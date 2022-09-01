Turner named permanent Lake County Community Development director, resigns from Lakeport City Council

Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to consider filling vacant seat, hold hearing on new residential project
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council will consider taking action to fill the seat of the departing mayor pro tem and hold the first reading for a zone change ordinance for a new housing project. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the...
Lake County News
Konocti Fire Safe Council forms to help protect Kelseyville communities
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A group of Kelseyville residents determined to find ways to protect their communities against wildland fire have formed a new organization that has received an important donation from the district supervisor. The Konocti Fire Safe Council on Tuesday received a $10,000 donation from District 5...
mendofever.com
With Record-Breaking Heat on the Horizon, Mendocino County Firefighters Position Strike Teams for Immediate Response
A potentially record-breaking heatwave is predicted to descend on Mendocino County in the coming days. Ukiah could see a high of 113°F on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. These sweltering temperatures have intensified the risk of wildfire in our region. For the first time since California’s Office of Emergency Services...
Lake County News
Clear Lake Soroptimist Club to make cash awards
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — After two years of zoom meetings and limited activity due to the COVID pandemic, Soroptimist International of Clear Lake is again fully operational. Through the “Live Your Dream” Program, two local women will each receive cash awards of $1,000. The club’s mission is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief —Forwards Finding to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
lakecountybloom.com
Beating the Heat: Options for Lake County Residents
The National Weather Service’s Eureka Office has issued a high confidence report that heat “will become significant this weekend into early next week.” Triple-Digit Temperatures are forecast by some outlets for portions of Lake County beginning today (Thursday, September 1), and many members of our communities will be seeking opportunities to escape the heat.
Sonoma County guaranteed income program is giving $12,000 to select families
Sonoma County has announced the launch of a new two-year program that will give 305 low-income families a total of $12,000 in guaranteed income. Families will receive the “no strings attached” money in payments of $500 each month over 24 months.
Lake County News
Caltrans and California Coastal Commission celebrate Coastal Cleanup month with events throughout September
Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission are joining forces for the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17 and are inviting the public to participate in cleanup and litter prevention activities throughout September. “The California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ Let’s Change This to That stormwater...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rohnert Park: Grand jury calls for more police oversight after DOJ indicts 'rogue' officers
photo credit: A 2021-22 Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury report has called for greater police protocols and oversight in Rohnert Park after the U.S. Department of Justice accused two officers there of "shaking down" motorists for drugs and cash. Officers Brendan "Jacy" Tatum and Joseph Huffaker were patrol officers that conducted department-sanctioned traffic stops between 2015 and 2017 along U.S. Highway 101 between Cloverdale and Rohnert Park in attempt to stem the flow of illegal cannabis between Mendocino and Sonoma counties. When cannabis became legal in California, the focused program wound down and was eventually stopped in 2017, but federal prosecutors...
NBC Bay Area
Drought in Sonoma County Could Continue at Least Through November
Sonoma County held a drought town hall on Thursday which touched on all aspects of water-- and the lack of it-- in the county and state and how it will affect residents, fire risk, and the future. Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey led the discussion, which involved representatives from the...
mendofever.com
Walker Fire: Two Firefighters Injured, the Largest Wildfire in Mendocino County This Season
This evening, an update published by CAL FIRE indicates that the 109-acre Walker Fire now stands at 35% containment, a 10% increase from this morning’s CAL FIRE report. The Walker Fire ignited in the dry heat of yesterday afternoon south of Willits and swept through dry grass and oak woodland before firefighters stopped forward progress.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary
Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Thursday, Aug. 25
Officer initiated activity at Starr/Armstrong, Lakeport. Disposition: ARREST MADE. Officer initiated activity at Martin/S Estep, Lakeport. Disposition: ARREST MADE. Officer initiated activity at Lake County Museum, N Main, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 05:46 TRAFFIC STOP 2208250009. Officer initiated activity at 3D/PARK, Lakeport. TRUCK AND BOAT TRAILER. Disposition: WARNING.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Wednesday, Aug. 24
Officer initiated activity at Highlands Harbor Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Officer initiated activity at Ogulin Canyon Rd/Hwy 53, Clearlake. Disposition: Cited. 00:59 MUSIC/DOGS/ETC 2208240003. Occurred on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THAT HIS NEIGHBOR IS RUNNING A RESTAURANT OUT OF HIS RESD AND NOW THERE IS LOUD MUSIC PLAYING...
mendofever.com
Subject With Umbrella And Property On Sidewalk, Fridge Dumped – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
A Dead Wood Duck Proves to be Mendocino County’s First Case of Avian Influenza
The virus known as Bird Flu was first documented in 1996. The virus was initially isolated from a farm goose in China’s Guandong Province. Since then, several strains have circled the globe. The most recent strain is known as Highly Pathogenic Eurasian H5N1 Avian Influenza. The strain has gone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
A Fort Bragg Business Owner Warns of Counterfeit Currency Circulating in the Community
Grace Cochran, the manager of Fort Bragg’s Paul Bunyan Thrift Store, wants the community to know that over the last two days there have been two separate occasions of customers using counterfeit bills at her business. On Friday, September 2, 2022, a man came in and attempted to pass...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Friday, Aug. 26
Occurred at Adagio Apartments on Olympic Dr. RP STATES THAT IS OUTSIDE THE RESD AND WILL NOT LEAVE/ BMA UNK CLOTHING DESCR/ CONTINUES TO WALK BY THE RPS RESD/ RP STATES THE MALE CONTINUES TO ASK TO STAY AT THE RESD RP TELLS HIM NO BUT HE WILL NOT LEAVE/ HAS EVEN OFFERED THE RESP A RIDE HOME BUT RESP WILL NOT LEAVE. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.960925 Lon:-122.62839. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
mendofever.com
Hit and Run Accident in Ukiah Leaves SUV Overturned and Unoccupied After Parties Fled
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate a traffic collision on Ukiah’s Brush Street resulted in one vehicle on its roof, another fleeing the scene, and all involved parties taking off on foot. When law enforcement arrived at the intersection of Brush Street and...
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
Comments / 0