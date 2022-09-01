Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library Invites Teens to Learn How to Cook
One of the most important skills a young person can learn is how to cook. Not everyone needs to be a 5-star Michelin chef, but being able to cook basic meals for yourself can save you a ton of money over the years. The Manitowoc Public Library is looking to...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the accident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Drug Task Force seizes over $20k worth of fentanyl and meth in Pulaski, 3 suspects in custody
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation led the Brown County Drug Task Force to Pulaski where over $20 thousand worth of fentanyl and Methamphetamine were seized. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the Drug Task Force seized over 70 grams of fentanyl, over 330 grams of meth, $13,000 in cash, and a handgun. The drugs combine for roughly $23,000 in street value.
Pedestrian killed by train, Oshkosh PD investigating
An 18-year-old male was killed by a train in Oshkosh, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the accident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Jackie Nitschke Center Encourages Parents to Talk to Your College-aged Kids About Alcohol & Other Drugs
As recent high school graduates are starting up their college careers, the Jackie Nitschke Center in Green Bay is encouraging parents to talk to their college-aged kids about alcohol and other drugs. This comes on the back of a recent report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse indicating that...
wearegreenbay.com
Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
seehafernews.com
ADRC to Offer “Powerful Tools For Caregiving” Class
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of the Lakeshore is preparing to give a class for caregivers. This class, known as the “Powerful Tools for Caregiving” series begins on Wednesday, September 14th, and concludes on Wednesday, October 19th. The classes will be held at Harbor View Assisted Living...
seehafernews.com
Blood Donor Opportunities In Manitowoc Area Soon
The American Red Cross office in Green Bay has announced three blood donation opportunities in the Manitowoc area this month. The first of the three is Tuesday, September 6th from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street. That’ll be followed by another blood drive on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Two people receive life threatening injuries in Fond du Lac incidents, investigations underway
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating two overnight incidents. Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to an incident on Friday around 9:16 p.m. at the intersection of Scott and Mill Streets. According to preliminary information, the person was hit by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident driving westbound on Scott St.
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/2/22 Man Wanted By Green Lake County Authorities Arrested
A 28-year-old Kingston man wanted by Green Lake County authorities since March for failing to make a court appearance on narcotics possession charges has been arrested. Jordan Kahn was wanted on a felony warrant. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office Thursday posted information on their Facebook page saying Kahn was arrested. Any information regarding any crime can be reported anonymously to the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-438-8436 or by texting GETTHEM at 847411. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to arrest of any suspects.
Fox11online.com
One person dead in Oshkosh, after pedestrian vs. train accident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl man charged in connection with family dollar parking lot shooting
A Fond du Lac man has been charged in connection with a shooting incident in the Family Dollar parking lot that injured a Fond du Lac woman. Twenty one year old Christopher Bell made his initial Fond du Lac Court appearance Friday on multiple charges including attempted first degree intentional homicide, recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and six counts of bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. Bail was set at $500,000 cash. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says Bell had gotten into an argument the day before the August 27 shooting, and by happenstance ran into the same group the next day at the Family Dollar store. Goldstein says store employees say the group tried the de-escalate the situation and leave in their vehicles, when the suspect started shooting. The victim , a 32 year old Fond du Lac woman, received a non life-threatening gunshot wound in her lower extremities. Goldstein says two officers on patrol witnessed the shooting, chased the suspect and took him into custody at gunpoint. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 11.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
seehafernews.com
Woman Connected to Infamous Green Bay Murder Pleads Insanity
The woman accused in a brutal murder case in Green Bay has pleaded insanity. Taylor Schabusiness was in Brown County Court yesterday (September 1st) when she entered the plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A Brown County judge had previously deemed Schabusiness competent to stand...
Fox11online.com
Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Man Sentenced After Attempting to Meet Up with a Teenage Girl
A 60-year-old Oshkosh man has been sentenced after he attempted to meet up with a teenage girl. Kevin Mueller will be spending 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He began sending messages to someone he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl but...
Appleton announces first female Police Chief
Appleton Police and Fire Commission announced its new Police Chief, Polly Olson. She will be Appleton's first female Police Chief.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Accused of Physically Abusing A Child
Bail is set at $2000 recognizance for a 32-year-old Manitowoc man accused of physically abusing a child. Willard R. Dorsett III is charged with One Count of Physical Abuse of a Child. Police responded to a call late Monday night from a woman claiming that her boyfriend was being physically...
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
Comments / 1