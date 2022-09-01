Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Weekend planner: Art on fabric, tiles and the Kinni
Frontera Liminal features new work by Xavier Tavera and Dougie Padilla, co-founders of the Latino arts collaborative Grupo Soap de Corazón. Through photographs and prints, Tavera and Padilla explore borderlands and transitory spaces in both physical and spiritual realms. Presented by the Anderson Center at Tower View, the exhibit opens on Aug. 27 and runs through Nov. 5.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Three months, seven parades improves marching band
The Bear Valley Cubs have the honor of being the oldest 4-H club in Wabasha County. They are also the smallest. When Cari Korstad took over as adult leader three years ago, the club was ready to disband. All that has changed due to a lot of caring and hard work. The club has increased from three families to seven families with the prospect of several more joining this fall. The kids are feeling a great deal of pride in their club. This year at the Wabasha County Fair all but one of the 13 members who were old enough to qualify earned a trip to the state fair.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Meet the 27 new Red Wing teachers
I will be teaching eighth and ninth grade English at Red Wing High School this year. Previously, I taught 10th, 11th, and 12th grade English at Triton High School. I am a graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where I studied English and Latin and played in the symphony orchestra. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, playing the flute, and birding with my husband. I look forward to exploring Red Wing this year.
fox9.com
National Cinema Day: Here's where to find $3 movie tickets in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Moviegoers can expect a surprise at the box office with $3 tickets on Saturday to celebrate National Cinema Day. On Sept. 3, thousands of theaters across the country will participate in the event by selling tickets at a fraction of their regular price, like AMC where an average adult ticket can cost $16.50, but will only cost $3 on Saturday.
boreal.org
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
ccxmedia.org
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police report that on Monday, Aug. 22, a vehicle left the road and collided with a guide wire on an Xcel pole. No further information was given. Police received a report of an accident on Wednesday,...
fox9.com
Minneapolis park board cuts power to two houseboats off Nicollet Island
There are two houseboats moored off Nicollet Island, and they were warned that they had to leave by Thursday or enforcement action would be taken. However, in an interview with FOX 9, one of the owners said the houseboat is his home and he’d like to stay.
dodgecountyindependent.com
A day when Dodge County captured the nation’s attention
KAREN JORGENSEN & WAYNE HENDRICKSON — For one day 70 years ago, in the late summer of early September in 1952 the eyes of the nation were all fixated on an alfalfa field in Dodge County. It was Sept. 6, 1952, the day that not one, but two, presidential...
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Augsburg University students complain of "unsafe living conditions"
MINNEAPOLIS -- College dormitories aren't known for being luxurious, but social media posts of spiders and cockroaches are being shared across Augsburg University's campus."This is very heartbreaking for me because no one should be living in conditions like these," a student wrote on Instagram. "Through the years, the conditions of these buildings have gotten worse & worse."Leora Derechin, an Augsburg junior who lives in the affected dorm, told WCCO about her own issues related to a broken window."You get snow in your room, the AC doesn't work, the heat doesn't work, and you're hearing a wind tunnel and you can't...
Website Names “Minnesota’s Best Sandwich”, But it Isn’t a Sandwich At All
A food website has released a list of all the states and the best sandwiches that come from them. The item named for Minnesota is technically a sandwich, but also not at the same time. A sandwich is defined by Dictionary.com as an item of food consisting of two pieces...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Lake City drops season-opener in St. Charles
St. Charles scored in every quarter and rushed for 331 yards as the Saints topped Lake City Friday night, 42-14. The game was called and made official with 9 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter due to surrounding weather and lightning. Parker Rodman and Aaron Lou each scored...
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Fire department responds to kitchen fire
A kitchen fire on the 700 block of Plum Street resulted in smoke and fire damage to the home's main level. The Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, and was on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call. All occupants safely...
We Now Know Why A Celebrity Couple Was Visiting Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota has been a hotspot for celebrity sightings and celebrity news lately. And now we know why a celebrity couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were walking around the downtown area in early August. Here's Why Celebrity Couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Were in Rochester, Minnesota. I'm pretty...
Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. "The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.
