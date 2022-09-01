ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

visitoshkosh.com

TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House

Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
WBAY Green Bay

Where are the mosquitoes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
WISN

Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight

MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beaver Dam firefighters battle blaze with ‘heavy smoke and fire’

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam firefighters battled a blaze with “heavy smoke and fire” Thursday night, according to department officials. Crews first responded to the 500 block of West Mackie Street around 8:45 p.m. after getting the initial report. When they got to the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke on the backside of the house. They later found fire inside of the two-story home.
wearegreenbay.com

Two Rivers residents disagree with city over beach access

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon. Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly crash on I-43 kills one in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 88-year-old from Sheboygan is dead after hitting a flatbed truck on the side of the road, reports Wisconsin deputies. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on August 31 around 8:10 p.m. First responders said they were sent to the area of I-43 at CTH XX in the Township of Centerville.
Fox11online.com

Woman dies in Manitowoc County highway crash

TOWN OF CENTERVILLE (WLUK) -- An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman died after crashing into the back of a flatbed truck on I-43 in Manitowoc County. It happened Wednesday just after 8 p.m. on I-43 at County Highway XX in the town of Centerville. The preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving...
b93radio.com

Another County COVID Casualty – 80+ Years Old, Ups Total to 280 Deaths

Even as COVID-19’s dominance continues to fade, the disease remains deadly. On Friday’s update from the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, another county death was attributed to the coronavirus, a person at least 80 years old. Of the 280 county victims so far, one was between 10 and 19 years old, one was in their 20s, six were in their 30s, nine were in their 40s, twenty-two were in their 50s, forty-five were in their 60s, seventy-four were in their 70s and one-hundred-twenty-two were at least 80 years old.
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
WEAU-TV 13

3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
Community Policy