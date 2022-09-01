Video: Federal judge to decide on Trump’s request for special master over FBI search of Mar-a-Lago The FBI investigation into top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago takes center stage in Florida on Thursday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The FBI investigation into top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago takes center stage in Florida on Thursday.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice are preparing for a high-stakes hearing in federal court.

The hearing is about Trump’s request for a special master, to review documents seized from his Florida home.

We know more than 300 classified documents were seized during the search of Trump’s home.

But his legal team argues that should have been expected with presidential records.

In a late filing Wednesday night, Trump’s legal team argued that if left unchecked, the DOJ will leak and publicize selective aspects of its investigation with no recourse for Trump.

Trump is requesting a special master to review documents seized by the FBI and filter out anything that may be protected by attorney-client privilege.

The DOJ filed a response urging the judge to reject Trump’s request, calling it unnecessary.

All of this follows the FBI’s release of a photo taken at Mar-a-Lago showing documents marked secret and top secret.

The DOJ alleges Trump and his legal team likely moved and hid classified documents as part of an effort to obstruct its investigation.

Trump has repeatedly insisted he’s cooperated fully. Now he faces the potential of criminal charges.

