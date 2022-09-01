Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios credits girlfriend Costeen Hatzi for big turnaround at US Open
Nick Kyrgios is enjoying his best run ever at the US Open, which is also coming during the best stretch of his career. The talented 27-year-old says that his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason for his recent success. Kyrgios on Sunday night eliminated top seed Daniil Medvedev from...
Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy'
Coco Gauff has given a fascinating insight into the character of Nick Kyrgios, insisting: ‘He’s not the bad guy.’. Kyrgios is arguably the most divisive player in the history of tennis. His talent has never been questioned but he is the most fined tennis player of all time too for his on-court antics, which many believe overshadow his ability.
Video: Nick Kyrgios committed boneheaded mistake at US Open
Nick Kyrgios may have won his 4th-round match against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open on Sunday night, but it was no thanks to moves like this. The Australian tennis player decided to make a boneheaded play during the third set. The players split the first two sets, and Kyrgios was up 1-0 in the third set. It was 30-all when Medvedev tried to return a hard shot and popped a ball up. The was set to bounce out to give Kyrgios a break point. Instead of just letting the ball bounce out, Kyrgios decided to run to Medvedev’s side of the court and hit the ball while it was in the air.
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev, but also left US Open fans baffled with absurd blunder
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulled off a massive upset victory at the 2022 US Open, as he took down no. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev in four sets during their battle in the tournament’s fourth round. Kyrgios pushed Medvedev to the wall early with a win in the opening set before finishing the match on […] The post Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev, but also left US Open fans baffled with absurd blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
Crowds at LIV Golf event in Bolton, Massachusetts, mostly ignore protests of Saudi financing
Some said it’s hypocritical to single out LIV Golf tournament when other sports leagues get money from countries with reported human-rights abuses.
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston
For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
Tennis-Gauff crushes Keys to reach U.S. Open last 16
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff dominated fellow American Madison Keys to win 6-2 6-3 on Friday and reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time. The 18-year-old Gauff, who was once again called on to warm up Arthur Ashe Stadium court for Serena Williams ahead of her compatriot's highly-anticipated night match, has now made the second week of all four Grand Slams.
Nick Kyrgios lost a point against Daniil Medvedev in bizarrest way
Nick Kyrgios' run in the US Open continued with an incredibly impressive win over defending champion Daniil Medvedev but it wasn't without one typically bizarre Kyrgios point. It's been an incredible year for the Australian, so often in the past criticised as not concentrating enough to be successful at the top of the sport.
Sergio Garcia on any possible tension with LIV Golf haters next week in England: 'Too bad for them'
BOLTON, Mass. — Sergio Garcia is enjoying his new life as a LIV golfer. But on the DP World Tour, where he became one of Europe’s biggest stars of the past two decades, the Spaniard is predicting some tension when he and more than a dozen other LIV recruits return next week for its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Racy U.S. Open Fan Video
Are you pro or anti the viral chugging videos at sporting events?. Fans appear to be split on the debate. Last year, a young woman went viral at the U.S. Open for chugging her beer on the broadcast. Not everyone was thrilled with the moment, though. "I don’t think I’d...
Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell
NEW YORK (AP) — Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end. Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn’t possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphone cameras at the ready. The 23-time Grand Slam champion staved off five match points to prolong the three-hours-plus proceedings, but could not do more, and was eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 on Friday night in what is expected to be her final contest. “I’ve been down before. ... I don’t really give up,” Williams said. “In my career, I’ve never given up. In matches, I don’t give up. Definitely wasn’t giving up tonight.”
Kyrgios beats 2021 champ Medvedev, discusses mental state
NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios sat in the Arthur Ashe Stadum locker room after ending Daniil Medvedev’s U.S. Open title defense and stay at No. 1 in the rankings and felt a mix of pride and relief. Pride at the big-serving, solid-returning performance that resulted in a 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Medvedev on Sunday night, the latest in a series of career-altering results that carried Kyrgios to his first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows on the heels of his run to his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Pride, he said, at lifting himself out of...
Top seed Daniil Medvedev beaten by Nick Kyrgios at US Open
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the US Open after losing 6-7 6-3 3-6 2-6 against Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round.
Rafael Nadal Suffers Bizarre Injury With His Own Racket
The 22-time Grand Slam champion ended up winning his four-set second round match despite the injury.
World Cup Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts about the FIFA World Cup football (soccer) tournament, one of the most widely watched sporting events in the world.
Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus After Final Match: 'Wouldn't Be Serena If There Wasn't Venus'
"She's the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said There wasn't a dry eye at Arthur Ashe Stadium after Serena Williams lost what was likely the final match of her legendary career on Friday night. After battling it out over three intense sets, the 23-time Grand Slam champion lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanović. In her post-match interview, Williams got emotional as she thanked her parents, including her father Richard Williams, the focus of the Academy Award-winning movie King Richard. "Thank you, Daddy. I know you're watching,"...
Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away
Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
