Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Flash flood emergency in northwestern Georgia at least 1-in-200 year event
“Portions of Chattooga and Floyd counties have received 10-13 inches, with more rain coming. These amounts have resulted in catastrophic flash flooding and a Flash Flood Emergency continues in that area,” the National Weather Service office in Atlanta said Sunday. Rainfall of as much as 2 inches an hour...
nypressnews.com
Wild weather: Thunderstorms, hail and record heat bake SoCal over Labor Day weekend
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) — It was a day of weather extremes in Southern California, from record heat to hail to windy thunderstorms. In the middle of a prolonged heat wave that set at least one new temperature record, Southern Californians were shocked to see the skies open up, rumble and flash Sunday.
nypressnews.com
Glendale faces rolling black outs if residents do not conserve power
As people try to cope with this sweltering heat wave by blasting their air conditioning during a Statewide Grid Emergency Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked residents to conserve power for the third straight day. “We are anticipating this extreme heat to be a length and duration the likes of which...
nypressnews.com
One dead, nine missing after sea plane crashes off Washington coast
The Coast Guard will resume its search Monday for nine people still missing after their sea plane crashed into the water off the coast of Washington state Sunday afternoon. Ten people — nine adults and one child — were aboard the plane when it went down in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, on its way to Renton Municipal Airport, according to officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
How one dealership group uses buying centers to soothe inventory pains
It became important to Farkas to cater to consumers who want to sell their vehicles “without feeling the pressure” to buy another. Even the buying centers housed within Germain dealerships are deliberately placed far enough away from the showroom floor to reduce consumer intimidation, Farkas said. “To a...
nypressnews.com
South LA property owner speaks out after officials call her building a hotspot for a violent street gang
Tamika King, who goes by Nina Roza, was left in awe when she learned police labeled her apartment complex as one of the most dangerous gang hotspots in South Los Angeles. “Very surprised I got a lot of phone calls saying your property is on the news, your name is on the news,” said Roza, whose family has owned the building for more than 40 years.
nypressnews.com
SoCal heat wave sets new records Sunday, with even higher temps expected on Labor Day
Excessive heat warnings will remain in place for the next few days, as searing temperatures continue to roast much of Southern California, increasing the risk of brush fires and putting a mounting strain on the state’s power grid. Los Angeles County was bracing for daytime highs of 110 degrees...
nypressnews.com
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy coy on possible 2024 presidential ambitions
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday played down a recent report that he may be weighing a 2024 presidential run. Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” the democrat promised to back President Biden if he runs for reelection. “He says he’s running; I take him at his word,”...
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
The worst of a record Southern California heat wave still to come. What you need to know
The worst heat wave of the year will continue to broil Southern California at least until Wednesday. Saturday and Sunday will see “high” and “very high” heat levels in many areas, said Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. But Sunday will...
Comments / 0