Jim Ross Recalls The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam 2002, Whether He Thought Lesnar Was Ready To Be Champion

Read full article on original website
Related
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
Yardbarker
WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
UFC・
411mania.com
CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’
After defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title for the second time at AEW All Out on Sunday night, CM Punk spoke to the media during the post-show media scrum (h/t Fightful) and addressed all of the backstage issues going on in AEW. CM Punk spoke in particular about his issues with Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) and Hangman Page, as well as his issues with AEW’s EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Punk and Cabana have a long history as good friends who ultimately ended up suing each other after WWE doctor Chris Amann sued both of them for comments made by Punk on Cabana’s podcast in 2014.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Drew McIntyre ruins Roman Reigns' celebration of two years as champ
One night before Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, WWE aired a pre-taped edition of SmackDown. Throughout the night, storylines were advanced, both specific to SmackDown and the upcoming pay-per-view. In the final segment of the show, Drew McIntyre fired his final shot ahead of his clash with undisputed...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown
Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
Yardbarker
Triple H confirms Brock Lesnar was upset when he heard about Vince McMahon stepping down from WWE
BT Sports' Ariel Helwani interviewed WWE's Head of Creative Triple H to talk about various topics ahead of tomorrow night's Clash at the Castle. We will have more up later but among the things discussed was Brock Lesnar being upset when he learned that Vince McMahon was stepping down from WWE. The story, originally reported by Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer, was confirmed by Triple H.
Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE
Paul Heyman tore into a fan over Chris Benoit. The post Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
AEW News: Injury Updates on CM Punk & Christian Cage After All Out, Malakai Black Note
– Injury updates are available on both CM Punk and Christian Cage following Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that it appeared backstage that Punk banged up his elbow during the main event match with Jon Moxley. Punk could be seen checking his elbow during the match. Additionally,...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Speaks Out About His Pulled WWE SummerSlam Match with Matt Riddle
WWE initially announced a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins for the SummerSlam card, but the match was nixed just days before the event. WWE did a storyline injury in which they stated that Riddle suffered a stinger as a result of Rollins’ attack on Raw. SummerSlam did...
WWE: Drew McIntyre teases huge match with popular star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016
Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future. The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE). Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida...
411mania.com
Austin Theory Discusses Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Having No Worries About WWE Creative
– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Superstar Austin Theory discussed Vince McMahon retiring as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Theory said he also doesn’t have any worries about the creative side of WWE for the future. Austin Theory said on Vince McMahon (WrestlingInc.com),...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Jim Ross Says “Logical Things” About CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Need Addressing
Conrad Thompson’s Ad Free Shows put on a live performance on Saturday afternoon in Chicago to raise money for Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The funds raised will be used to assist Steve “Mongo” McMichael with some of the costs associated with his treatment for ALS. You can make a contribution at MoneyForMongo.com if you are able to assist Mongo in any way.
stillrealtous.com
Stable Reunites At WWE Clash At The Castle
Anticipation for Clash at the Castle has been at an all time high in recent weeks, and Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at the big event. Sheamus made his entrance with Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland, and Gunther didn’t come alone either. Gunther...
411mania.com
Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out
Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
411mania.com
Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out
Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
ComicBook
WWE Clash at the Castle Match Order
WWE's Clash at the Castle takes place today at 1 p.m. ET at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show marks the first time WWE has held a stadium pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, and the match order for the event was released by Fightful Select in the hour before the show began. The kickoff show features a surprise match featuring The Street Prophets & Madcap Moss taking on Austin Theory and Alpha Academy. You can see the rest of the lineup below.
Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event
WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22
It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Dark Match Results From NXT Worlds Collide
Two dark matches took place before tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide PPV. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place, which may be matches for this week’s NXT Level Up:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward. * Stacks defeated Ikemen Jiro.
Comments / 0