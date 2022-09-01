Read full article on original website
Related
Man Who Bragged on TV About Ordering Wisconsin Assembly Speaker’s and Local Mayor’s Ballots to ‘Test’ Election ‘Vulnerability’ Now Faces Felonies
A Wisconsin man who bragged on Facebook and even took to the airwaves in the state’s largest media market to vet his grievances about absentee ballot procedures in the Badger State has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. Harry E. Wait, 68, of Union Grove, Wisconsin, is...
Pa. State Senator Behind Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election Fights Jan. 6 Committee Deposition in Federal Court, Sues Speaker Pelosi
Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R), a Donald Trump loyalist who fought to overturn the 2020 election results, sued the Jan. 6 Committee on Thursday seeking to block his deposition on the grounds that, in his view, its GOP members are only “nominal” Republicans. Now the Keystone State’s...
The Justice Department Got Creative to Rid the Army of a Self-Avowed ‘Nazi’
Up until a week ago, Killian Mackeith Ryan was a rank-and-file soldier in the Army’s 82nd Airborne. But behind the scenes, according to court papers filed by federal prosecutors, he was a self-avowed racist who was communicating with other online extremists and claiming he’d joined the military to practice killing black people. Now that extremism has come to light, and Ryan’s military career appears to be over — and his legal trouble is just beginning. Ryan, a 21-year-old who’d been stationed in North Carolina, was arrested on August 26, shortly after the army discharged him for misconduct, according to an Army...
‘Kraken’ Lawyers, Already Sanctioned and Referred for Possible Discipline, Now Hit with Ethics Complaints
An advocacy group filed ethics complaints against six attorneys who participated in the so-called “Kraken” efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victories. Four of the lawyers already face the possible discipline or disbarment after a federal judge sanctioned them with referrals to respective bar associations. The...
Comments / 2