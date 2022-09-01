ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Sturgeon to intervene in bid to end council pay row ‘crisis’

By Pa Scotland Reporters
 4 days ago

Nicola Sturgeon is to meet union leaders in a bid to end the council workers’ strike “crisis”.

The First Minister will chair talks on Thursday afternoon, with the discussions taking place as the clean-up gets under way in some of Scotland’s largest councils after a walkout by cleansing department workers.

Rubbish piled up on the streets as a result of the action – with Wendy Dunsmore of Unite warning that without a deal the unions will seek to step up the industrial action.

We’re hoping she is intervening to get a resolution to this crisis we are in

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite

Unite is calling for a flat rate increase of £3,000 for all council workers, although in a video posted on social media, Johanna Baxter of the Unison – the largest of the three unions involved in the dispute – appeared dismissive of such a deal.

For such an offer to  be acceptable, Ms Baxter, the head of local government at Unison Scotland, said there would need to be more money on the table, adding without this a deal risked “literally taking money out of the pockets” of some workers.

Meanwhile fresh strikes by waste workers are already planned for next week, when staff at a number of local authorities will walk out for eight days, while the dispute will also spread to schools and early years workers, who are to take part in a three-day protest in some areas.

Unite -which is involved in the dispute alongside Unison and the GMB – said earlier that it has served notice of strike action in 20 local authority areas.

However, Ms Sturgeon has already warned that all options for making more funding available for pay have been “exhausted”.

The First Minister tweeted: “If we could go further we would, but @scotgov budget is finite.”

Ms Dunsmore told BBC Radio Scotland that she will use the meeting to demand a “fair and decent pay rise for all workers”.

The Unite regional officer told the Mornings with Stephen Jardine programme: “We’re hoping she is intervening to get a resolution to this crisis we are in.

“Our members don’t want to be on strike any more than anyone else would want our members to be on strike, but that is the position they have been forced to take.”

Unions have already rejected a 5% pay rise offered by local government body Cosla, with Ms Dunsmore insisting the current offer shows “disregard for the lowest paid”.

She continued: “What we want is a fair and decent pay rise.

“Our claim is £3,000 flat rate. Right now they are offering £2,000 to the highest-paid workers, but for others they are offering far less, but with a cash incentive or a cash payment.

“The cash payment will disappear quite quickly with tax and insurance. If I was Cosla or the Scottish Government I would definitely look at consolidating that into pay because then it would be worth something today, tomorrow and in the future.”

She made the plea as clean-up operations got under way in parts of Scotland, including Glasgow, the country’s largest local authority.

However, Glasgow City Council warned residents to expect a “significant delay to all collections” due to the “extensive backlog”.

Aberdeen City Council also said there is a large backlog of work and warned “there may still be disruption to normal services”.

According to the Scottish Government , the latest offer included a payment of at least £1,925 for council staff, with those earning £20,000 receiving £2,000.

But Unite said the payment could be as low as £989 for some employees, with 85% receiving between £1,925 and £2,000, and any payment would not be recurring.

If no deal can be reached, Ms Dunsmore said unions – who have already warned of a possible winter of discontent – could escalate their action.

“The industrial action next week is three days in schools and early years, and in waste is eight days,” she said.

“What happens after that is the unions will regroup and will look to escalate this further, so that could have further impacts on services across Scotland.”

She added: “Our members are very resolute on what they’re looking for, they cannot afford to work in poverty. So we’re having to make plans and a strategy as to meet the needs of our members.”

The Independent

Rwanda ‘ruled out’ of migration deal but Johnson and Patel had ‘particular interest’, High Court told

Rwanda was “ruled out” of consideration for an asylum deal by the Foreign Office, but put back on the list of potential countries after “particular interest” was shown by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel.The first day of a High Court challenge over the agreement, which would see the UK forcibly send asylum seekers to Kigali, heard new evidence on the repeated internal warnings against the plans.Documents filed by lawyers representing several people targeted for removal, along with the PCS union, Detention Action and Care4Calais, showed that consideration of Rwanda for a “migration partnership” had started by September 2020.Dominic Raab, then...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Russia says relations with Britain could get worse as Truss elected PM

Russia said on Monday it could not rule out the possibility that the country’s dire relations with Britain would get even worse under new prime minister Liz Truss.She was named as the UK’s latest leader - and Britain’s third ever female PM - after a drawn-out Conservative party leadership campaign on Monday afternoon, defeating former chancellor Rishi Sunak to Number Ten.Truss also becomes the third Conservative Prime Minister in just three years, and the fourth in six years.But any chance to celebrate her success will be tempered by an ominious in-tray, which includes a growing energy price crisis...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss wins Tory leadership race and faces daunting challenge as PM

Liz Truss will become the country’s third female prime minister after securing victory in the Tory leadership contest.She defeated rival Rishi Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399 and will take over as prime minister on Tuesday with the immediate challenge of easing the cost-of-living crisis for households across the country faced with soaring energy bills.Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, used her victory speech to indicate she would not be triggering an early general election, instead pledging to secure “a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024”.She won by a significant margin, but the 57% victory over Mr Sunak’s 43%...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister

Liz Truss has won the contest to become the new prime minister beating her rival Rishi Sunak.In her victory speech she pledged to “deliver” in Downing Street. She promised that she would “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply’” as well as on the challenges facing the NHS.And she hinted at ruling out an early general election, saying she would deliver “a great victory” for her party in 2024. Ms Truss secured the backing of more than 81,000...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: Foreign secretary to be UK’s new PM as Sunak defeated

Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.Sir Graham Brady, the 1922 Committee chair, announced on Monday that Ms Truss won with 81,326 votes to Mr Sunak’s 60,399, following a bruising six-week contest marked by blue-on-blue attacks and dire warnings over her economic plans in the face of the cost of living crisis.After being handed the keys to No 10 at Balmoral on Tuesday, Ms Truss “will face one of the most difficult inheritances of any prime minister” in the past 50 years, warned former No 10 chief...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime minister

Liz Truss has promised to “govern like a Conservative” in her first speech as Tory party leader.She will become prime minister on Tuesday (6 September) after Boris Johnson visits the Queen at her Balmoral residence to formally tenders his resignation from office.Ms Truss won the leadership race against Rishi Sunak in a ballot of party members, taking 57 per cent of the vote.“We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years,” she said.“During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
WORLD
The Independent

Brexit trade war ‘last thing Britain needs’, Ireland warns Liz Truss over protocol stance

A trade war with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol is the “last thing” Britain needs during the cost of living crisis, a senior Irish government minister has warned Liz Truss.Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney urged Ms Truss – named the new Tory leader and next prime minister on Monday – urged her to consider the consequences of her plan to override the protocol.Mr Coveney said the UK and EU could still achieve a “sensible compromise” if the incoming PM softens her approach on the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.Ms Truss has angered the EU by tabling legislation that...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss: An heir to Thatcher intent on shaking up Britain

As a child, Liz Truss marched in demonstrations against Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. As an adult, she came to admire Britain’s first female leader — and now she is about to enter No. 10 Downing St. with a Thatcherite zeal to transform the U.K.Truss, Britain’s foreign secretary, was named winner Monday in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and the country's prime minister. The party said Truss won the votes of around 57% of Conservative members, compared with about 43% for ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak. Truss, 47, will become Britain's third female...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

