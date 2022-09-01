ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyer Valley hosts Audubon in District Opener

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Dunlap) Boyer Valley carries momentum into district play on Friday night against Audubon. The Bulldogs defeated River Valley 42-6 in the opener.

Head Coach Nate Christiansen says the team played well for the season’s first game. He says there are always question marks going into week one.

The Bulldogs averaged 7.9 yards per tote, for 157 yards.

The Bulldogs showed a nice mix of run and pass. Cael Beam completed seven of ten passes for 59-yards, and Drew Volkman went two-for-three for 72 yards.

Coach Christiansen says there is a lot to prepare for against Audubon.

The Wheelers have gained 304 yards on the ground over the last two weeks, led by quarterback Aaron Olsen, 53-carries for 209 yards, and four touchdowns.

The kick-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Dunlap.

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
