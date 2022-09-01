Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase explained by ultrawide camera specs leak
Apart from the main iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor, Apple is expected to upgrade the ultrawide camera of the Pro models, advises reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and this time around he gives the exact specifications. We've heard from other sources that the ultrawide cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and...
Phone Arena
Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ exterior is expected to stay exactly the same as on their predecessors, perhaps spruced up with a new color or two, the Galaxy S23 Ultra design will only stay largely the same, as it will undergo subtle changes necessitated by bigger under-the-hood improvements.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 teardown reveals significant internal differences compared to its predecessor
JerryRigEverything has now disassembled the Galaxy Z Fold4, having put the device through a durability test last week. While Samsung's latest foldable smartphone survived the YouTuber's durability test, JerryRigEverything destroyed most of his Galaxy Z Fold4 while attempting to disassemble it. As the video below shows, Samsung makes it improbable to remove either of the device's displays without specialist tools.
ETOnline.com
Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Deals: Save Up to $1,200 on the New Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung unveiled two new foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. The tech giant pulled out all the stops, showing off the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones that are both now widely available for everyone. For a limited time, you can get save...
Android Authority
USB-C vs Lightning: Which one is actually the best?
Only one connector wins and it's not even close. While most of the consumer electronics industry has consolidated around USB-C, Apple continues to use its own proprietary Lightning connector on the iPhone and entry-level iPad. But even though both connectors seem equally capable at first glance, there are plenty of practical differences — from charging power to data transfer speeds. Here’s everything you need to about USB-C vs Lightning and when we can expect Apple to ditch its unique connector.
To Fold or Not to Fold: Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available. It might be an iterative update over the Z Fold 3, but Samsung's latest device has been hailed as the best foldable released to date. The handheld is, of course, very expensive, and those who've never used a folding smartphone before might worry about such an outlay on something they end up hating.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which ultra-premium phone deserves your love?
The Galaxy S22 Ultra and newly released Galaxy Z Fold 4 are two of the best phones Samsung's ever made. Packed with the most powerful processors, newly improved camera, and innovative displays, these two phones are as premium as they are pricey. While the Fold 4's increased durability and improved battery life make it smoother than ever to use, it's still $1,800. The $1,200 S22 Ultra isn't exactly affordable, either, but which one offers the better value? Which one offers the best experience?
TechRadar
Labor Day phone deals 2022: the best deals for iPhone, Samsung and more
The Labor Day 2022 sale is finally here - including a fantastic range of phone deals on a number of leading handsets. We've been busy rounding up the best ones and you can find great offers for the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Flip 4, as well as Google Pixel 6 listed below.
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
Key Pixel Tablet specs may have been revealed through hidden Android code
We know that the Google Pixel Tablet is real and on the way – but we don't know too much else about it as yet. Now some of the slate's key specs may have been revealed through code added under the hood to Android by Google engineers. As spotted...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
This BeReal thing is getting pretty, well, real. Welcome to the 448th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. We rounded up the best new apps and games from the last month. You can check out the best new Android apps from August here and the best new games from August here. Enjoy!
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras
Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot. Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a are seeing some of their lowest prices this Labor Day
While Best Buy has plenty of ultra-high-end handsets at substantial discounts on its extensive list of top Labor Day 2022 deals to satisfy the needs of the most demanding power users out there, many folks on tight budgets would still rather pick up one of the best mid-range phones at a competitive price ahead of the busy holiday season.
Digital Trends
Hurry! The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (and pen) has a rare deal today
Mobile computing has become a staple for working on the go, and there are a lot of great tablet deals available for anyone looking to size down their computing tools. One of the best taking place right now is on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a super-capable device that doesn’t often see a discount. Today you can grab the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for just $950, which is an impressive $150 discount from its regular price of $1,100. Included with your purchase is a free Samsung S-Pen stylus, three free months of YouTube Premium, and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365, making this one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals you’ll come across. You’ll need to act quickly, as this is a limited-time deal.
Android Authority
You told us: Satellite connectivity is neat, but no extra charges please
The majority of polled readers don't mind the feature, as long as they don't have to pay extra. It seems like satellite connectivity is the latest trendy feature set to hit smartphones, as T-Mobile recently announced a partnership with SpaceX, Google confirmed support in Android 14, and Apple is widely expected to offer the functionality. This tech could go some way to ensuring that there are no dead zones anymore.
Phone Arena
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
We saw a couple of great Google Pixel 6 Pro deals over the past week and just when you thought it couldn't get any better, T-Mobile is offering a 56% discount on Google's excellent Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 Pro offers everything you need in a smartphone: a chip...
Samsung is bringing Galaxy Z Fold 4's multitasking features to its older foldables
Samsung's latest foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4—run on Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1. Among other things, they feature a Taskbar that aids multitasking and makes it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously. As rumors had indicated, the Korean giant has now announced that it is bringing One UI 4.1.1 to its previous-gen foldables.
How To Use Split-Screen View On Samsung Devices
Switching back and forth between your two favorite mobile apps can be a real pain. Isn't it frustrating if you're watching a cooking show on YouTube but have to constantly switch to your email app to message your boss about that urgent report? Fortunately, this is now a problem of the past for Android users, thanks to the magic of the split-screen view. This feature has been around since Android 7.0 Nougat as a means to make the most out of the big-screen phones popping up in the market (via Android).
Digital Trends
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors
If you're planning to invest a few hundred dollars in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it's only fair to also invest in protective screen covers to keep your new device safe. While newer and better options will continue to flood the market in the next few weeks, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors available right now, so you can be prepared from day one.
