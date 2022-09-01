KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We celebrate the passion of high school football fans with our Fans in the Stands week 2 brought to you by Patriot Homecare. We are calling on you East Tennessee. When you see you a WATE 6 on your side camera at your high school’s football game, whip into a Friday Frenzy and you just might find yourself featured on our “Fans in the Stands” series celebrating your passion and school spirit. See you on the gridiron!

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO