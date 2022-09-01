ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

College football scoreboard: Alabama, Auburn, JSU win home openers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — College football is officially back in Alabama! Scroll down to see scores from Saturday's big games including Alabama, Auburn, Jacksonville State and Miles College. Watch the video above. ROLL TIDE. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young passed for five first-half touchdowns and even ran for 100...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?

How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

UAB players show love to Bill Clark in special on-field moment

Bill Clark might no longer be calling the plays at UAB, but his impact is still felt inside the wall of the Blazers’ program. On Thursday night, Clark’s former players honored him in one of the more inspiring ways. Leading 38-0 at halftime over Alabama A&M, UAB players...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sylacauga, AL
Sports
City
Memphis, AL
City
Sylacauga, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Auburn, AL
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban explains why Alabama won't wear white helmets during his tenure

Nick Saban is not the kind of coach to shake up the uniforms, and during his radio show this week, the Alabama coach explained why he wouldn’t wear the alternate white helmets. Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne and Saban are on the same page against white helmets. Alabama wore...
Alt 101.7

10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To

This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
ALABAMA STATE
styleblueprint.com

6 Quick & Easy Day Trips from Birmingham

If you’re itching for a quick getaway, consider a day trip to one of these six nearby gems that will steal your heart. Whether you’re looking for some front porch sitting with a sweet tea in hand, or a swanky martini bar with house music playing, there’s something for you within an easy drive of Birmingham. Check out some of what these nearby cities offer, and if you decide to stay the night, we have a few suggestions for lodging, too!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
wbrc.com

Train derails in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

[WATCH] Behind the Headlines – Episode 72: Kim Parker Todd

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Go beyond the news and get the real story. Join us for Behind the Headlines, the weekly SylacaugaNews.com podcast bringing you conversations behind the stories we tell and report. On this edition, host Michael Giddens is joined by Kim Parker Todd, Executive Director of Miss Sylacauga....
SYLACAUGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec#Louisiana Tech#Texas A M#Abc#Lsu
WSFA

Brand new outlook for September’s weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery Has a Sweet Home in Birmingham

Kristal Bryant’s sweet success is absolutely made from scratch. The chef-owner of K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery, a custom cake shop in downtown Birmingham that specializes in cakes for all occasions, including weddings, started her business in 2010 in her home kitchen making sweets for friends and family. She outgrew that space and opened a shop on Kent Dairy Road in Alabaster in 2013 selling custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and cinnamon rolls. The initial investment was $15,000; she and her husband painted the place and built their own counter.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
CBS 42

2 dead in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Oxford man killed in early Saturday crash

An Oxford man is dead after a crash in east Alabama early Saturday, according to officials. Bobby Edwards, 41, was killed after the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road and overturned. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
OXFORD, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were discovered Friday. According to a news release, PPD officers are investigating an area on I-65 near mile marker 243 after mowers found human remains near the wood line. Foul play is not suspected. No other information has been released at this […]
PELHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Tragedy of North Birmingham

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy