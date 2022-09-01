ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Strong start to season

POMONA — Highland senior Matthew Donis won the Cool Breeze Invitational boys sundown race Saturday night at the Pomona Fairplex. Donis won the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 36.8 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Emmanuel Hernandez of Cathedral (14:50.4).
POMONA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Turnovers cost Desert Christian in season opener

HESPERIA — Five turnovers total, four interceptions, two special teams touchdowns, one pick six and one lost fumble. The only thing that was missing was a partridge in a pear tree. It wasn’t the auspicious beginning to the season that the Desert Christian football team had hoped for. Hesperia...
HESPERIA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Ducks racing for $1 million

PALMDALE — You might be singing “rubber duckie, you’re so fine” if your rubber duck wins the $1 million top prize at the Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West. The race is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday,...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale hits wall in Oak Hills

PALMDALE — Not much went right for the Palmdale football team Friday night against Oak Hills. Injuries, penalties, turnovers and mistakes plagued the Falcons in a 55-14 non-league loss to Oak Hills at Palmdale High School.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

DC competes well at McFarland Invite

MCFARLAND — The Desert Christian High School cross country team kicked off its season at the McFarland Invitational on Saturday. In attendance at the meet were McFarland legendary coach Jim White, and most of the team, including top runner Thomas Valles, from the 1987 State Champion team, which was the subject of the 2015 Disney movie “McFarland.”
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

White substance coats Littlerock streets

LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
LITTLEROCK, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster Baptist rolls to win over Trona

TRONA — The Lancaster Baptist football team defeated Trona 53-20 for its second win to start the season on Friday at Trona. Fil De Paula Rosa scored five rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles’ offense, while Sammy Flores added a rushing touchdown and Daniel Flores recorded one rushing and one receiving touchdowns.
TRONA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

High-speed rail EIR available for viewing

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Magnitude-3.6 earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A small earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday, possibly being felt in parts of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The magnitude-3.6 quake was recorded a few seconds before 10:05 a.m., about 3.1 miles northwest of Jurupa Valley, according to the U.S....
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Coalition seeks wider access to broadband

PALMDALE — The Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley believes that where you live should not decide whether you have access to quality broadband. The coalition wants to bring fast, reliable and affordable broadband to rural portions of the Antelope Valley that have limited or no broadband access.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Valley taking steps to conserve water

PALMDALE — Brown, parched lawns are perhaps locally the most outwardly visible sign of the extreme drought gripping the state, and the water conservation requirements put in place to address it. As the lawns show, Antelope Valley residents are working to cut their water use, and many are acting...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways

A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Monday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Mission at Kern County extend hours after multiple Flex Alerts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today is the third day a statewide Flex Alert has been issued due to the excessive temperatures most of the state is facing as our fourth heat wave of the summer continues. Although summer is quickly winding down, the high temperatures aren't going anywhere for...
KERN COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gas prices on their way back up!

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.8 cents for the second consecutive day Sunday, rising to $5.282 after an 80-day streak in which it decreased 78 times and remained unchanged the other two days. The average price...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Heat persists across Southland; sweaty Labor Day expected

LOS ANGELES — Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California, Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North East Of Santa Clarita

A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north east of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
ACTON, CA

