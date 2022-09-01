Read full article on original website
Narcity
You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor & Explore Mysterious Caves At This Seaside Village In Canada
If you want to live your best mermaid life, you can visit a small town in Canada where you can explore sea caves and take a walk along the ocean floor. Located on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, St. Martins, New Brunswick, is a charming seaside village where you can take advantage of the famously drastic tides of the bay.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
scitechdaily.com
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
The Weather Channel
Bahamas Shipwreck Battered By Hurricanes Yields Treasure, History
The Spanish galleon sank in 1656. A team that includes marine archaeologists is combing through its remains. A new museum will hold its artifacts. Hurricanes, salvagers and time have taken their toll on the centuries-old wreck of the Spanish galleon Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas. The ship sank off...
A deep sea creature called the siphonophore is the longest animal ever discovered
A siphonophoreCredit: M. Youngbluth (NOAA); Public Domain Image. The longest animal ever recorded is from the deep sea. Marine scientists exploring the Ningaloo Canyons off the coast of Western Australia spotted the longest organism on record. It was found 625 meters beneath the sea.
Great white shark spotted near three divers yards from shore as officials warn beasts are ‘still hunting & feeding’
A GREAT white shark has reportedly been spotted by three divers just 100 yards from the Californian coastline. Conservation experts have warned that the beasts are continuing to hunt along the shore even though the beach season may be nearing an end. Free divers who were spearfishing spotted the shark...
Scientists find blue ‘unknown organism’ during exploration of Caribbean Sea floor
NOAA scientists exploring deep-water areas of the Caribbean Sea uncovered what they described as unknown organisms that appeared blue and formless during a recent dive. The strange creatures were found during the NOAA’s Voyage to the Ridge expedition on Aug. 30 southwest of St. Croix, the agency said. A...
IFLScience
Tonga Tsunami Initial Wave Was Taller Than A 27-Story Building
The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption on January 15 in the Kingdom of Tonga was an incredibly powerful explosion. It produced the loudest sound in over a century, sent a plume of material into the stratosphere, and generated a tsunami that spread across the Pacific. The height of the initial wave has now been estimated to have been 90 meters (295 feet), which is significantly higher than the deck of the Golden Gate Bridge, at is 75 meters (245 feet) above water.
Stunning Video Shows Blue Whale Swimming Mere Feet From Paddleboarder
"Absolutely incredible," a viewer said. "And so is your joy. Beautiful."
IFLScience
What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth
Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
lonelyplanet.com
The best 6 day trips from Panama City from beach to jungle
Panama is compact enough that you can sample the rainforests, ocean and mountains in a single day © Joel Carillet / Getty Images. Panama City is a fast-paced urban dynamo that’s quickly becoming a Central America powerhouse. The city’s spruced-up historic quarter of Casco Antiguo invites endless strolling,...
Scientists unearth fossils of giant sea lizard that ‘ruled the oceans’ along with remains of its prey
Scientists have unearthed a new species of the giant sea lizard mosasaur in Morocco that hunted other marine reptiles about 66 million years ago using its massive jaws and teeth like those of modern-day killer whales.The giant marine lizard named Thalassotitan atrox, described on Wednesday in the journal Cretaceous Research, grew up to 9m (30 ft) in length and are distant relatives of modern iguanas and monitor lizards.While some mosasaurs evolved to eat small prey like fish and squid, and others crushed ammonites and clams, scientists, including those from the University of Bath in the UK, say the newly...
Stunning new 8K footage shows Titanic as it's never been seen before
New video footage released by OceanGate Expeditions shows the wreck of the Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.
Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries
Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
Dead in their nests or washed ashore: why thousands of seabirds are dying en masse
The climate crisis is bringing extreme heat, changing ocean currents and intensifying storms – and it’s dealing a devastating blow to one of the most threatened groups of birds in the world
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Phys.org
Baby manta rays: New light shed on their life in Indonesian aquatic playground
The early lives of manta rays remain a mystery. This is possibly because most researchers tend to pay more attention to large adult rays than their pups. But now, thanks in part to research conducted by our team, some of the secret lives of these pups have been revealed. Using photo identification, drones, satellite and acoustic tracking, we were able to discover how young reef manta rays use the famous touristy Wayag Lagoon in remote Raja Ampat islands, Papua, as their habitat to grow up.
I collect teeth of the biggest shark to ever live in dangerous 100ft sea dives – my most terrifying experience revealed
A MEGALODON fossil collector dives up to hundreds of feet underwater to gather the teeth of the prehistoric monster that was the largest shark to ever live. Bill Eberlein, the founder of the Georgia-based Megateeth Fossils, spoke to The U.S. Sun about a near-death experience during one of his dives - and about finding hundreds of teeth in a two-week span.
Phys.org
More than 90% of identifiable trash in North Pacific Garbage Patch comes from just six countries
A team of researchers with the Ocean Cleanup project and Wageningen University, both in the Netherlands, has found via sampling and testing that more than 90% of the identifiable trash swirling around in the North Pacific Garbage Patch (NPGP) comes from just six countries, all of which are major industrialized fishing nations. They have published their research in Scientific Reports.
US News and World Report
Sharks Frequent Waters Near Crowded Urban Beaches, Study Finds
(Reuters) - Beachgoers in some urban areas are probably swimming near sharks without realizing it, according to a University of Miami study that tracked their movements off the southern Florida coast. As part of the study, three different species of shark - bull, nurse, and great hammerhead - were tagged...
CNN
