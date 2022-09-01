Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
Burden shines in Mizzou debut
The highly anticipated collegiate football debut of Luther Burden III was a big success as the former East St. Louis star shined in Missouri's 52-24 victory over Louisiana Tech in the season opener in Columbia on Thursday night. Burden was Mr. Excitement virtually every time he touched the ball as...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's golf leads Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after first day
Missouri men’s golf leads the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after playing 36 holes Sunday, the first of two days in the event in Verona, New York. The Tigers’ five-man lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, DJ Springer and Tommy Boone finished with a 15-stroke lead on second-place Stetson in the 11-team event. Lundin recorded a 7-under 72 in his first round and a 4-under 72 in his second round to finish first on the day.
Thursday night football draws crowds to Downtown Columbia
After Thursday night's football game, many Mizzou fans headed downtown to celebrate the win and see the dome light up gold. The post Thursday night football draws crowds to Downtown Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball sweeps Northwestern State to extend winning streak to three games
There’s a piece of black-painted plywood propped against the south section of the bleachers, about 4 feet wide and 2 feet high, that blocks volleyballs from shooting their way into the cavity beneath the stands in the Hearnes Center. It’s an imperfect solution, but it makes a strong placeholder, except on the rare occasion a strong spike or serve hits it square in its center.
Columbia Missourian
Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational
Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri wide receiver Luper to miss time with illness
Missouri sophomore Chance Luper "encountered an illness" Thursday morning prior to Missouri's season opener with Louisiana Tech. The receiver will miss six to eight weeks, if not more, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Luper was going to start Thursday's game on the offensive side of the ball following a...
Drinkwitz Thinks Missouri Tigers Offense Still Has Much to Improve
Drinkwitz on Burden: “I just like direct snapping him the ball so I don’t have to worry about throwing it to him.”
Columbia Missourian
Injury woes plague Fulton during loss to California
Friday’s home opener for Fulton against California was a disheartening return to home turf, as the Hornets fell 61-34 to the Pintos in a spirited game. California (1-1) took off running in the first quarter. Its offense, led by quarterback Martin Kilmer, capitalized on a lacking Fulton (0-2) defense and scored five touchdowns, two of which were off of Fulton fumbles including an 85-yard return by Pintos linebacker Walker Friedmeyer.
Lawsuit filed against yet another fraternity brother in Mizzou hazing incident
Another fraternity brother is being sued for a hazing incident at the University of Missouri that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks earns decisive victory against Lutheran North
Blair Oaks completely outclassed Lutheran North in a convincing 35-0 win Friday in Wardsville. Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair was the star of the showas he ran for four touchdowns and amassed more than 200 rushing yards during the game. A Blair Oaks 44-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown was the...
Columbia Missourian
Hot dogs and race cars: Second annual Wiener Nationals event held in Moberly
Packed bumper-to-bumper in their race cars, drivers tore down the track of Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Sunday evening. But this was no average car race. Leading the group was the iconic orange and yellow Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge bounces back in big way against Smith-Cotton
First-year Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins ended Friday’s game with a water bath. Translation: It was a good night to be a Bruin.
Columbia Missourian
Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field
The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
Columbia Missourian
Houston defeats Fayette on the road
Houston set the tone of the game when it scored on its first three possessions, which helped to defeat Fayette 46-6 on Friday in Fayette. Even though the Falcons started to answer the Tigers' aggressive offense with a touchdown late in the second quarter, they couldn’t make up for the lost time.
Columbia Missourian
Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration
Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville. Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual...
See 4700 Acres North of Moberly Known as “Trophy Country”
There is a part of northern Missouri that almost looks like Minnesota or maybe even Scotland. It's over 4,700 acres located north of Moberly that is referred to as "Trophy Country" and there are lots of reasons for that. This property called "Trophy Country" ended up on my radar thanks...
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Hermann shuts out South Calloway
Hermann celebrated the 50th anniversary of its program Friday night and dominated on defense in a 20-0 victory over South Callaway. The Bearcats shut out the Bulldogs, a team that scored 44 points just a week ago. Hermann head coach Andy Emmons praised the game plan of his defensive coaches for their role in this outstanding performance.
Columbia Missourian
Head-on collision in Audrain County leaves two injured
Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Thursday in Audrain County. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. on Route C, when Sam Cramer of Columbia crossed the center line and struck the car of Andrea Kilbourn of Centralia, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: I-70 traffic jammed in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County, after body is found near highway
Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation. Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.
