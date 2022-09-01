Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta
DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
Temperature shift late next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It seems like summer never ends, especially with the temperatures we have been feeling here in the Grand Valley. Hot temperatures and dry conditions have been the main story over this past week; unfortunately, this will be the story over the next several days. Today, in Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 98 and Montrose of 94. However, conditions have remained dry and clear skies continue to become present.
Colorado spot ranked as top 'mom-and-pop' ski resort in country
Popular snowsport-focused website SnowBrains recently asked their readers what their favorite "independently owned mom-and-pop-ski area" was nationwide and two Colorado spots made their published list of nine destinations. The top ranking spot on the list was Silverton Mountain, located in the tiny town of Silverton, Colorado. Known for offering some...
