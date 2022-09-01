Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Czech Government, EU and NATO
PRAGUE (Reuters) - An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO. Organisers of the demonstration from a number of far-right and fringe political...
US News and World Report
Serbian PM Says Willing to Compromise During Landmark Kosovo Visit
MITROVICA, Kosovo (Reuters) - Serbia's Ana Brnabic expressed willingness to compromise on Monday during her first visit to Kosovo since becoming prime minister almost five years ago, a day after Germany and France appealed to Serbia and Kosovo to resolve a flare-up in tension. Unrest among Serbs in northern Kosovo...
'No time to waste on Brexit': EU uneasy about Truss as UK leader
PARIS/LONDON/BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Europe is anticipating the prospect of Liz Truss as Britain's next prime minister with a mixture of irritation and unease: diplomats say that with the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation, the last thing they need is another Brexit battle.
Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia agree to share surplus energy, food
BELGRADE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Three western Balkan states agreed to form a joint commission to help each other cope with the threat of energy and food shortages this winter due to ongoing crises amid the war in Ukraine, Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia said on Friday.
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Discusses Urgent Aid, Russia Sanctions With EU Chief
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had called on the EU to urgently allocate its next round of aid to Ukraine and pressed for a new wave of sanctions on Russia in a phone call with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Discussed the allocation...
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Putin Gives Army September Deadline to Take More Ukraine Land: Official
According to a Ukrainian military official, Putin wants his troops to push to the administrative border of the eastern Donetsk region by September 15.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
HuffPost
Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
Russian State TV Host Suggests Total Victory in Ukraine Not Possible
Another host on the Russian news program "The Meeting Place" mused about his "fantasy" that a Pentagon official dealing with Ukraine "chokes on a cherry pit."
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
US News and World Report
Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say
AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
India's 860-foot aircraft carrier is an impressive sight: what to know
INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, was commissioned by the Indian Prime Minister today and will join the Soviet-era aircraft carrier that entered service in 2013, Al Jazeera reported. The People’s Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN, has been modernizing for the past decade as it looks to flex...
Business Insider
The B-2 bomber's stealthy missile upgrade 'could threaten' Chinese warships, military analyst says
Extended-range stealthy missiles carried by B-2 bombers could give the United States an edge against Chinese warships if the military giants entered a direct confrontation, according to a military affairs analyst. US defence firm Northrop Grumman revealed last week that a December test launch of a stealthy missile from the...
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
Ukraine Recaptures Kherson Village From Russia, Raises Flag Over Hospital
Yuriy Sobolevskyi, first deputy head of Kherson Oblast Council, announced on Telegram Sunday that Vysokopillia was liberated from Russian control.
Russia Charges Its Own Soldiers With 'Discrediting' the Army
Russia passed a law in March imposing jail terms of up to 15 years for intentionally spreading "fake" news about its army.
The Drones Russia Is Reportedly Receiving From Iran For Its Ukraine War
Iran State MediaThese are the types of drones reports state Russia is already in the process of receiving from Iran to support its flagging war effort.
Hamas executes five in Gaza, including two accused of spying for Israel
Hamas executed five Palestinians in Gaza, including two on charges of cooperating with Israel, the militant group announced on Sunday -- the first known executions in Gaza in more than five years.
Poland demands $1.3 trillion war reparations from Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top politician said Thursday that the government will seek equivalent of some $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis’ World War II invasion and occupation of his country. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, announced the huge claim at the release of a long-awaited report on the cost to the country of years of Nazi German occupation as it marks 83 years since the start of World War II. “We not only prepared the report but we have also taken the decision as to the further steps,” Kaczynski said during the report’s presentation. “We will turn to Germany to open negotiations on the reparations,” Kaczynski said, adding it will be a “long and not an easy path” but “one day will bring success.”
