Columbia, MO

St. Louis American

Burden shines in Mizzou debut

The highly anticipated collegiate football debut of Luther Burden III was a big success as the former East St. Louis star shined in Missouri's 52-24 victory over Louisiana Tech in the season opener in Columbia on Thursday night. Burden was Mr. Excitement virtually every time he touched the ball as...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men's golf leads Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after first day

Missouri men’s golf leads the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after playing 36 holes Sunday, the first of two days in the event in Verona, New York. The Tigers’ five-man lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, DJ Springer and Tommy Boone finished with a 15-stroke lead on second-place Stetson in the 11-team event. Lundin recorded a 7-under 72 in his first round and a 4-under 72 in his second round to finish first on the day.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri volleyball sweeps Northwestern State to extend winning streak to three games

There’s a piece of black-painted plywood propped against the south section of the bleachers, about 4 feet wide and 2 feet high, that blocks volleyballs from shooting their way into the cavity beneath the stands in the Hearnes Center. It’s an imperfect solution, but it makes a strong placeholder, except on the rare occasion a strong spike or serve hits it square in its center.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Columbia Missourian

Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational

Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri wide receiver Luper to miss time with illness

Missouri sophomore Chance Luper "encountered an illness" Thursday morning prior to Missouri's season opener with Louisiana Tech. The receiver will miss six to eight weeks, if not more, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Luper was going to start Thursday's game on the offensive side of the ball following a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Injury woes plague Fulton during loss to California

Friday’s home opener for Fulton against California was a disheartening return to home turf, as the Hornets fell 61-34 to the Pintos in a spirited game. California (1-1) took off running in the first quarter. Its offense, led by quarterback Martin Kilmer, capitalized on a lacking Fulton (0-2) defense and scored five touchdowns, two of which were off of Fulton fumbles including an 85-yard return by Pintos linebacker Walker Friedmeyer.
FULTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Blair Oaks earns decisive victory against Lutheran North

Blair Oaks completely outclassed Lutheran North in a convincing 35-0 win Friday in Wardsville. Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair was the star of the showas he ran for four touchdowns and amassed more than 200 rushing yards during the game. A Blair Oaks 44-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown was the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field

The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Houston defeats Fayette on the road

Houston set the tone of the game when it scored on its first three possessions, which helped to defeat Fayette 46-6 on Friday in Fayette. Even though the Falcons started to answer the Tigers' aggressive offense with a touchdown late in the second quarter, they couldn’t make up for the lost time.
FAYETTE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration

Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville. Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual...
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hermann shuts out South Calloway

Hermann celebrated the 50th anniversary of its program Friday night and dominated on defense in a 20-0 victory over South Callaway. The Bearcats shut out the Bulldogs, a team that scored 44 points just a week ago. Hermann head coach Andy Emmons praised the game plan of his defensive coaches for their role in this outstanding performance.
HERMANN, MO
Columbia Missourian

Head-on collision in Audrain County leaves two injured

Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Thursday in Audrain County. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. on Route C, when Sam Cramer of Columbia crossed the center line and struck the car of Andrea Kilbourn of Centralia, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO

