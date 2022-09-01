Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County
Montereo Adams was shot and killed while driving on Independence Boulevard last month. Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties. Updated: 10 hours ago. A tractor trailer led a state troopers on a chase before overturning on I-77 on Saturday night. Looking into the NC...
Troopers: Woman accused of stealing Shelby police car, leading high-speed cross-county chase
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a Shelby police cruiser and leading officers on a high-speed chase late Sunday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Authorities say the woman got into an open Shelby police car while an officer was...
WBTV
Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co.
Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Updated:...
WBTV
Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six
Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Police say that while they were searching for the suspect, he began firing at them, which prompted them to fire back. Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
WBTV
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
Burlington man charged with felonies after pawning stolen goods
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly pawning stolen goods, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 25, the ACSO got a report of multiple power and hand tools being stolen from a home on the 4600 block of Cobb Road in Liberty. The victim told […]
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was injured after he fled from state troopers on I-77 on Saturday night, leading them through multiple counties before his truck overturned in Iredell County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the chase began around 8:10 p.m....
Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
WBTV
Man faces murder charge in case originally thought to have been an overdose
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 33-year-old John “Junkyard” Jandrew of Cabarrus County has now been charged with murder in a case that dates back to October, 2021. T.J. Long was found dead on a couch in the basement of a home at 375 Ted Lane on October 17. His death initially was reported as an overdose.
‘Tried to shoot me’: Gastonia police look for man accused of shooting at another car
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of firing shots at another car last week. Gaston County Reporter Ken Lemon spoke to a person who was in the car the suspect shot at a gas station on Cox Road. Johnny Roberts told Lemon this all started as an argument.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Security guard shot, killed during robbery at North Carolina arcade
The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Blvd.
Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
WBTV
Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-77 after truck towing trailer loses control, overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a crash on I-77 in York County on Friday night, officials said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 8:31 p.m. when a Nissan Frontier, which was towing a trailer, attempted to enter I-77 near Sutton Road and lost control.
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
wfmynews2.com
Report: Greensboro police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office among law enforcement that used tech to track people
The technology is called Fog Reveal. It can give investigators clues to identify possible suspects in criminal incidents. It can pull data from hundreds of millions.
WBTV
Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three months after Dalton Lewis was shot and killed, his family is continuing their push for answers. They told WBTV they want arrests to be made. “I want answers and I want someone to pay for what they did,” said Lynn Spargo, Lewis’ mother.
Randolph County Animal Control officers recognized by sheriff for ‘one of the largest cases’ in county history
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
Comments / 1