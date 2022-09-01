The Bear Valley Cubs have the honor of being the oldest 4-H club in Wabasha County. They are also the smallest. When Cari Korstad took over as adult leader three years ago, the club was ready to disband. All that has changed due to a lot of caring and hard work. The club has increased from three families to seven families with the prospect of several more joining this fall. The kids are feeling a great deal of pride in their club. This year at the Wabasha County Fair all but one of the 13 members who were old enough to qualify earned a trip to the state fair.

