ago, I would have bet against us," said Mowad against the backdrop of the glittering new 5,700-square-foot space. "I was questioning whether we were gonna make it happen, but to the credit of our entire team, we surely did."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.

With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New book of faith-based stories about lay ministry coming soon

The daughter of a local writer asked her mother, “Mom, what do you do all day? Answer the phone?”. The mom, Karen Baker, is office manager at Mary Queen of Peace, a Catholic church of about 1,500 families in Mandeville. "Every day is different; you never know" who will...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Yvette Roussel named CEO of Northshore Food Bank

The Board of Directors of the Northshore Food Bank announced recently that Yvette Roussel had been named CEO of the nonprofit organization. Roussel assumed the role Aug. 29. She succeeds Terri Turner-Marse, who has retired. Roussel worked in a number of roles since joining Northshore Food Bank staff in 2015,...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: This Marine never held illusions about LaToya Cantrell

Predictably, LaToya Cantrell supporters are claiming that the recall effort is a dark plot by the GOP and, of course, racists. I have seen a lot of recall posts on Nextdoor by my Black neighbors, and the majority of them are strongly in favor of the recall, but that is irrelevant. No matter who started the recall effort, it won't succeed if the majority of the citizenry thinks she does a good job.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Rare surgery at Children's Hospital has infant, parents all breathing easier

When an infant’s common cold spiraled into a life-threatening situation, a first-of-its-kind surgery in Louisiana led to a happy ending. Today, Mila Ryan Latiolais is a healthy 9-month-old. That was true for her first 2 months, with noisy breathing being the only sign that anything might be amiss. A few coughs would clear the problem, so her parents, Britney Serrette and Matthew Latiolais, of Arnaudville, didn't worry.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Thoughts on the recall effort

Starting a recall drive is easy. Getting enough signatures to force a referendum takes hard work, and then some. The bigger the target, the harder it is to bring them down. It’s a lengthy process. State lawmakers designed it that way on purpose. It used to be even more...
LOUISIANA STATE

