FSU football quarterback Jordan Travis announced himself to a national audience Sunday night against LSU. I’ve long said Jordan Travis gives FSU their best chance to win with him at quarterback, but he had been unable to perform at a high level against good defenses. However, Jordan Travis answered the call against the LSU Tigers. He picked up right where he left off in 2021, but looks improved over that version.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO