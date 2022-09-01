ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

L'Observateur

Familiar face found in Baylor's 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas — Demond "Tweety" Carter, a former basketball standout from Reserve Christian, is a familiar face to St. John the Baptist Parish residents in the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame 2022 lineup. This year's Hall of Fame class includes eight former student-athletes from six different sports....
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

C.H. Yoe High School football coach arrested for DWI

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - a coach for the C.H Yoe high school football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
CAMERON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

High School Football Player Dies After Head Injury From Game in West Texas

A West Texas high school football player died Saturday morning after suffering a head injury during a junior varsity football game Thursday. Yahir Cancino, a student of Dalhart High School, was injured during a game in Dimmit against Sundown, Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a news release. The...
WEST, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: BGCT-Baylor divorce would benefit both; where are the body cameras?

I couldn't agree more with the Aug. 28 letter from Nathan Elkins titled "Good riddance." Dr. Elkins is a former Baylor professor who was commenting on the possible change in the affiliation between Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. The reality is that this affiliation is already pretty weak. The BGCT is just acknowledging this reality and putting both institutions out of their misery. If this should take place the consequences would extend well beyond any LGBTQ issues which are precipitating this severing of ties.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Neil Sperry: Professional needs to examine live oak

DEAR NEIL: Several months ago we noticed bark splitting on a mature live oak in our yard. We figured it was the result of last year's cold like some of the others we have seen you write about. However, recently we have seen swelling on the bark on the...
TEXAS STATE
baylorlariat.com

Bumpin' in your backyard: the music scene in Waco

Ten years ago, the names of Ben Rector, Vanilla Ice and Cody Johnson would have never been advertised as coming to Waco, but as the city has grown, its music venues and the artists it attracts have grown with it. For over 70 years, the Heart 'O Texas Fair and...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season

One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he's ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas' cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
WACO, TX
wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco this Labor Day Weekend

The Bears are back this long Labor Day weekend and cooler temps are calling! There are plenty of things to do this Waco Weekend from the sights, sounds and tasty treats of Westfest to new exhibits opening at Art Center Waco and Cultivate 7Twelve plus Baylor football opens the season at McLane Stadium Saturday! Wanna go? Find everything you need to know from parking to sailgating and more in our GAME DAY section online here.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Traffic obstacles remain for Baylor's kickoff game Saturday

The reopening of Interstate 35 main lanes through Waco should come as a relief to football fans heading to McLane Stadium for the Baylor Bears' season opener against the University at Albany Great Danes at 6 p.m. Saturday, but some traffic obstacles remain. For the most enjoyable experience, fans...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Angelo Ochoa: Why do we hire experts?

When was your last doctor visit? Have you ever had a child that needed stitches? Who services your vehicle? Did you need any help when it came to purchasing a home? What about the last time you needed help with your taxes or had some legal issues you needed taken care of? Who did you turn to? Not me. While I do have some trustworthy friends that I can refer you to, I am the first to admit that I am not an expert on any of these issues. When we need them though, we turn to these trusted and credentialed people because they are the best at what they do, and when it comes to the things that are most important to us, we do not take any chances.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco farmers market finds success in unexpected place

WACO, Texas — North Valley Mills Drive is a well known road in Waco. On it, you'll pass a number of well known restaurants, stores and landmarks. But a couple days out of the week, in the parking lot of Westview Village, a group of local farmers sets up shop, to sell fresh produce to anyone who's looking for it.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Swamp teen: Alabama youth bags giant gator for 17th birthday

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — It's not the typical response one gets when asking their daughter how she wants to celebrate her 17th birthday, but high school junior Whitney Williams was ready with the answer. "I want to go gator hunting," Williams said, recalling the answer she gave when...
ALABAMA STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX "Restaurant Report Card" segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX

