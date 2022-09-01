Read full article on original website
Comparing Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart, Dana Holgorsen and Neal Brown Through 36 Games at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – Expectations at West Virginia have certainly declined over the years. When Rich Rodriguez was the head coach of the Mountaineers, he took the program to unprecedented heights, finishing 11-1, 11-2 and 10-2 (32-5) in his final three seasons in Morgantown. When Bill Stewart took over...
A Real Discussion About Potentially Firing Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown said it all after West Virginia lost to Pitt, 38-31, in the Backyard Brawl. “There was a little over six minutes to go in the game. It was 4th and about a foot. We’re up seven,” Brown said following the game. “You can pin ’em, and we did. 6:01 to go — I looked up at the clock — and they had to go 98 yards and we’re up by seven. If you go for it there and you don’t get it, then they got a short field and three timeouts. Best answer I can give you is, if I had to do it again, I would do the same decision.”
Five Takeaways: Lessons to be Learned from Pitt’s Win Over West Virginia
SirVocea Dennis approached the podium following the Backyard Brawl with a smile on his face, and he asked if he’s been on the stage enough to make an opening statement. “All I’m going to say is the Backyard Brawl, that’s a good name because, boy, that was a brawl tonight.
WATCH: Neal Brown Delivers Message to Fans Sunday Evening
WVU head coach Neal Brown encourages the fans to stay behind this team.
2023 4 Star WR Traylon Ray Puts WVU in Top 3
2023 four-star wide receiver Traylon Ray (6-foot-2, 180-pounds) has placed West Virginia in his top three alongside SEC schools Tennessee and Mississippi State. Ray is a Florida recruit from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee. Ray is listed as a four-star recruit for ESPN, On3 and 247Sports’ composite rankings....
Embarrassing Video Show Neal Brown Doesn’t Get It
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the start of the Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers, the two head coaches of the teams met at midfield for a quick pre-game chat. After shaking hands, Pitt’s head coach, Pat Narduzzi, asked Brown, “Are you ready for...
Neal Brown Takes To Twitter
We start Kansas [Jayhawks] prep today, but it’s been two long days. Watching. Reflecting the game from last Thursday night. And it hurts. It still hurts. It hurts because our investment level was so high from our players and our staff, but it also hurts because we are well aware what this game means to our fanbase. To all the Mountaineers who were there on Thursday night, Thank You. You helped create one of the best college football atmospheres I’ve ever been apart of. I’ll never forget in-between the third and fourth quarter, when the fans wearing the Old Gold and Blue were the loudest. The game didn’t end the way we wanted to. No excuses. We didn’t get it done, but I’m proud of our staff and proud of our players. We played the game the right way. We played tough. We played physical. We were resilient the entire game, all the way up to the last play, that was ruled a catch on the field.
Tennessee Opens As Favorites At Pittsburgh
Tennessee and Pittsburgh each got their seasons started on Thursday night and are now in the midst of their nine days of preparation for round two of the Johnny Majors Classic. The Vols opened as 4.5-point favorites over Pitt Friday night according to FanDuel. The inaugural over/under is set at...
Top 5 biggest crowds in Pittsburgh sports history
Traffic tie-ups well before rush hour, tailgate parties springing up at many parking spots on the North Shore and a record crowd inside Acrisure Stadium made the renewal of the Backyard Brawl special. More so for victorious Pitt than West Virginia, considering that the Mountaineers led by seven deep into...
Monarchs Earn First Win For Cisar
WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Mark Cisar picked up his first win as John Marshall head coach Friday in a tight 13-6 game at Weir. Now 1-1 the Monarchs travel to Bridgeport, W.Va. next week. Weir slips to 1-1 and they visit 1-2 Indian Creek next week.
Ferrera Leads Central Attack Against Tusky Central
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central improved to 2-0 as they cruised by Tusky Central 62-21. Lorenzo Ferrera led the way with 206 yards rushing and four touchdowns. The Maroon Knights will host Bellaire next week.
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
Moundsville Roller Derby lacing up for a comeback
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Do you know where your roller skates are? You’re going to need them, because the Moundsville Roller Derby is opening up its floor once again. Two Ohio Valley real estate investors remember the good times at the rink, and jumped at the chance to bring them back. Nate and Marcy Harler […]
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in West Virginia
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help. Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The...
UPDATE: Second Elkins Mountain School runaway apprehended
The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two teenagers who ran away from the Elkins Mountain School's Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County.
UPDATE: Opening date for Morgantown cookie company pushed back
UPDATE, AUG. 31 12:315 P.M.: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Crumbl Cookies location in Morgantown has pushed its opening date back by one week. On Monday, the opening date was announced in a Facebook post as Friday, Sept. 2, but after 12 News published an article about the company coming to the Mountain State, the […]
Brothers host annual car show in Fairmont in honor of their late father
Two brothers hosted their second annual event on Sept. 3, in honor of their father.
A tour of the former Mylan plant, and the vision of the WVU Innovation Corp. for its future
MORGANTOWN – The empty, quiet labyrinth of what was the Mylan plant is a reminder of the homegrown business that packed up and moved a year ago, putting 1,500 people out of work. But th. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
