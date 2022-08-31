Read full article on original website
New state-of-the-art ISP headquarters will help improve regional safety, Pritzker say
EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will announce details about Illinois State Police’s (ISP) new regional headquarters during a press conference in East St. Louis. The current headquarters is in Collinsville but ISP recently got funding for a new state-of-the-art ISP Metro East Regional Headquarters...
WANTED: ATF offers reward for information about gun theft ring targeting local stores
Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Man accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood arrested. Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT. Gregory Smith III is charged with...
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
Jury selection begins in trial of St. Charles man accused of killing girlfriend, 2 children and her mother in 2018
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Jury selection began Tuesday in the murder trial of Richard Emery. Emery is accused in the 2018 murders of his girlfriend, her two kids and her mother inside a home in the 100 block of Whetstone on the night of Dec. 28. The 911 dispatcher reportedly heard gunshots and people screaming during the call.
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
