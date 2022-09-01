ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jim Ross Recalls The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam 2002, Whether He Thought Lesnar Was Ready To Be Champion

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
WWE
411mania.com

CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’

After defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title for the second time at AEW All Out on Sunday night, CM Punk spoke to the media during the post-show media scrum (h/t Fightful) and addressed all of the backstage issues going on in AEW. CM Punk spoke in particular about his issues with Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) and Hangman Page, as well as his issues with AEW’s EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Punk and Cabana have a long history as good friends who ultimately ended up suing each other after WWE doctor Chris Amann sued both of them for comments made by Punk on Cabana’s podcast in 2014.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Triple H
Person
Jim Ross
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
WWE
Yardbarker

Triple H confirms Brock Lesnar was upset when he heard about Vince McMahon stepping down from WWE

BT Sports' Ariel Helwani interviewed WWE's Head of Creative Triple H to talk about various topics ahead of tomorrow night's Clash at the Castle. We will have more up later but among the things discussed was Brock Lesnar being upset when he learned that Vince McMahon was stepping down from WWE. The story, originally reported by Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer, was confirmed by Triple H.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Wwe Summerslam 2002
The Independent

WWE: Drew McIntyre teases huge match with popular star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016

Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future. The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE). Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Jim Ross Says “Logical Things” About CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Need Addressing

Conrad Thompson’s Ad Free Shows put on a live performance on Saturday afternoon in Chicago to raise money for Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The funds raised will be used to assist Steve “Mongo” McMichael with some of the costs associated with his treatment for ALS. You can make a contribution at MoneyForMongo.com if you are able to assist Mongo in any way.
CHICAGO, IL
stillrealtous.com

Stable Reunites At WWE Clash At The Castle

Anticipation for Clash at the Castle has been at an all time high in recent weeks, and Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at the big event. Sheamus made his entrance with Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland, and Gunther didn’t come alone either. Gunther...
WWE
411mania.com

Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out

Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
WWE
411mania.com

Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out

Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Clash at the Castle Match Order

WWE's Clash at the Castle takes place today at 1 p.m. ET at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show marks the first time WWE has held a stadium pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, and the match order for the event was released by Fightful Select in the hour before the show began. The kickoff show features a surprise match featuring The Street Prophets & Madcap Moss taking on Austin Theory and Alpha Academy. You can see the rest of the lineup below.
WWE
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event

WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22

It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Dark Match Results From NXT Worlds Collide

Two dark matches took place before tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide PPV. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place, which may be matches for this week’s NXT Level Up:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward. * Stacks defeated Ikemen Jiro.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy