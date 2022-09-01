Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
It Was Only Right Serena Williams Played Her Final Match in NYCGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2838-2840 Webb Avenue in Kingsbridge, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for two four-story residential buildings at 2838-2840 Webb Avenue in Kingsbridge, The Bronx. Located between West 197th Street and Reservoir Avenue, the lots are near the Kingsbridge Road subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Eric Delafraz under the Webb Avenue 1 LLC is listed as the owner behind both applications.
New York YIMBY
Claremont Hall’s Façade Nears Completion at 100 Claremont Avenue in Morningside Heights, Manhattan
Construction is nearing completion on Claremont Hall, a 41-story residential tower at 100 Claremont Avenue in Morningside Heights, Manhattan. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and SLCE Architects and developed by Lendlease, Daiwa House Texas, and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, the 354,000-square-foot structure will yield 165 condominium units in one- to four-bedroom layouts as well as classrooms, office space, and faculty housing for Union Theological Seminary. Lendlease is the general contractor for the property, which is located by the corner of Claremont Avenue and West 122nd Street.
New York YIMBY
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Clinic’s Façade Nears Completion at 70 Atlantic Avenue in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn
Façade work is finishing up on the NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Clinic, a five-story medical facility at 70 Atlantic Avenue in the River Park master plan in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by Fortis Property Group, the 89-foot-tall structure spans 160,000 square feet. The site was formerly occupied by the 12-story The Long Island College Hospital, which was purchased by NYU Langone Hospitals for $10.1 million in 2014 and subsequently demolished. Skanska USA Building is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 339 Hicks Street and located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Hicks Street.
New York YIMBY
LPC Approves Townhouse Expansion at 6 West 95th Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) has approved proposals to elevate and expand a three-story townhouse at 6 West 95th Street in the Central Park West Historic District of Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The project requires a certificate of appropriateness from the LPC before any work can begin. The original...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 183A 13th Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 183A 13th Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Located between Third and Fourth Avenues, the interior lot is a short walk from the 4th Avenue-9th Street subway station, serviced by the F, G, and R trains. Sam Brach is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Moxy Lower East Side’s Exterior Wraps Up at 145 Bowery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
Exterior work is wrapping up on the Moxy Lower East Side, an 18-story hotel tower at 145 Bowery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Stonehill & Taylor Architects and developed by Lightstone Group, the 127,000-square-foot structure will yield 303 guest rooms, a Japanese restaurant, two bars, a subterranean nightclub, and an outdoor rooftop lounge. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Bowery and Broome Street.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2948 Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 2948 Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. Located between Neptune Avenue and Ocean View Avenue, the lot is near the Ocean Parkway subway station, serviced by the Q train. Lev Kheyfets under the Brighton 4th Condo LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 724 Elton Avenue in Melrose, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 724 Elton Avenue, a four-story residential building in Melrose, The Bronx. Built in 1931 for industrial use, the structure was altered in 2017 for residential use. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $65,143 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Work Progresses at 151-165 Broome Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
Excavation work is progressing at 151-165 Broome Street, the site of a two-building affordable housing complex on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Grand Street Guild Housing Development Fund Company, Grand Street Guild East Housing Development Fund Company, Southeast Grand Street Guild Housing Development Fund Company, and Clinton Broome Development LLC, the project consists of the 15-story “Building 3-5” at 165 Broome Street and 16-story “Building 3-6” at 151 Broome Street, and will yield a combined total of 480 units. Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located within the Seward Park Extension master plan and bound by Broome Street to the north, Pitt Street to the east, and Clinton Street to the west.
News 12
Bronx residents flock to Orchard Beach for last gasp of summer
Hundreds of Bronx residents headed to Orchard Beach to mark the unofficial end of the summer this Labor Day weekend. There’s also music and dancing on the boardwalk in the afternoons. Some say it’s the best kept secret of the Bronx. "Everybody complains about Orchard, but they don't...
New York YIMBY
151-165 Broome Street
fox5ny.com
Bullet hits woman in neck on Williamsburg Bridge
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a woman in a Manhattan-bound car was shot in the neck. Police, say it happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was a passenger in the car being driven over the Williamsburg Bridge when she and the driver heard a loud noise.
Four Shot in Greenpoint Section of Brooklyn
New York, NY – Four people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in...
NBC New York
Street Closures for West Indian American Labor Day Celebrations
This weekend is the return of in-person Labor Day celebrations and plenty of streets in Brooklyn are expected to be packed. The West Indian American Day Junior Carnival kicks off tomorrow Saturday and the Labor Day parade and festival will be on Monday, Sept. 5. Here are the streets that...
Man fatally electrocuted by third rail at Penn Station
A man was killed on Sunday morning when he touched the electrified third rail at Penn Station, according to police. The man was at LIRR Track 21 around 4:52 a.m. when he was electrocuted, officials said.
Dozens of possibly stolen artifacts were seized from Metropolitan Museum of Art
Twenty-seven artifacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art have been seized.
Dangerous arsenic levels found in tap water at Manhattan NYCHA complex
People living at the Jacob Riis Houses have been told not to drink or cook with water from their taps after testing found dangerous levels of arsenic.
NY1
These streets will close for J'Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade
The West Indian Day Parade and J’Ouvert are returning to Brooklyn on Monday — and a handful of streets will be closed to traffic to make way for the festivities. The city’s official J’Ouvert festival will kick off at Grand Army Plaza at 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 and end at 11 a.m., the NYPD said in a press release.
Kids enjoy West Indian American celebrations in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The West Indian Day Parade will return to Brooklyn in full force this year, and as CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, celebrations are already underway.It was a musical feast of soothing melodies over the sweet sound of steel oil drums that have been converted into musical instruments. Hundreds turned out for the concert on the Brooklyn Museum grounds."I love it. This is what we do. This is what we live for," said Tony Reece, with Kutters Rhythm Section.Reece says for the performers, it's all about tradition and authenticity."Steelpan represents the music, the culture, the revolt against slavery to keep the...
Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights
A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights.
