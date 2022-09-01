Read full article on original website
Sarah Johnson
4d ago
Unbelievable!! The parent should be charged. If you're going to have guns in the home, they should be locked in a gun safe out of children's reach. Thank God no one was hurt!!!
Reply(11)
93
Dems suck toe jam
3d ago
How in the hell do you not know what's in your 4 yr olds backpack? Some of the parenting skills of some of these "parents" are just ridiculous. A lot of people shouldn't be able to have kids as it is those kids that will greatly suffer
Reply(8)
53
Guest
4d ago
irresponsible parents, and a country that is so obsessed with guns and violence. they should be charged with reckless endangerment and child abuse.
Reply(9)
36
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"
Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
9-year-old boy shot 15-year-old girl to death on her dad's porch, Baltimore police say
Homicide detectives have determined that a 9-year-old boy was involved in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl in the Edmondson Village neighborhood of Baltimore on Saturday, CBS Baltimore reports. The boy was among the children on a porch, police said on Sunday. A weapon that was allegedly in his...
Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk
A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota man told his 5 kids to go play in the basement before shooting their mother, himself: police
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police have described as a murder-suicide. On Tuesday night, St. Paul Police Department officers...
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Oklahoma teacher accused of raping minor while wife, daughter were out of town: report
A former Oklahoma high school teacher has been accused of raping a minor while his wife and daughter were out of town, according to local reports. Brandon Neal, 34, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25 to charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery, county records show. The former track coach...
RELATED PEOPLE
Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos' body was left in morgue for almost a MONTH after local funeral homes refused to take it and was eventually cremated 83 miles from his home
Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos' body went unclaimed for three-and-a-half weeks, after local funeral homes refused to accept him while his family squabbled over his remains. Ramos, 18, murdered 19 children and two teachers in the small Texas town on May 24. Following the massacre, the town's two funeral homes -...
Mystery surrounds 10-month-old baby found at Minneapolis airport
Police have cancelled a previously issued emergency alert after the mother of a 10-month-old baby was located. The alert was sent out on Tuesday night after the girl was found at around 9pm on Sunday at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport with a woman described as being “in crisis” and who was believed not to be related to, or a guardian of, the child, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While airport police didn’t provide a lot of information, they thanked those who had shared the alert and sent in the information that helped the authorities to find members of...
Nephew’s ‘erratic’ behavior at church leads to discovery of slain relatives, Florida cops say
A wellness check across state lines turned up two bodies in what police ruled a double homicide.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father who tortured his baby son so severely that the child lost both his legs will be kept in prison after Justice Secretary Dominic Raab blocked his scheduled release next month
A father who tortured his baby so severely that the child lost both legs will be kept in jail under new powers. Anthony Smith was handed a ten-year sentence in 2018 for torturing his son, Tony Hudgell. The boy, now seven, was just 41 days old when he suffered multiple...
International Business Times
Disabled Woman With Mold Growing On Her Body Dies Of Neglect, 3 Children Arrested
A disabled mother living in unsanitary conditions in Texas passed away after she was neglected to the point of having mold growing on parts of her body. The victim's three adult children were arrested and are currently facing charges. Patricia Martinez, 57, died Saturday afternoon in a hospital in San...
Raped 12-Year-Old Could Take an Ambulance to Walmart for Plan B, SC Representative Says
Representative Doug Gilliam from South Carolina has enraged critics with his recent comments on a theoretical 12-year-old rape and incest victim. Responding in court to SC Republican Gil Gatch’s statement that a hypothetical child victim who had been impregnated by her father would be “forced” to carry a pregnancy under the abortion ban, Gilliam responded that “she had choices... the morning after pill was available... that’s available in Walmart.” “If her dad rapes her and she’s carrying the child, who drives her to get the morning after pill?” Gatch asked Gilliam. “The ambulance,” Gilliam said. On Tuesday, South Carolina has passed a near-total abortion ban that doesn’t allow children who’re rape victims to get abortions at up to 20 weeks.CW: Rape and Incest Listen to SC House Rep Gilliam say that a 12 year old rape victim had “choices” and “options” and could take an ambulance to Walmart to get Plan B. Please make calls to your Senators to stop this bill. Link below. #StopTheBanSC pic.twitter.com/lotKFXKdW4— Phillip J. Ford (@phillipjford) September 2, 2022 Read it at Twitter
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
A High Court has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill baby who attempted to breathe after being declared brain stem dead by doctors. The boy, who is four months old, is being treated at a London hospital trust, where his parents came into dispute with medics about his life support, ITV News reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police kill 13 after capturing suspects burying one of their officers in Mexico
State police in north-central Mexico killed 13 alleged gang members in a shootout the same day they captured four people burying one of their officers and a relative, authorities said Friday. The San Luis Potosi state security agency said in a statement the clash occurred Thursday evening in the Vaqueros...
A 22-year-old college student was fatally shot in the back after a woman pretended to be stranded on a road and held him at gunpoint, police say
Police said they found a "base camp" near the location of the shooting and a 5-year-old who "ran from the woods holding a loaded shotgun."
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 181