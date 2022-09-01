It hasn't been the best quarter for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 29% in that time. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. To be precise, the stock price is 305% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 40% decline over the last twelve months.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO