Texas State

Glendale faces rolling black outs if residents do not conserve power

As people try to cope with this sweltering heat wave by blasting their air conditioning during a Statewide Grid Emergency Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked residents to conserve power for the third straight day. “We are anticipating this extreme heat to be a length and duration the likes of which...
GLENDALE, CA
One dead, nine missing after sea plane crashes off Washington coast

The Coast Guard will resume its search Monday for nine people still missing after their sea plane crashed into the water off the coast of Washington state Sunday afternoon. Ten people — nine adults and one child — were aboard the plane when it went down in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, on its way to Renton Municipal Airport, according to officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
How one dealership group uses buying centers to soothe inventory pains

It became important to Farkas to cater to consumers who want to sell their vehicles “without feeling the pressure” to buy another. Even the buying centers housed within Germain dealerships are deliberately placed far enough away from the showroom floor to reduce consumer intimidation, Farkas said. “To a...
DAYTON, OH
South LA property owner speaks out after officials call her building a hotspot for a violent street gang

Tamika King, who goes by Nina Roza, was left in awe when she learned police labeled her apartment complex as one of the most dangerous gang hotspots in South Los Angeles. “Very surprised I got a lot of phone calls saying your property is on the news, your name is on the news,” said Roza, whose family has owned the building for more than 40 years.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy coy on possible 2024 presidential ambitions

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday played down a recent report that he may be weighing a 2024 presidential run. Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” the democrat promised to back President Biden if he runs for reelection. “He says he’s running; I take him at his word,”...
ELECTIONS
