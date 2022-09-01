Read full article on original website
'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man
Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
San Francisco has community pools, hotel day passes for swimming away Labor Day heat wave
From community pools to fancy dips, quick ways to keep it cool.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
Downtown Napa home with underground winery for sale
Make your own wine at home for $2.5 million.
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service Forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Monday calls for more hot weather, with clear skies and highs in the mid 70s along the coast, 90s in San Francisco and parts of the East and South Bay, and lower triple digits in the Napa area and inland. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect for much of the Bay Area.
Why visitors have been flocking to Arcangeli Grocery Co., a Bay Area gem in Pescadero, for over 90 years
"We don't make a lot of money doing what we do, we do it because we love what we do."
Super Serra | Padres Stun De La Salle, Rise To Top Of NorCal
With A 14-Point Fourth Quarter Comeback, Serra Football Defeated De La Salle For The First Time In 12 Tries, Takes Over NorCal’s No. 1 Rank •. An attempt to sparse all the storylines at play in the Serra football team’s 24-21 win at De La Salle on Friday would be an invitation to dizziness.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
San Jose Spotlight: Mountain View Settles Lawsuit Over Rv Parking
A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced Sept. 1, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city's dual ordinances--banning oversized vehicles from parking on "narrow streets" that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90 percent of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and "designed to banish the city's low-income populations."
Monday Morning News Update
California's Independent System Operator (ISO) said Sunday it needs California to save even more electricity than previously believed, as the worst of the current heat waves descends on the state on Monday and Tuesday. ISO said energy demands Sunday was reaching record levels, and residents need to lower electricity use...
San Jose Spotlight: Vacant San Jose School Land To Turn Into Housing
A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
Traffic Advisory After Vehicle And Train Collide On Gilman Street
Berkeley police are advising drivers to avoid the area of Gilman Street between Eastshore Highway and Sixth Street as they respond to a collision involving a train and a vehicle. The traffic advisory was issued at 12:54 a.m. Traffic is affected in both directions. This is a developing story. Copyright...
12 trash cans set on fire along San Francisco's Embarcadero
San Francisco Police Department's arson unit is investigating the incidents.
40-year-old man arrested after robbing 3 SF Bay Area banks, police say
A 40-year-old man allegedly went on an East Bay bank robbery spree that included stops in Berkeley, Dublin and Walnut Creek.
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
Reward Offered In Mission District Fire Attack That Killed Sleeping Man
San Francisco police announced a $25,000 reward for information about a 2021 killing in the Mission District. Police said in a statement on Sept. 1 that they are asking for the public's help in solving the homicide of Luis Temajtomas, 43, who was set on fire near 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Oct. 8, 2021.
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Collision In South San Jose Saturday Night
SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in south San Jose Saturday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard, near Santa Teresa High School.
Westbound Interstate 580 Shut Down Due To Fatal Collision
OAKLAND (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland remain closed late Saturday night following a fatal traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on the freeway at MacArthur Boulevard at about 9:15 p.m. The Alameda County Coroner's Office is en route to the scene.
