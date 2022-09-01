Read full article on original website
Tennessee high school football scores for Week 3 of 2022 TSSAA regular season
Here are the Tennessee high school football scores from Week 3 of the TSSAA 2022 season. West Tennessee Adamsville 42, Scotts Hill 28 * Bartlett 49, Arlington 19 * ...
Kennedy Chandler pulled up to Tennessee's football opener
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kennedy Chandler on Thursday returned to Knoxville and watched the Tennessee Volunteers open their 2022 season at Neyland Stadium. Of course, Chandler played last year with the Volunteers and was named to the All-SEC second team. He was joined on the sideline by Admiral Schofield, who played at Tennessee from 2015-2019 and is with the Orlando Magic.
WATCH: Vols CB commit Conyer shows cover skills, shines on special teams
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — With a tall frame, long arms and plenty of speed, Cristian Conyer has a skill set that made him a coveted cornerback target for several major programs before he committed to Tennessee nearly two months ago. The Vols and home-state school Kentucky were among the teams that aggressively pursued him for months.
Daniel Boone and Elizabethton to face off at ETSU next Friday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone Trailblazers and Elizabethton Cyclones will play on a bigger field than usual Friday, Sept. 9. The game will be played at William B. Green Jr. Stadium on East Tennessee State University’s campus, the home of the Bucs. Gates will open to Cyclones and Blazers fans at 5:30 […]
Lady Vols defeat Tennessee Tech, 7-0
Tennessee (2-2-1) won its second consecutive game Sunday. The Lady Vols defeated Tennessee Tech (1-3-2), 7-0, before an announced crowd of 1,022 at Regal Soccer Stadium. Tennessee scored twice in the first five minutes of the match. Jordan Fusco scored her first goal of the 2022 season 3 minutes, 24...
Fans in the Stands week 2
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We celebrate the passion of high school football fans with our Fans in the Stands week 2 brought to you by Patriot Homecare. We are calling on you East Tennessee. When you see you a WATE 6 on your side camera at your high school’s football game, whip into a Friday Frenzy and you just might find yourself featured on our “Fans in the Stands” series celebrating your passion and school spirit. See you on the gridiron!
