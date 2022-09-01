Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Chico Sunday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a suspect was arrested for attempted murder in Chico at about 5:33 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange St. for a reported stabbing. They were able to contact the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
actionnewsnow.com
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
KCRA.com
Man shot, killed in car, Sacramento County sheriff said
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One man was shot and killed Saturday night in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:02 p.m. near the intersection of Trade Wind and Fulton Avenues, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Sunday. A caller who reported the shooting said the man had been shot in his car.
Man arrested after stabbing victim multiple times in Chico
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested after stabbing someone multiple times Sunday morning in Chico. According to a news release from the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Orange Street after receiving reports of a stabbing in the area. When officers arrived on the scene they found a victim […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fairfield police arrest man wanted in Louisiana for attempted murder of a minor
Fairfield police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted murder of a minor in Louisiana and for violating post release community supervision violations in Solano County. According to Fairfield police, the Eunice, Louisiana Police Department contacted Fairfield police to alert them 32-year-old Xavier Watson, who was...
Paradise Post
Teen arrested in Chico shooting that injured 5
CHICO — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting five people early Saturday morning at a party on the 1500 block of West Fifth Street, the Chico Police Department announced early Saturday night. According to police, detectives and patrol officers viewed video captured at the time of...
KOLO TV Reno
Police dog finds more than 12 pounds of fentanyl in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said canine Ruger and his handler got about 50,000 fentanyl pills off the street. A Placer County deputy pulled over a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 in Auburn on Aug. 29 at about 1:35 p.m, the sheriff’s office said. Ruger...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Victim found shot inside car in Sacramento County
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that took place late Saturday night. A male victim was found shot inside a car. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION INTERSECTION OF TRADE WIND AVENUE/FULTON AVENUE. On Saturday, September 03, 2022, at approximately 11:02 p.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police chase ends in crash, authorities say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police chase ended in a crash that injured a passenger of another car on Sunday, authorities said. Officers were responding to a report around 11:25 a.m. where a person assaulted the victim with a knife and was armed with a rifle in the area of the 3200 block of Northgate Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Man shot inside vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night a man was shot inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Trade Wind Ave. and Fulton Ave. in Sacramento. According to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound […]
actionnewsnow.com
1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico
Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
12-year-old girl hurt in Pittsburg 'road rage' shooting; Sacramento man arrested
PITTSBURG, Calif. — A 12-year-old girl was hurt after being shot in an apparent road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday, according to officials with the Pittsburg Police Department. At 1:54 p.m. Friday, authorities say a woman was driving with her three children in the area of Buchanan Road and...
abc10.com
16-year-old turns himself in after 5 shot at Chico house party
CHICO, Calif. — A teen is now in custody after five people were shot at a Chico house party early Saturday morning. According to a news release, officers were on W. 5th Street and Cedar Street around 1:45 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Dispatch then received several calls about people being shot near that location.
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
rosevilletoday.com
Drug dealer sentenced in Rocklin teen’s fentanyl death
17-year prison sentence for selling deadly fentanyl. Roseville, Calif. – On Sept. 1, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Virgil Xavier Bordner, age 22, to 17 years in the in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation regarding the fentanyl death of local Rocklin teen Zachary Didier. On July...
KCRA.com
'Dangerous' man escapes Butte County Jail; search underway
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Deputies are searching for a man who they say is considered dangerous and escaped the Butte County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced. Correctional deputies discovered that 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley had escaped the jail between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
Search continues for man who escaped from Butte County Jail
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped from the county jail on Wednesday evening. He was identified as 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. The sheriff’s office said Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high-security exercise yard sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Bondley is 5 […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Identity theft, destroying or concealing evidence, tear gas possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 17. Jeremy Richard Kraegal, 32, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant...
KMPH.com
Missing Sacramento teen found and returned home safe
FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE: She was found safe and returned home on Sunday night. CHP deactivated the alert at 9:43 p.m. The search for missing 14-year-old Laylah Ibarra of Sacramento is now coming to Fresno County, the family says. Laylah was last seen on Friday morning in front of...
