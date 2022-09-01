Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FSU football: All respect due to quarterback Jordan Travis
FSU football quarterback Jordan Travis announced himself to a national audience Sunday night against LSU. I’ve long said Jordan Travis gives FSU their best chance to win with him at quarterback, but he had been unable to perform at a high level against good defenses. However, Jordan Travis answered the call against the LSU Tigers. He picked up right where he left off in 2021, but looks improved over that version.
FSU football: Former players react to ‘Noles win over LSU
Before the LSU game, I said this was the most love former FSU football players had shown the team in quite some time. Maybe it was because it was a national game in primetime against an SEC program with one of the best coaches in college football. Either way, I...
Jackson State Football: 3 Takeaways from dominant win over FAMU
Jackson State Football dominated the Florida A&M Rattlers in the second modern iteration of the Florida Blossom Classic. In a game opposite its predecessor, the Jackson State Tigers dominated the Florida A&M Rattlers in the Florida Blossom Classic (insert official score here). This season, it was sunny in Miami Gardens, unlike the monsoon that ensued last season. JSU and FAMU sloshed around a rain-soaked Hard Rock Stadium a year ago, with the Tigers winning 7-6.
