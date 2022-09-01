ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 181

Sarah Johnson
4d ago

Unbelievable!! The parent should be charged. If you're going to have guns in the home, they should be locked in a gun safe out of children's reach. Thank God no one was hurt!!!

Reply(11)
93
Dems suck toe jam
3d ago

How in the hell do you not know what's in your 4 yr olds backpack? Some of the parenting skills of some of these "parents" are just ridiculous. A lot of people shouldn't be able to have kids as it is those kids that will greatly suffer

Reply(8)
53
Guest
4d ago

irresponsible parents, and a country that is so obsessed with guns and violence. they should be charged with reckless endangerment and child abuse.

Reply(9)
36
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"

Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk

A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
Daily Mail

Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos' body was left in morgue for almost a MONTH after local funeral homes refused to take it and was eventually cremated 83 miles from his home

Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos' body went unclaimed for three-and-a-half weeks, after local funeral homes refused to accept him while his family squabbled over his remains. Ramos, 18, murdered 19 children and two teachers in the small Texas town on May 24. Following the massacre, the town's two funeral homes -...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Mystery surrounds 10-month-old baby found at Minneapolis airport

Police have cancelled a previously issued emergency alert after the mother of a 10-month-old baby was located. The alert was sent out on Tuesday night after the girl was found at around 9pm on Sunday at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport with a woman described as being “in crisis” and who was believed not to be related to, or a guardian of, the child, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While airport police didn’t provide a lot of information, they thanked those who had shared the alert and sent in the information that helped the authorities to find members of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Guns#Police#School Principal#Christi Police Department#Cochise Elementary School
TheDailyBeast

Raped 12-Year-Old Could Take an Ambulance to Walmart for Plan B, SC Representative Says

Representative Doug Gilliam from South Carolina has enraged critics with his recent comments on a theoretical 12-year-old rape and incest victim. Responding in court to SC Republican Gil Gatch’s statement that a hypothetical child victim who had been impregnated by her father would be “forced” to carry a pregnancy under the abortion ban, Gilliam responded that “she had choices... the morning after pill was available... that’s available in Walmart.” “If her dad rapes her and she’s carrying the child, who drives her to get the morning after pill?” Gatch asked Gilliam. “The ambulance,” Gilliam said. On Tuesday, South Carolina has passed a near-total abortion ban that doesn’t allow children who’re rape victims to get abortions at up to 20 weeks.CW: Rape and Incest Listen to SC House Rep Gilliam say that a 12 year old rape victim had “choices” and “options” and could take an ambulance to Walmart to get Plan B. Please make calls to your Senators to stop this bill. Link below. #StopTheBanSC pic.twitter.com/lotKFXKdW4— Phillip J. Ford (@phillipjford) September 2, 2022 Read it at Twitter
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy