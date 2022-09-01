ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

A Real Discussion About Potentially Firing Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown said it all after West Virginia lost to Pitt, 38-31, in the Backyard Brawl. “There was a little over six minutes to go in the game. It was 4th and about a foot. We’re up seven,” Brown said following the game. “You can pin ’em, and we did. 6:01 to go — I looked up at the clock — and they had to go 98 yards and we’re up by seven. If you go for it there and you don’t get it, then they got a short field and three timeouts. Best answer I can give you is, if I had to do it again, I would do the same decision.”
wvsportsnow.com

2023 4 Star WR Traylon Ray Puts WVU in Top 3

2023 four-star wide receiver Traylon Ray (6-foot-2, 180-pounds) has placed West Virginia in his top three alongside SEC schools Tennessee and Mississippi State. Ray is a Florida recruit from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee. Ray is listed as a four-star recruit for ESPN, On3 and 247Sports’ composite rankings....
voiceofmotown.com

Embarrassing Video Show Neal Brown Doesn’t Get It

Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the start of the Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers, the two head coaches of the teams met at midfield for a quick pre-game chat. After shaking hands, Pitt’s head coach, Pat Narduzzi, asked Brown, “Are you ready for...
smokingmusket.com

Neal Brown Takes To Twitter

We start Kansas [Jayhawks] prep today, but it’s been two long days. Watching. Reflecting the game from last Thursday night. And it hurts. It still hurts. It hurts because our investment level was so high from our players and our staff, but it also hurts because we are well aware what this game means to our fanbase. To all the Mountaineers who were there on Thursday night, Thank You. You helped create one of the best college football atmospheres I’ve ever been apart of. I’ll never forget in-between the third and fourth quarter, when the fans wearing the Old Gold and Blue were the loudest. The game didn’t end the way we wanted to. No excuses. We didn’t get it done, but I’m proud of our staff and proud of our players. We played the game the right way. We played tough. We played physical. We were resilient the entire game, all the way up to the last play, that was ruled a catch on the field.
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Opens As Favorites At Pittsburgh

Tennessee and Pittsburgh each got their seasons started on Thursday night and are now in the midst of their nine days of preparation for round two of the Johnny Majors Classic. The Vols opened as 4.5-point favorites over Pitt Friday night according to FanDuel. The inaugural over/under is set at...
Tribune-Review

Top 5 biggest crowds in Pittsburgh sports history

Traffic tie-ups well before rush hour, tailgate parties springing up at many parking spots on the North Shore and a record crowd inside Acrisure Stadium made the renewal of the Backyard Brawl special. More so for victorious Pitt than West Virginia, considering that the Mountaineers led by seven deep into...
WTRF- 7News

Monarchs Earn First Win For Cisar

WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Mark Cisar picked up his first win as John Marshall head coach Friday in a tight 13-6 game at Weir. Now 1-1 the Monarchs travel to Bridgeport, W.Va. next week. Weir slips to 1-1 and they visit 1-2 Indian Creek next week.
WTRF- 7News

Moundsville Roller Derby lacing up for a comeback

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Do you know where your roller skates are? You’re going to need them, because the Moundsville Roller Derby is opening up its floor once again. Two Ohio Valley real estate investors remember the good times at the rink, and jumped at the chance to bring them back. Nate and Marcy Harler […]
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
FAIRMONT, WV

