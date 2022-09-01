Read full article on original website
College football scoreboard: Alabama, Auburn, JSU win home openers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — College football is officially back in Alabama! Scroll down to see scores from Saturday's big games including Alabama, Auburn, Jacksonville State and Miles College. Watch the video above. ROLL TIDE. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young passed for five first-half touchdowns and even ran for 100...
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Comeback Town: Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted...
UAB players show love to Bill Clark in special on-field moment
Bill Clark might no longer be calling the plays at UAB, but his impact is still felt inside the wall of the Blazers’ program. On Thursday night, Clark’s former players honored him in one of the more inspiring ways. Leading 38-0 at halftime over Alabama A&M, UAB players...
Nick Saban explains why Alabama won't wear white helmets during his tenure
Nick Saban is not the kind of coach to shake up the uniforms, and during his radio show this week, the Alabama coach explained why he wouldn’t wear the alternate white helmets. Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne and Saban are on the same page against white helmets. Alabama wore...
Who is backing the blue? In Alabama and beyond, a political question looms over midterms
President Joe Biden’s attempt to flip the political script on support for law enforcement has some guessing which political party is truly backing the blue. Most political observers believe Alabama Republicans will be immune from any fallout over national GOP calls to “defund the FBI” that could rattle battleground congressional midterm contests in November.
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
6 Quick & Easy Day Trips from Birmingham
If you’re itching for a quick getaway, consider a day trip to one of these six nearby gems that will steal your heart. Whether you’re looking for some front porch sitting with a sweet tea in hand, or a swanky martini bar with house music playing, there’s something for you within an easy drive of Birmingham. Check out some of what these nearby cities offer, and if you decide to stay the night, we have a few suggestions for lodging, too!
Listen to the Doobie Brothers drop Alabama moon into ‘Black Water’ in Pelham show
The Doobie Brothers took their Alabama fans in their arms and rocked them for more than a little while with no opening act on Friday night at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. Patrick Simmons, who wrote and sings perhaps the most beloved Doobie Brothers song of all time, “Black Water,”...
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
[WATCH] Behind the Headlines – Episode 72: Kim Parker Todd
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Go beyond the news and get the real story. Join us for Behind the Headlines, the weekly SylacaugaNews.com podcast bringing you conversations behind the stories we tell and report. On this edition, host Michael Giddens is joined by Kim Parker Todd, Executive Director of Miss Sylacauga....
Brand new outlook for September’s weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery Has a Sweet Home in Birmingham
Kristal Bryant’s sweet success is absolutely made from scratch. The chef-owner of K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery, a custom cake shop in downtown Birmingham that specializes in cakes for all occasions, including weddings, started her business in 2010 in her home kitchen making sweets for friends and family. She outgrew that space and opened a shop on Kent Dairy Road in Alabaster in 2013 selling custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and cinnamon rolls. The initial investment was $15,000; she and her husband painted the place and built their own counter.
8 ways to celebrate fall including shopping, pumpkin patches + more
Fall is approaching so it’s the season for cozy evenings and calmer outings. Whether you’re going on a date or spending time with family and friends, we’ve gathered eight ways you can have fun this fall in Birmingham. 1. Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ fall plant sale. Peruse...
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
Oxford man killed in early Saturday crash
An Oxford man is dead after a crash in east Alabama early Saturday, according to officials. Bobby Edwards, 41, was killed after the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road and overturned. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Human remains found in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were discovered Friday. According to a news release, PPD officers are investigating an area on I-65 near mile marker 243 after mowers found human remains near the wood line. Foul play is not suspected. No other information has been released at this […]
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
