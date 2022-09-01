Read full article on original website
Good makes good: MU soccer steals late win against Kansas
With just under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Kansas, Missouri soccer had not held a lead, but it looked as if it was going to escape with a tie. After all, Missouri had outshot the Jayhawks all game, and Keegan Good had a goal to her name after drilling the equalizer in the 57th minute.
Missouri wide receiver Luper to miss time with illness
Missouri sophomore Chance Luper "encountered an illness" Thursday morning prior to Missouri's season opener with Louisiana Tech. The receiver will miss six to eight weeks, if not more, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Luper was going to start Thursday's game on the offensive side of the ball following a...
MU men's golf leads Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after first day
Missouri men’s golf leads the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after playing 36 holes Sunday, the first of two days in the event in Verona, New York. The Tigers’ five-man lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, DJ Springer and Tommy Boone finished with a 15-stroke lead on second-place Stetson in the 11-team event. Lundin recorded a 7-under 72 in his first round and a 4-under 72 in his second round to finish first on the day.
Ex-Tiger Bazelak leads Indiana past Illinois with late rally
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak wanted a fresh start at Indiana. He couldn’t have made a stronger first impression.
Stumbling at the Finish Line
As a new month blooms, Missouri Friday nights are owned by the football field. Teams hope to shake off the early rust of opening week with new opponents and new challenges. Helias took the challenge and had a dominant win over Hickman 41-0. Tolton stumbles at the finish as Putnam County took the win 34-29. Moberly got back on their feet after a loss last week as they took the win over Osage 43-37. Capital City defeated Battle 41-32.
Snap judgments: Fact, fiction or wait-and-see from Missouri's Week 1 win
Snap judgements after Week 1 are an annual tradition. One look at Power Mizzou’s message board after Missouri’s first offensive possession and one could find fans expressing their frustrations at the Tigers’ three-and-out and Eli Drinkwitz’s play-calling in ways that they probably regretted after the offense scored 52 points.
Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field
The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
Rock Bridge softball wins Southside Classic; Tolton defeats Battle
Rock Bridge softball hosted its second annual Southside Classic, and just like last year, the Bruins came out on top. Rock Bridge opened its day with a semifinal matchup against Fulton (6-2) after starting the tournament 3-0.
Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational
Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
Injury woes plague Fulton during loss to California
Friday’s home opener for Fulton against California was a disheartening return to home turf, as the Hornets fell 61-34 to the Pintos in a spirited game. California (1-1) took off running in the first quarter. Its offense, led by quarterback Martin Kilmer, capitalized on a lacking Fulton (0-2) defense and scored five touchdowns, two of which were off of Fulton fumbles including an 85-yard return by Pintos linebacker Walker Friedmeyer.
Helias running game too much for Hickman to handle
Hickman did not get the outcome it was hoping for Friday night at home, as the Kewpies fell in its Central Missouri Activities Conference opener against Helias 41-0. The second quarter made the difference in the game as Hickman (0-2, 0-1) struggled to stop Helias’ run game.
Full Steam Ahead
With week one in the books, teams look to overcome their mistakes and show out for their fans. Another week of hard work and dedication as players look to perfect their craft and bring more energy to the fans. Hickman, Battle and Tolton fell to their opponents. Moberly, Helias and Capital City find success this week with their teams being able to rise to the occasion.
Blair Oaks earns decisive victory against Lutheran North
Blair Oaks completely outclassed Lutheran North in a convincing 35-0 win Friday in Wardsville. Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair was the star of the showas he ran for four touchdowns and amassed more than 200 rushing yards during the game. A Blair Oaks 44-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown was the...
Hermann shuts out South Calloway
Hermann celebrated the 50th anniversary of its program Friday night and dominated on defense in a 20-0 victory over South Callaway. The Bearcats shut out the Bulldogs, a team that scored 44 points just a week ago. Hermann head coach Andy Emmons praised the game plan of his defensive coaches for their role in this outstanding performance.
With monkeypox spreading in Missouri, MU students worry about misinformation
Now that Boone County has logged its first monkeypox case and the number of infections statewide continues to grow, many MU students are concerned by a lack of accurate information about the virus. At least 50 cases have been reported statewide. Boone County reported its first case Tuesday afternoon.
Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration
Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville. Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual...
Julian Schmidt uses a level
Zuofei Zephyrus Li, a Chinese journalism graduate student in Missouri School of Journalism. Contact me: zuofeili@mail.missouri.edu. Several CPS nature play areas to be removed due to safety hazards. Labors of love built during the pandemic have started to degrade to the point they aren't safe, a district spokesperson said.
Families enjoy First Chance for Children Freecycle Event
First Chance for Children, in Columbia, hosted a Freecycle event Friday where they welcomed families from mid-Missouri, offering free clothes and child care supplies for parents. While parents shop through the various clothes, their children are able to participate in different programs during the event. First Chance for Children offers a multitude of events for local families such as their Diaper Drive-Thru, Family Fun Fest and ¡Salgamos a Jugar!, a special event for Latinx families.
Several CPS nature play areas to be removed due to safety hazards
A dozen “nature play areas” that sprouted up at Columbia schools around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are being removed because of safety concerns. Falling hazards, accessibility and maintenance concerns led to the decision to stop children from using the play areas and removing most of them entirely, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
Stewart Lee Forrest Feb. 14, 1968 — Aug. 19, 2022
Stewart Lee Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 54. Adored husband of 27 years to Shelley Forrest; devoted father of Sam Forrest; cherished son of the late Dale and Susan Forrest; much-loved son-in-law of Jami Hanke and the late David Hanke; dear brother of Scott (Missy) Forrest and Steve (Nancy) Forrest; brother-in-law of Scott (Amanda) Hanke. Stewart is also survived by his nephews, Craig Forrest, Carson Hanke, and Preston Hanke, and his nieces Rachel Forrest, Tiffany Ward, and Tori Hanke.
