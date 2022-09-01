ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFGate

'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man

Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service Forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Monday calls for more hot weather, with clear skies and highs in the mid 70s along the coast, 90s in San Francisco and parts of the East and South Bay, and lower triple digits in the Napa area and inland. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect for much of the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Super Serra | Padres Stun De La Salle, Rise To Top Of NorCal

With A 14-Point Fourth Quarter Comeback, Serra Football Defeated De La Salle For The First Time In 12 Tries, Takes Over NorCal’s No. 1 Rank •. An attempt to sparse all the storylines at play in the Serra football team’s 24-21 win at De La Salle on Friday would be an invitation to dizziness.
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Mountain View Settles Lawsuit Over Rv Parking

A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced Sept. 1, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city's dual ordinances--banning oversized vehicles from parking on "narrow streets" that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90 percent of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and "designed to banish the city's low-income populations."
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

Monday Morning News Update

California's Independent System Operator (ISO) said Sunday it needs California to save even more electricity than previously believed, as the worst of the current heat waves descends on the state on Monday and Tuesday. ISO said energy demands Sunday was reaching record levels, and residents need to lower electricity use...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Vacant San Jose School Land To Turn Into Housing

A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Traffic Advisory After Vehicle And Train Collide On Gilman Street

Berkeley police are advising drivers to avoid the area of Gilman Street between Eastshore Highway and Sixth Street as they respond to a collision involving a train and a vehicle. The traffic advisory was issued at 12:54 a.m. Traffic is affected in both directions. This is a developing story. Copyright...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Westbound Interstate 580 Shut Down Due To Fatal Collision

OAKLAND (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland remain closed late Saturday night following a fatal traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on the freeway at MacArthur Boulevard at about 9:15 p.m. The Alameda County Coroner's Office is en route to the scene.
OAKLAND, CA

