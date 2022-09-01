Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Strong start to season
POMONA — Highland senior Matthew Donis won the Cool Breeze Invitational boys sundown race Saturday night at the Pomona Fairplex. Donis won the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 36.8 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Emmanuel Hernandez of Cathedral (14:50.4).
Antelope Valley Press
Turnovers cost Desert Christian in season opener
HESPERIA — Five turnovers total, four interceptions, two special teams touchdowns, one pick six and one lost fumble. The only thing that was missing was a partridge in a pear tree. It wasn’t the auspicious beginning to the season that the Desert Christian football team had hoped for. Hesperia...
Antelope Valley Press
Ducks racing for $1 million
PALMDALE — You might be singing “rubber duckie, you’re so fine” if your rubber duck wins the $1 million top prize at the Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West. The race is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday,...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale hits wall in Oak Hills
PALMDALE — Not much went right for the Palmdale football team Friday night against Oak Hills. Injuries, penalties, turnovers and mistakes plagued the Falcons in a 55-14 non-league loss to Oak Hills at Palmdale High School.
Antelope Valley Press
DC competes well at McFarland Invite
MCFARLAND — The Desert Christian High School cross country team kicked off its season at the McFarland Invitational on Saturday. In attendance at the meet were McFarland legendary coach Jim White, and most of the team, including top runner Thomas Valles, from the 1987 State Champion team, which was the subject of the 2015 Disney movie “McFarland.”
Antelope Valley Press
White substance coats Littlerock streets
LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster Baptist rolls to win over Trona
TRONA — The Lancaster Baptist football team defeated Trona 53-20 for its second win to start the season on Friday at Trona. Fil De Paula Rosa scored five rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles’ offense, while Sammy Flores added a rushing touchdown and Daniel Flores recorded one rushing and one receiving touchdowns.
Antelope Valley Press
High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
spectrumnews1.com
Magnitude-3.6 earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A small earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday, possibly being felt in parts of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The magnitude-3.6 quake was recorded a few seconds before 10:05 a.m., about 3.1 miles northwest of Jurupa Valley, according to the U.S....
SLO County air-racing pilot killed in Kern County crash
An avid flyer, Sherman Smoot was born in San Luis Obispo and was past president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
Antelope Valley Press
Coalition seeks wider access to broadband
PALMDALE — The Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley believes that where you live should not decide whether you have access to quality broadband. The coalition wants to bring fast, reliable and affordable broadband to rural portions of the Antelope Valley that have limited or no broadband access.
Antelope Valley Press
Valley taking steps to conserve water
PALMDALE — Brown, parched lawns are perhaps locally the most outwardly visible sign of the extreme drought gripping the state, and the water conservation requirements put in place to address it. As the lawns show, Antelope Valley residents are working to cut their water use, and many are acting...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways
A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Monday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
Bakersfield Now
Mission at Kern County extend hours after multiple Flex Alerts
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today is the third day a statewide Flex Alert has been issued due to the excessive temperatures most of the state is facing as our fourth heat wave of the summer continues. Although summer is quickly winding down, the high temperatures aren't going anywhere for...
State senate passes Gaming Compact Agreement for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
The hotel and casino, which will be built just south of Bakersfield, are expected to bring 5,000 jobs and $60 million in payroll every year, as well as making the area a tourism hub for the region.
2urbangirls.com
Gas prices on their way back up!
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.8 cents for the second consecutive day Sunday, rising to $5.282 after an 80-day streak in which it decreased 78 times and remained unchanged the other two days. The average price...
Antelope Valley Press
Heat persists across Southland; sweaty Labor Day expected
LOS ANGELES — Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California, Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather...
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north east of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
