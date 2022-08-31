ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMOV

Jury selection begins in trial of St. Charles man accused of killing girlfriend, 2 children and her mother in 2018

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Jury selection began Tuesday in the murder trial of Richard Emery. Emery is accused in the 2018 murders of his girlfriend, her two kids and her mother inside a home in the 100 block of Whetstone on the night of Dec. 28. The 911 dispatcher reportedly heard gunshots and people screaming during the call.
KMOV

1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
