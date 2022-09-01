ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
internationaltechnology.com

German tech fair IFA 2022 for consumer electronics opens

BERLIN, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The German tech fair IFA 2022 opened to the public in Berlin on Friday, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the fair was restricted to professional visitors, while last year it was canceled. Until Tuesday next week, 1,100...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Global Communities#Indian#Lashkar E Toiba#Jaish#Jem#The 1988 Committee#Unsc
internationaltechnology.com

Battle Over Energy Supplies Between Russia, West Heats Up

An energy battle between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine revved up Friday with Moscow delaying the reopening of its main gas pipeline to Germany and G-7 nations announcing a price cap on Russian oil exports. Russian energy giant Gazprom said it could not resume the supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Community Policy