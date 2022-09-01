Modern headphones sound great, but they're not very smart. That could all be about to change. Today’s best Bluetooth headphones and earbuds sound great and are packed full of features, so much so that it’s often hard to go wrong when picking out a purchase. Portable audio, in many ways, is a solved problem. However, headphones are comparatively “dumb” products next to your smartphone or new smartwatch, in the sense that they’re bound by the manufacturer’s pre-installed features and the limited customization options contained in proprietary apps. Wouldn’t headphones be even more powerful and useful if you could install new features at will and even bring your favorite ones from an old pair to your new ones?

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO