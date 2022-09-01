A NEW SOUND –Project Launch & Season Preview Concert. Announcing something truly special! The Charleston Symphony invites you to preview the newest chapter of our story.Join members of the orchestra and special guests to learn about the CSO’s latest artistic initiative, The New Aurorean Coterie Project (aka Project Aurora), a multi-season celebration of music and art born on our very own soil, and a preview of all the new faces and endeavors that makes up the CSO’s next chapter. It will be an evening of music of composers you’ll hear in the 2022-23 season, discussion, updates, and reception to follow.

