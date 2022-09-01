ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Good makes good: MU soccer steals late win against Kansas

With just under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Kansas, Missouri soccer had not held a lead, but it looked as if it was going to escape with a tie. After all, Missouri had outshot the Jayhawks all game, and Keegan Good had a goal to her name after drilling the equalizer in the 57th minute.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri wide receiver Luper to miss time with illness

Missouri sophomore Chance Luper "encountered an illness" Thursday morning prior to Missouri's season opener with Louisiana Tech. The receiver will miss six to eight weeks, if not more, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Luper was going to start Thursday's game on the offensive side of the ball following a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men's golf leads Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after first day

Missouri men’s golf leads the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after playing 36 holes Sunday, the first of two days in the event in Verona, New York. The Tigers’ five-man lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, DJ Springer and Tommy Boone finished with a 15-stroke lead on second-place Stetson in the 11-team event. Lundin recorded a 7-under 72 in his first round and a 4-under 72 in his second round to finish first on the day.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stumbling at the Finish Line

As a new month blooms, Missouri Friday nights are owned by the football field. Teams hope to shake off the early rust of opening week with new opponents and new challenges. Helias took the challenge and had a dominant win over Hickman 41-0. Tolton stumbles at the finish as Putnam County took the win 34-29. Moberly got back on their feet after a loss last week as they took the win over Osage 43-37. Capital City defeated Battle 41-32.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Snap judgments: Fact, fiction or wait-and-see from Missouri's Week 1 win

Snap judgements after Week 1 are an annual tradition. One look at Power Mizzou’s message board after Missouri’s first offensive possession and one could find fans expressing their frustrations at the Tigers’ three-and-out and Eli Drinkwitz’s play-calling in ways that they probably regretted after the offense scored 52 points.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field

The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
COLUMBIA, MO
#Louisiana Tech#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Tigers
Columbia Missourian

Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational

Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Injury woes plague Fulton during loss to California

Friday’s home opener for Fulton against California was a disheartening return to home turf, as the Hornets fell 61-34 to the Pintos in a spirited game. California (1-1) took off running in the first quarter. Its offense, led by quarterback Martin Kilmer, capitalized on a lacking Fulton (0-2) defense and scored five touchdowns, two of which were off of Fulton fumbles including an 85-yard return by Pintos linebacker Walker Friedmeyer.
FULTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Helias running game too much for Hickman to handle

Hickman did not get the outcome it was hoping for Friday night at home, as the Kewpies fell in its Central Missouri Activities Conference opener against Helias 41-0. The second quarter made the difference in the game as Hickman (0-2, 0-1) struggled to stop Helias’ run game.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Full Steam Ahead

With week one in the books, teams look to overcome their mistakes and show out for their fans. Another week of hard work and dedication as players look to perfect their craft and bring more energy to the fans. Hickman, Battle and Tolton fell to their opponents. Moberly, Helias and Capital City find success this week with their teams being able to rise to the occasion.
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbia Missourian

Blair Oaks earns decisive victory against Lutheran North

Blair Oaks completely outclassed Lutheran North in a convincing 35-0 win Friday in Wardsville. Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair was the star of the showas he ran for four touchdowns and amassed more than 200 rushing yards during the game. A Blair Oaks 44-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown was the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hermann shuts out South Calloway

Hermann celebrated the 50th anniversary of its program Friday night and dominated on defense in a 20-0 victory over South Callaway. The Bearcats shut out the Bulldogs, a team that scored 44 points just a week ago. Hermann head coach Andy Emmons praised the game plan of his defensive coaches for their role in this outstanding performance.
HERMANN, MO
Columbia Missourian

Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration

Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville. Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual...
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Julian Schmidt uses a level

Zuofei Zephyrus Li, a Chinese journalism graduate student in Missouri School of Journalism. Contact me: zuofeili@mail.missouri.edu. Several CPS nature play areas to be removed due to safety hazards. Labors of love built during the pandemic have started to degrade to the point they aren't safe, a district spokesperson said.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Families enjoy First Chance for Children Freecycle Event

First Chance for Children, in Columbia, hosted a Freecycle event Friday where they welcomed families from mid-Missouri, offering free clothes and child care supplies for parents. While parents shop through the various clothes, their children are able to participate in different programs during the event. First Chance for Children offers a multitude of events for local families such as their Diaper Drive-Thru, Family Fun Fest and ¡Salgamos a Jugar!, a special event for Latinx families.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Several CPS nature play areas to be removed due to safety hazards

A dozen “nature play areas” that sprouted up at Columbia schools around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are being removed because of safety concerns. Falling hazards, accessibility and maintenance concerns led to the decision to stop children from using the play areas and removing most of them entirely, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stewart Lee Forrest Feb. 14, 1968 — Aug. 19, 2022

Stewart Lee Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 54. Adored husband of 27 years to Shelley Forrest; devoted father of Sam Forrest; cherished son of the late Dale and Susan Forrest; much-loved son-in-law of Jami Hanke and the late David Hanke; dear brother of Scott (Missy) Forrest and Steve (Nancy) Forrest; brother-in-law of Scott (Amanda) Hanke. Stewart is also survived by his nephews, Craig Forrest, Carson Hanke, and Preston Hanke, and his nieces Rachel Forrest, Tiffany Ward, and Tori Hanke.
COLUMBIA, MO

