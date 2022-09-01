Read full article on original website
SFGate
This Week: Trade gap, consumer borrowing, Kroger earns
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Commerce Department delivers its monthly snapshot of the nation’s trade gap Wednesday. The gap between the value of goods and services the U.S. sells abroad and what it buys narrowed in June to...
SFGate
Insider Q&A: Max Levchin, founder and CEO of Affirm
NEW YORK (AP) — Founded in 2012, Affirm is one of the largest “buy now, pay later” companies in the U.S. It is also the only U.S.-based buy now, pay later company that is publicly traded. Affirm’s stock has lost nearly 80% of its value this year...
