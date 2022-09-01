ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

ABC’s of eating in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It is an age-old question: “Where should we go out to eat?” With so many options in and around Charleston, it can be hard to know where to start and where to go next. If you’re a local stuck in a restaurant rut, a first-time visitor, or simply cannot decide where […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's ex-bike-rental operator bought by Usain Bolt's company gets tripped up

Olympics track legend Usain Bolt won't be taking home any gold medals for his foray into the personal mobility industry. The blazing-fast sprinter's business venture stumbled badly earlier this summer, leaving customers in the lurch without explanation. The south Florida startup that bears his name is now telling its side of the story of how the wheels began to come off.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
The Post and Courier

New Charleston building with restaurant and living space proposed

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. 3-story structure planned on Charleston peninsula. A new three-story building is being proposed on an empty corner lot...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Free Event: Charleston Symphony Preview Show – Saturday, September 17, 2022

A NEW SOUND –Project Launch & Season Preview Concert. Announcing something truly special! The Charleston Symphony invites you to preview the newest chapter of our story.Join members of the orchestra and special guests to learn about the CSO’s latest artistic initiative, The New Aurorean Coterie Project (aka Project Aurora), a multi-season celebration of music and art born on our very own soil, and a preview of all the new faces and endeavors that makes up the CSO’s next chapter. It will be an evening of music of composers you’ll hear in the 2022-23 season, discussion, updates, and reception to follow.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Latin American#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#United States#Food Drink#Grand Opening#Latin South American#S Market St Charleston
live5news.com

Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
counton2.com

Inaugural BBQ Sauce Competition coming to Firefly Distillery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will host the first annual “Getty Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will bring sauce experts from around South Carolina to the Lowcountry for a showdown to determine whose sauce reigns supreme.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston

Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

5084 Wapiti Way, Hollywood, SC 29449

Reduced again! Situated on Log Bridge Creek this home boasts stunning views of both tidal marsh and creek a rare feature of Charleston area homes. Enjoy the view from the screened back porch and patio living room and owners' retreat. Launch a kayak from the backyard to get up close and personal with the flora and fauna of the Lowcountry. This home has a fenced back yard with custom playset and plenty of green space for your fur friends. This well-maintained 5-bedroom 3.5-bathroom home has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features new appliances a gas stove granite countertops and a butler's pantry. The open concept first floor allows easy access to the eat-in kitchen large living room dining room and powder room. There are also two roomy closets and a cozy nook on the 1st floor along with access to the two-car garage. On the second floor the extra-large owners' retreat includes a large walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub water closet linen closet and double vanities. Also on the second floor are 3 guest bedrooms an additional full bathroom with double vanity laundry room and loft with floor to ceiling custom bookshelves. Capping off this spacious home the third floor contains a 5th bedroom full bath walk-in attic and a large additional flex/loft space. The home has dual 50-gallon water heaters Tri-zone HVAC architectural shingles recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Located in Deerfield Hall this move-in-ready home is near the new Hollywood Library and Community pool restaurants beaches State and County parks and Historic Downtown Charleston. *This home is in great condition and has had an inspection completed and an appraisal that came in at more than asking price. There are several items in the home that will convey with a reasonable offer. This is a good one!
counton2.com

Dorchester Paws hosts free adoption event amid several challenges

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws hosted an adoption event to help animals find their forever home. “We, in total,” Dorchester Paws director of shelter operations April Howard said, “have had 16 animals go home.”. But it wasn’t just any adoption event. “Someone stepped forward and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinaepicurean.com

Charleston & Folly Beach Fave Taco Boy Opening 2 Locations – W. AVL & Biltmore Park

Founded on South Carolina’s Folly Beach in 2006, Taco Boy has become known for fresh, scratch-made Mexican-inspired eats and drinks in the Lowcountry. The family of taquerias currently has three locations: the flagship restaurant on Folly, a second location in downtown Charleston, and the latest in Summerville, SC. By the end of 2022, Taco Boy plans to open a location in West Asheville. And in early 2023, its second North Carolina location is set to open in South Asheville’s Biltmore Park. Asheville architecture and design studio BCA is working on the revamp of both spaces.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy