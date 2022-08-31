ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Jury selection began Tuesday in the murder trial of Richard Emery. Emery is accused in the 2018 murders of his girlfriend, her two kids and her mother inside a home in the 100 block of Whetstone on the night of Dec. 28. The 911 dispatcher reportedly heard gunshots and people screaming during the call.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO