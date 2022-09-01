Read full article on original website
southfloridareporter.com
With An Influx Of People Moving To Florida, What Does This Mean For Florida Real Estate?
At the height of Florida’s recent population boom, The New York Times reported that nearly 1,000 people were flooding into the state each day. As for what triggered this influx, there are several factors to consider. For starters, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people suddenly found themselves free to work...
NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM FORMING EAST OF FLORIDA
Danielle And Earl Still Churning Away From East Coast, But New System Could Be Trouble… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new system being monitored by the National Hurricane Center Monday morning. The tropical wave, which rolled off Africa’s coast over the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida's first Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday is in effect
The first Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins September 3 and will last for a full week, ending September 9.
wogx.com
Florida eyes shift on property insurer ratings over threats of downgrades
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Angry at a ratings agency that raised the possibility of downgrading 17 Florida property insurers, state leaders could be poised to look for an alternative. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission next week is expected to consider a proposal to spend $1.5 million to hire a consultant that...
Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Florida’s Latest Unique License Plate – Show Your Support for the State’s K9 Units
On September 2, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis publicized the launch of the state's latest personalized license plate template - a design featuring Florida's Police K9 units that will be sold in support of the K9s United organization.
click orlando
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY. Fla. – SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 on Sunday. The Falcon 9 rocket launch happened at 10:09 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: NASA prepares for historic Artemis launch | Man accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old, dumping...
Court told Reedy Creek residents that they have no legal right to prohibit DeSantis from dissolving government entities
The residents of Reedy Creek were told by the court that they have no legal right to prohibit Governor DeSantis' administration from dissolving governmental entities that Florida created.
floridapolitics.com
Americans for Prosperity brings $2.38 gas to Tallahassee
With the $2.38, AFP wound back time to the third week of January 2021. For just one hour, unleaded gas was back below $3 at one Tallahassee gas station this week. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) brought its “True Cost of Washington” campaign to the Marathon gas station on Mahan Drive, catching the eye of passers-by with an enticing $2.38 displayed on its marquee. More than 100 customers got to pay that price per gallon Wednesday instead of the $3.64 that appeared later in the day.
floridapolitics.com
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.
Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
Florida's week-long ‘Tool Time’ tax holiday starts this weekend
It allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home-repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens
If you drive down Archer Road through the busy section between 34th Street and the exit and entry ramps for Interstate 75, you will be maneuvering down the main drag with one of the largest retail centers in the southeast on one side of it and strip mall heaven on the other.
Florida leads nation in COVID deaths even as cases continue to decline
For the third month in a row, Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in America. The state’s COVID death toll grew by 1,614 people in August, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. As coronavirus omicron subvariants swept the state this summer, Florida fatalities topped the nation from June...
10NEWS
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
Florida's 'tool time' sales-tax holiday kicks off during Labor Day weekend
TALLAHASSEE - Florida's first "tool time" sales-tax holiday on tools and other home repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. Here are qualifying items exempt from tax: • Toolboxes for vehicles selling for $300 or less • Power tools selling for $300 or less • Work boots selling for $175 or less • Power tool batteries selling for $150 or less • Handheld pipe cutters, drain opening tools, and plumbing inspection equipment selling for $150 or less • Industry textbooks and code books selling for $125 or less • Tool belts selling for $100 or...
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott Resigns, Gov. Ron DeSantis to Appoint Replacement
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Elections Supervisor Lori Scott announced on Friday she is resigning her position after 14 years, effective after Oct. 4 and just one month before the 2022 General Election. “It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my...
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
click orlando
Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations
SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban
A small Florida town's new controversial ordinance outlaws umbrellas and other “temporary shade structures” from the community’s mile-long beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how residents are now taking legal action amid the states blistering heat. Sept. 3, 2022.
