Starkville Daily News
Starkville Community Theatre announces 45th season lineup
The Starkville Community Theatre is excited to announce its 45th season, as they prepare for a number of exciting shows between October of 2022 to May of 2023 at the Playhouse on Main. The season is packed with a variety of shows to appeal to different kinds of audiences, including “Into the Woods,” “Sanders Family Christmas,” “Terms of Endearment,” “Suite Surrender,” and a season-extra show, “Greater Tuna.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State
Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
wtva.com
EXCLUSIVE: Plans in the works to close in Davis Wade Stadium's south endzone
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State fans can now expect Davis Wade Stadium to be bowled in completely. WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke with MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum on Wednesday and asked about the potential for the south endzone to be closed in. Dr. Keenum seemingly confirmed that plans...
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Kemper County shutout by Louisville
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the battle of the Wildcats Kemper County (2A) was beaten 54-0 by Louisville (4A). It was all Louisville from the beginning as they scored on all three of their first drives, two of which came from Jaden Tripplett, one rushing and one receiving. Jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first minutes of the second quarter.
Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi St. knocks off Memphis
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers. “I was kind of impressed with the way we played for an opener. The biggest thing is we have to play a complete game. I was proud of the way that we came out and played after the delay,” Mike Leach said. “I thought we handled (the lightning delay) better than expected.” Led by Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers, MSU outgained the Tigers 542-294 with the bulk of the Tigers’ yards coming in the second half. Rogers was 38-of-49 in the game for 450 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. It was the 14th time in his three-year career that he’s notched over 300 yards and his sixth 400-yard game.
trbnews.net
Movie shot in Tishomingo County, ‘Mysterious Circumstance,’ opens in theaters Sept. 9
BALDWYN, Miss. | The wait is nearly over for those who have been anxiously awaiting the public release of Six Shooter Studios’ “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis.”. The film, written and directed by Baldwyn’s Clark Richey and shot in Tishomingo County in the woods at Bay...
wtva.com
Pilot scared north Mississippi Saturday with threat; arrested after landing in field
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An airport worker stole a plane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. The situation began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. “TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The...
wtva.com
Worker injured in Pontotoc fall
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
Starkville Daily News
Eupora Eagles rout Panthers 42-12
FRENCH CAMP – They more than made up for it Friday night against the French Camp Panthers. Eupora bounced back in a big way with a 42-12 road victory. For more on this story, read our news edition from Saturday, September 3, or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Pontotoc County teen
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura of Pontotoc County. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a red and maroon […]
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Kindergarten Readiness Among Top in Mississippi
Bramlett Elementary kindergarten students scored among the top nine school districts on the STAR Early Literacy in the spring of 2022 with 77.18% of students scoring at or above 681, the benchmark for a trajectory to meet grade 3 reading expectations. STAR Early Literacy assesses students’ foundational reading, language and...
hottytoddy.com
Stolen Plane Lands in Open Field West of Ripley; Pilot Reportedly Alive and in Custody
According to local news reports, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the plane that circled north Mississippi for almost four hours has landed, and the pilot is alive and being detained by local law enforcement. Flight No. N342ER landed in a field west of Ripley. At 9:30...
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts “Goodbye” Message on Facebook
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) WTVA has also confirmed that Cory Patterson of Shannon, MS was the pilot of a stolen plane that was taken into custody after landing safely in a Benton County field northwest of Tupelo. Patterson was allegedly employed at the Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into a...
Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive
video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
wcbi.com
Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
wtva.com
Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
Oxford Eagle
Without beds to call their own, 50 Oxford-area children surprised with gift of sleep
Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics. Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players...
Commercial Dispatch
Third suspect arrested in Hemlock Street shooting
The “very dangerous” teenager wanted for a Columbus shooting is in custody. Cameron Jones, 17, was arrested in Starkville by the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD press release. The press release said Jones had barricaded himself in a vacant apartment...
tippahnews.com
Breaking: Plane appears to have crashed near Tippah County
The plane that threated to crash in Tupelo at Walmart has crashed near Tippah County in Benton county on Friendship Church Road. The plane left Tupelo airport early Saturday morning. It appears to have crashed in Tippah County around 10 am, according to the flight path of the aircraft which shows that it is no longer in air.
