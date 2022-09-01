ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
The Weather Channel

Bahamas Shipwreck Battered By Hurricanes Yields Treasure, History

The Spanish galleon sank in 1656. A team that includes marine archaeologists is combing through its remains. A new museum will hold its artifacts. Hurricanes, salvagers and time have taken their toll on the centuries-old wreck of the Spanish galleon Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas. The ship sank off...
IFLScience

Tonga Tsunami Initial Wave Was Taller Than A 27-Story Building

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption on January 15 in the Kingdom of Tonga was an incredibly powerful explosion. It produced the loudest sound in over a century, sent a plume of material into the stratosphere, and generated a tsunami that spread across the Pacific. The height of the initial wave has now been estimated to have been 90 meters (295 feet), which is significantly higher than the deck of the Golden Gate Bridge, at is 75 meters (245 feet) above water.
IFLScience

What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth

Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
lonelyplanet.com

The best 6 day trips from Panama City from beach to jungle

Panama is compact enough that you can sample the rainforests, ocean and mountains in a single day © Joel Carillet / Getty Images. Panama City is a fast-paced urban dynamo that’s quickly becoming a Central America powerhouse. The city’s spruced-up historic quarter of Casco Antiguo invites endless strolling,...
The Independent

Scientists unearth fossils of giant sea lizard that ‘ruled the oceans’ along with remains of its prey

Scientists have unearthed a new species of the giant sea lizard mosasaur in Morocco that hunted other marine reptiles about 66 million years ago using its massive jaws and teeth like those of modern-day killer whales.The giant marine lizard named Thalassotitan atrox, described on Wednesday in the journal Cretaceous Research, grew up to 9m (30 ft) in length and are distant relatives of modern iguanas and monitor lizards.While some mosasaurs evolved to eat small prey like fish and squid, and others crushed ammonites and clams, scientists, including those from the University of Bath in the UK, say the newly...
ScienceAlert

Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries

Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
Phys.org

Baby manta rays: New light shed on their life in Indonesian aquatic playground

The early lives of manta rays remain a mystery. This is possibly because most researchers tend to pay more attention to large adult rays than their pups. But now, thanks in part to research conducted by our team, some of the secret lives of these pups have been revealed. Using photo identification, drones, satellite and acoustic tracking, we were able to discover how young reef manta rays use the famous touristy Wayag Lagoon in remote Raja Ampat islands, Papua, as their habitat to grow up.
The US Sun

I collect teeth of the biggest shark to ever live in dangerous 100ft sea dives – my most terrifying experience revealed

A MEGALODON fossil collector dives up to hundreds of feet underwater to gather the teeth of the prehistoric monster that was the largest shark to ever live. Bill Eberlein, the founder of the Georgia-based Megateeth Fossils, spoke to The U.S. Sun about a near-death experience during one of his dives - and about finding hundreds of teeth in a two-week span.
Phys.org

More than 90% of identifiable trash in North Pacific Garbage Patch comes from just six countries

A team of researchers with the Ocean Cleanup project and Wageningen University, both in the Netherlands, has found via sampling and testing that more than 90% of the identifiable trash swirling around in the North Pacific Garbage Patch (NPGP) comes from just six countries, all of which are major industrialized fishing nations. They have published their research in Scientific Reports.
US News and World Report

Sharks Frequent Waters Near Crowded Urban Beaches, Study Finds

(Reuters) - Beachgoers in some urban areas are probably swimming near sharks without realizing it, according to a University of Miami study that tracked their movements off the southern Florida coast. As part of the study, three different species of shark - bull, nurse, and great hammerhead - were tagged...
