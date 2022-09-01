ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SL Green Realty

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on SL Green Realty SLG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2022

• Photronics PLAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $210.00 million. • iQIYI IQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $970.61 million. • Big Lots BIG is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.47 per share...
investing.com

lululemon athletica Shares Rally After Earnings, Revenue Tops Expectations

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) shares gained 8% in extended trading Thursday after it posted earnings, topping profit and revenue expectations. Lululemon closed Thursday's regular session down 1.84% at $294.45 but is now up at $318 per share. The athletic apparel retailer posted earnings per share of $2.20 on revenue of...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers Are Buying in a Bear Market

In the second quarter, Jim Simons and George Soros bought more Snowflake, while Israel Englander and Steve Cohen increased their positions in Arista Networks. Snowflake simplifies big data analytics for businesses, and the company is growing like wildfire. Arista provides the high-speed networking solutions needed to power cloud and enterprise...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
Benzinga

Insiders Buying V.F. Corp And 2 Other Stocks

Although US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
NASDAQ

Perficient's (NASDAQ:PRFT) earnings growth rate lags the 32% CAGR delivered to shareholders

It hasn't been the best quarter for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 29% in that time. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. To be precise, the stock price is 305% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 40% decline over the last twelve months.
