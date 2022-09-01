STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers. “I was kind of impressed with the way we played for an opener. The biggest thing is we have to play a complete game. I was proud of the way that we came out and played after the delay,” Mike Leach said. “I thought we handled (the lightning delay) better than expected.” Led by Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers, MSU outgained the Tigers 542-294 with the bulk of the Tigers’ yards coming in the second half. Rogers was 38-of-49 in the game for 450 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. It was the 14th time in his three-year career that he’s notched over 300 yards and his sixth 400-yard game.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO