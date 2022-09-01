Up until a week ago, Killian Mackeith Ryan was a rank-and-file soldier in the Army’s 82nd Airborne. But behind the scenes, according to court papers filed by federal prosecutors, he was a self-avowed racist who was communicating with other online extremists and claiming he’d joined the military to practice killing black people. Now that extremism has come to light, and Ryan’s military career appears to be over — and his legal trouble is just beginning. Ryan, a 21-year-old who’d been stationed in North Carolina, was arrested on August 26, shortly after the army discharged him for misconduct, according to an Army...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO