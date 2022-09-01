Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth
They might not have the bright lights of the big city, the hustle and bustle of crowds on Fifth Avenue or the Miracle Mile, but South Carolina's metropolitan areas have an appeal all their own. Not surprisingly, people from large cities across the country have been discovering the benefits of...
ABC’s of eating in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It is an age-old question: “Where should we go out to eat?” With so many options in and around Charleston, it can be hard to know where to start and where to go next. If you’re a local stuck in a restaurant rut, a first-time visitor, or simply cannot decide where […]
City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston's ex-bike-rental operator bought by Usain Bolt's company gets tripped up
Olympics track legend Usain Bolt won't be taking home any gold medals for his foray into the personal mobility industry. The blazing-fast sprinter's business venture stumbled badly earlier this summer, leaving customers in the lurch without explanation. The south Florida startup that bears his name is now telling its side of the story of how the wheels began to come off.
abcnews4.com
Authentic British restaurant 'The Fish & Chippy' to open in Mount Pleasant on Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Frequenters of the Charleston-area restaurant scene will soon have a new place to enjoy. The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant featuring "authentic British fish 'n' chips and gourmet fare," will be opening its doors on Thursday, September 8 at 565 Belle Station Blvd., as reported by the Holy City Sinner.
The Post and Courier
New Charleston building with restaurant and living space proposed
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. 3-story structure planned on Charleston peninsula. A new three-story building is being proposed on an empty corner lot...
WLTX.com
South Carolina coffee shop named one of America's best-rated by Yelp
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A company known as a one-stop shop for reviews of just about any kind of business or service has compiled a list of America's best-rated coffee shops - and South Carolina has a few contenders. The main list includes 20 shops across the country from...
charlestondaily.net
Free Event: Charleston Symphony Preview Show – Saturday, September 17, 2022
A NEW SOUND –Project Launch & Season Preview Concert. Announcing something truly special! The Charleston Symphony invites you to preview the newest chapter of our story.Join members of the orchestra and special guests to learn about the CSO’s latest artistic initiative, The New Aurorean Coterie Project (aka Project Aurora), a multi-season celebration of music and art born on our very own soil, and a preview of all the new faces and endeavors that makes up the CSO’s next chapter. It will be an evening of music of composers you’ll hear in the 2022-23 season, discussion, updates, and reception to follow.
holycitysinner.com
“New Dive Bar Experience” to Open in Mynt’s Former Home
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience,” is coming to downtown Charleston in October. According to social media posts from the new venture, the concept will be located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
5 injured in shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina
Two people were arrested and charged, including a 16-year-old.
live5news.com
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
The Post and Courier
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
counton2.com
Inaugural BBQ Sauce Competition coming to Firefly Distillery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will host the first annual “Getty Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will bring sauce experts from around South Carolina to the Lowcountry for a showdown to determine whose sauce reigns supreme.
South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Fall Vacations Spots In America
Pure Wow found the ideal fall destination spots around the country, including this scenic city in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
Charleston City Paper
10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston
Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
The Post and Courier
5084 Wapiti Way, Hollywood, SC 29449
Reduced again! Situated on Log Bridge Creek this home boasts stunning views of both tidal marsh and creek a rare feature of Charleston area homes. Enjoy the view from the screened back porch and patio living room and owners' retreat. Launch a kayak from the backyard to get up close and personal with the flora and fauna of the Lowcountry. This home has a fenced back yard with custom playset and plenty of green space for your fur friends. This well-maintained 5-bedroom 3.5-bathroom home has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features new appliances a gas stove granite countertops and a butler's pantry. The open concept first floor allows easy access to the eat-in kitchen large living room dining room and powder room. There are also two roomy closets and a cozy nook on the 1st floor along with access to the two-car garage. On the second floor the extra-large owners' retreat includes a large walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub water closet linen closet and double vanities. Also on the second floor are 3 guest bedrooms an additional full bathroom with double vanity laundry room and loft with floor to ceiling custom bookshelves. Capping off this spacious home the third floor contains a 5th bedroom full bath walk-in attic and a large additional flex/loft space. The home has dual 50-gallon water heaters Tri-zone HVAC architectural shingles recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Located in Deerfield Hall this move-in-ready home is near the new Hollywood Library and Community pool restaurants beaches State and County parks and Historic Downtown Charleston. *This home is in great condition and has had an inspection completed and an appraisal that came in at more than asking price. There are several items in the home that will convey with a reasonable offer. This is a good one!
counton2.com
Dorchester Paws hosts free adoption event amid several challenges
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws hosted an adoption event to help animals find their forever home. “We, in total,” Dorchester Paws director of shelter operations April Howard said, “have had 16 animals go home.”. But it wasn’t just any adoption event. “Someone stepped forward and...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
carolinaepicurean.com
Charleston & Folly Beach Fave Taco Boy Opening 2 Locations – W. AVL & Biltmore Park
Founded on South Carolina’s Folly Beach in 2006, Taco Boy has become known for fresh, scratch-made Mexican-inspired eats and drinks in the Lowcountry. The family of taquerias currently has three locations: the flagship restaurant on Folly, a second location in downtown Charleston, and the latest in Summerville, SC. By the end of 2022, Taco Boy plans to open a location in West Asheville. And in early 2023, its second North Carolina location is set to open in South Asheville’s Biltmore Park. Asheville architecture and design studio BCA is working on the revamp of both spaces.
