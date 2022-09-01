ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, GA

Hancock County, GA
13WMAZ

GBI investigating: Person shot by deputy in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. The GBI released a statement that they are still investigating after they were asked to conduct an independent investigation at 12:13 a.m. The release says that a Baldwin County deputy responded to a domestic dispute on Union Hill Church road after multiple 911 calls were made form a home on Friday night.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

77-year-old Georgia man shot and killed by law enforcement

A 77-year-old Baldwin County man is dead after law enforcement officials say he pointed a shotgun at a Baldwin County deputy. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on Friday, Sept. 2, at 11:31 p.m., a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a domestic dispute on Union Hill Church Road after multiple 911 calls from the home.
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. launch DUI crackdown for holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina are once again partnering to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road during the 31st annual Hands Across the Border impaired driving education and enforcement campaign. At the Georgia welcome center on Interstate 20, officials on Thursday provided an update on...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Here's what we've learned about Georgia's new voters

NORCROSS, Ga. — Georgia has gained more than one and a half million voters since the last gubernatorial election - and the details give some hope to Democrats that they can win statewide elections again this year. Most new Georgia voters register when they get new driver’s licenses. In...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses

Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
GEORGIA STATE

