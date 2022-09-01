Read full article on original website
USB-C vs Lightning: Which one is actually the best?
Only one connector wins and it's not even close. While most of the consumer electronics industry has consolidated around USB-C, Apple continues to use its own proprietary Lightning connector on the iPhone and entry-level iPad. But even though both connectors seem equally capable at first glance, there are plenty of practical differences — from charging power to data transfer speeds. Here’s everything you need to about USB-C vs Lightning and when we can expect Apple to ditch its unique connector.
What's the future of headphones, you ask? An OS in your ear
Modern headphones sound great, but they're not very smart. That could all be about to change. Today’s best Bluetooth headphones and earbuds sound great and are packed full of features, so much so that it’s often hard to go wrong when picking out a purchase. Portable audio, in many ways, is a solved problem. However, headphones are comparatively “dumb” products next to your smartphone or new smartwatch, in the sense that they’re bound by the manufacturer’s pre-installed features and the limited customization options contained in proprietary apps. Wouldn’t headphones be even more powerful and useful if you could install new features at will and even bring your favorite ones from an old pair to your new ones?
IFA has convinced me: Foldable laptops make more sense than foldable phones
I think foldable-screen laptops could be more impactful than the (over-)hyped foldable phones. I am at IFA 2022 this weekend, my first real-life event since the before times. Wondering the labyrinthine halls of the Messe convention center, it’s pretty obvious that everyone’s still a bit out of it. That includes bleary-eyed journalists, but the general lack of focus was more visible in the list of products that debuted at the show. It was kind of a snooze-fest, with one notable exception: foldable-screen laptops.
You told us: Satellite connectivity is neat, but no extra charges please
The majority of polled readers don't mind the feature, as long as they don't have to pay extra. It seems like satellite connectivity is the latest trendy feature set to hit smartphones, as T-Mobile recently announced a partnership with SpaceX, Google confirmed support in Android 14, and Apple is widely expected to offer the functionality. This tech could go some way to ensuring that there are no dead zones anymore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Authority: 🌟 The stars of IFA 2022
We talk foldable laptops, bendable TVs, rampant heatwaves, and more in this edition of the Daily Authority. 🕶 Good day, and welcome to the Monday edition of the Daily Authority. Happy Labor Day to all those who celebrate, and we hope this is the only email you’re reading today.
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
This BeReal thing is getting pretty, well, real. Welcome to the 448th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. We rounded up the best new apps and games from the last month. You can check out the best new Android apps from August here and the best new games from August here. Enjoy!
Samsung shows love to older foldables and smartwatches with big updates
Android 12L is coming to Samsung's previous foldable phones, One UI Watch 4.5 to older watches. Samsung is starting to push out Android 12L to all of its foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be the first to get the software. One UI 4.5...
Here’s a quick video unboxing of the Pixel 7 Pro
This looks like a retail unit of the Pixel 7 Pro and someone gave it an unboxing. Well there you go guys full on unboxing of the Pixel 7 Pro 👀 enjoy!! #Google #pixel7pro #teampixel #googlepixel pic.twitter.com/z0o9dRWnPr. — Neil Sargeant (@Neil_Sarg) September 3, 2022. Google preempted a lot of...
Promo video for first phone with 200MP sensor leaks
Newly leaked promo video reveals first smartphone with a 200MP camera. A leaked promotional video of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has leaked online. The promo shows that the device will be the first phone to ever have a 200MP camera. In a tweet released today, leaker Evan Blass showed...
How to delete files and folders from Dropbox
Dropbox is one of the best cloud storage services you can use and provides a quick and easy way to access files across multiple devices. Unless you subscribe to a premium plan, the 2GB of free storage you get with Dropbox may not be enough, especially if you use it to back up photos. You might want to delete some files and folders to ensure you aren’t running out of space. Here’s how to delete files and folders from Dropbox.
Deal: Save up to $1,200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Series from Best Buy
You can make huge savings on the hot foldables by trading in your old device at Best Buy. But you only have a week to do it. If you’ve got your eye on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and you have a device to trade, then Best Buy might just be your best bet. The launch deal on the new Galaxy Z series can save you as much as $1,200 on your phone purchase.
Best of IFA 2022 Awards: All the very best products
From smartphones to laptops, headphones to wearables, and smart home to tablets, our Best of IFA 2022 awards are finally in!. IFA 2022 represents the first full-scale, in-person trade show in years. The manufacturers, media, and public are back in a big way and we spent the first few days of the show scouring the show floor for the best products in the categories we cover (and covet). Without further ado, here are the best products we found at IFA 2022.
What is Dropbox and how to use it?
It's more than just cloud storage. Cloud storage is an essential service that everyone needs. It’s a great way to back up, save, and share important documents and photos and quickly and easily access files across devices. Some services even make collaboration easy with built-in productivity tools and third-party integration. Dropbox is one of the more popular cloud storage services around and is an excellent option for anyone considering signing up for one. What is Dropbox, and how do you use it? Here’s everything you need to know.
Cyberattack on Samsung compromises personal information of US users
A recent data breach over at Samsung may have compromised personal information. Samsung was hit by a cyberattack in late July. On August 4, the company found that the cyberattack had compromised the personal information of some of its customers. The attack may have revealed customer names, contact and demographic...
Poll: When was the last time you used mobile payments?
Mobile payments are pretty convenient, allowing you to leave your bank card at home if need be. And virtually all smartphones are capable of supporting this tech in some capacity, provided they have a camera or NFC capabilities. In saying so, we wanted to know when was the last time...
EU wants to enforce 5 years of security and 3 years of OS updates for all phones
Regulators also want phone makers to provide repair parts for at least five years. European Commission regulators have proposed minimum update requirements for smartphones. The lawmakers have also suggested that smartphones and tablets sold in the EU region should have repair parts available for at least five years. EU lawmakers...
The new and improved Matebook X Pro fixes Huawei's silliest laptop problem
Huawei’s slow drift into consumer tech obscurity has been a sad sight to witness. In what now feels like an overnight switch, a juggernaut on course for world domination shrank into an industry minnow, with the US trade ban effectively crippling its mobile strategy outside of its homeland of China.
Everyone's a winner in IFA's race for the biggest TV
Trudging the halls at IFA 2022 has left me with two key takeaways: I look forward to my next home appliance failing when the Wi-Fi drops, and I’m going to need a bigger living room for my next TV. There’s an arm’s race of sorts taking place between LG, TCL, and Samsung to expand their cutting-edge display technologies into the biggest TV they can possibly brag about. Few have breached the 100-inch mark yet, an achievement they’ll no doubt pop the champagne to next year, but with multiple 97-inch and 98-inch flagship models on show, you’re not short of options for that gargantuan home cinema.
How to delete your Dropbox account
Dropbox is a popular cloud storage service, but many competitors are out there, with many offering cheaper premium plans or more free storage. Dropbox has also been subject to a few security issues over the years. You might not want to keep your Dropbox account for whatever reason. Here’s how to delete your Dropbox account.
