Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
WV Italian Heritage Festival concludes with Outdoor Mass
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday was the third and final day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. Sunday was the last day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The festival concluded with an outdoor mass to start the day followed by shows, music, food, and fun. This is...
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
WDTV
WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after two year hiatus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Saturday was the second day of the 43rd annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The 43rd annual Italian Heritage Festival kicked off Friday. The festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Elizabeth Celluarle says she is just happy that the festival is back and...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Mustard Stains
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of removing mustard stains. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
The return of the Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH, W.Va (WDTV) - After 11 years, the Backyard Brawl returned on Thursday night in Pittsburgh. The crowd at Acrisure stadium was the largest crowd any sporting event in Pittsburgh has ever seen, totaling 70,622. It was a brawl until the very end, a back and forth effort from both...
WDTV
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Week One
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome to the first edition of the Mountaineer World Kickoff Show presented by Benny’s Boot Hill. Backyard Brawl History, Additions to WVU football in the offseason. WVU offense/defensive breakdown, JT Daniels. Pitt Breakdown. Interview with former Mountaineer player/coach and current broadcaster, Wolfman. WVU fans heading...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, medical experts talk about Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension. Watch the video above to learn more.
WDTV
Marion County teacher wins statewide teaching award
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County teacher was selected for an award from the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development and outstanding teachers who support students housed in juvenile services facilities. Maria Kazda, a math teacher at Academy Programs in Fairmont, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Robert C. Byrd High School students encourage younger kids to get involved in school spirit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd students were decked out in their leis and flower shirts to cheer on the Eagles. It was also kids night at the stadium with games, face painting and food vendors in addition to the football game. “The goal tonight was just to bring...
WDTV
Citizens Bank of WV named to Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Citizens Bank of West Virginia has been recognized for the third consecutive year in American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the nation. In a recent issue, American Banker ranked Citizens 44th on its prestigious nationwide list, the highest in...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WDTV
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The last thing Ashton Huseman expected when she sent her daughter to school on Monday was for her to come home with a dress code violation. “I kind of look at her and I’m thinking ‘for what?’ and she puts her arms up. When her arms go up, it happens to me too, that little bit of her belly showed,” Huseman said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Glenville State announces 2022 Class of Athletic Hall of Fame inductees
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The six newest members of the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame have been announced. They will be honored at an induction ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Glenville State University in the Mollohan Campus Community Center. Eberbaugh, a 1963 graduate, was a...
WDTV
Woman charged after meth found inches from a child
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said they found meth inches from a child and a meth pipe next to a baby bottle. Officers responded to an overdose at a home in Marion County on Thursday and provided medical care to a man with a “severe laceration to his hand,” according to a criminal complaint.
Comments / 0