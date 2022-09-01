ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

See Hocus Pocus Like Never Before on a Four-Story Screen in Kentucky

Did you know that Kentucky was home to a four-story movie theater screen??. Summer is winding down and spooky season is winding up and I am so excited for all of the movies coming out this Fall. In September we've got the much anticipated Rob Zombie's The Munsters movie coming out as well as the sequel to Hocus Pocus.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Top 10 Free Things to Do this Fall around Louisville

These are the best things to do this fall for FREE fall fun with your family. This means that there is no admission cost for the festival or event, but there might be a small parking fee or activities within the event that have a ticketed cost and also does not include things like paying for food or drinks, etc.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Louisville, KY
foodanddine.com

R.I.P. Tom Clemons, bar founder and operator extraordinaire

Tom Clemons lived a full and rich life, and localism was at his very core. Clemons opened and operated bars, and mercifully did it the old-school way, drawing inspiration from his own heart, mind and soul, while mercifully sparing us references to “concepts” and “hospitality groups.”. For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Most Haunted#Haunted Hotels#The Haunted#Old Louisville#Downtown Louisville#Celebrate Fall
WBKR

A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WLKY.com

Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Vice

The Homies Bring Louisville’s Flourishing Creativity to the World

Louisville, Kentucky, has a close-knit music community and a uniquely charged energy field for emerging artists—and throughout the last decade, few have embodied the talent and vigor of the city’s scene as well as The Homies, the rap group and creative collective. From writing and recording with Louisville peers like Jack Harlow, to releasing three successful albums and a handful of hit videos including "The Come Down" and “Leaf Wraps,” The Homies are consistently self-made, multitalented, and focused on making music that’s timeless.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Bardstown launches investigation into network disruptions: What we know so far

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — After a network disruption Friday left thousands of people in Bardstown without internet services, the city says some are still struggling with connections. The city posted an update on its official Facebook page Saturday around 7 p.m., confirming Bardstown Connect customers are still facing “service interruptions and connectivity issues,” after it announced services had been reconnected Friday at 8 p.m.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown

BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
BARDSTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy