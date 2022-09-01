ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta

DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
DELTA, CO
The Daily Planet

‘Be prepared. Pay attention’

Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Temperature shift late next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It seems like summer never ends, especially with the temperatures we have been feeling here in the Grand Valley. Hot temperatures and dry conditions have been the main story over this past week; unfortunately, this will be the story over the next several days. Today, in Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 98 and Montrose of 94. However, conditions have remained dry and clear skies continue to become present.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Ouray, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Ouray, CO
ouraynews.com

Meet the new Ouray teachers

Editor’s note: The Plaindealer has continued the tradition we’ve had the last few years of inviting new teachers at both Ridgway and Ouray school districts to introduce themselves in the paper. We hope you’ll recognize these community leaders around town and say hello after meeting them here! This week's edition features Ouray educators. Ridgway educators were featured in the Aug. 25-31 edition…
OURAY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy