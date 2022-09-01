ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Gucci blush de beauté: We tried the designer beauty brand’s first powder blusher early and we adore it

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4P8h_0hdrQTIt00

Gucci is an iconic name, whether you love to shop the brand’s fashion , fragrance or beauty buys. It’s safe to say designer beauty ranges offer a more affordable way of owning pieces from famous fashion houses than splashing out on an outfit , and what we love about Gucci Beauty is the brand’s tendency to incorporate signature fashion touches into product packaging.

As an example, the Gucci flora gorgeous gardenia and gorgeous jasmine bottles feature a pattern from the fashion house, so customers feel like they’re getting a statement piece from the brand’s collection in beauty form. Meanwhile, Gucci bloom eau de toilette also depicts a stunning floral illustration.

So, we were excited to hear news of the brand’s first powder blusher launching on 1 September, especially because these palm-sized gold pots are emblazoned with stars, as seen across many Gucci designs. Gucci blush de beauté is billed as being an adaptable formula to create buildable, long-lasting cheek colour, and there are six shades in the collection to choose between. These span across light pink, berry and earthy hues to peach, rosy and apricot tones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LN6xg_0hdrQTIt00

Said to create a natural glow, the formula includes skincare ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and shea butter too. It may have grabbed our attention from an aesthetic point of view, but how does this brand-new blush range stand up to IndyBest testing? We got our hands on several shades in the collection ahead of launch, so we could bring you a full review.

How we tested

We spent two weeks testing the blusher and alternating between five different shades in the collection. We looked at the formula, finish and packaging, as well as the price point. Read on for our full tried-and-tested take on Gucci blush de beauté.

Gucci blush de beauté

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQqWD_0hdrQTIt00

The verdict: Gucci blush de beauté

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Rare Beauty’s New Kind Words Lipstick & Liner Collection Is a Creamy, Pigmented Heaven

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. In a beauty industry that feels increasingly oversaturated by celebrity brands, from its onset Rare Beauty has stuck out for being unique—in the best way possible. It’s true, Rare Beauty’s liquid blushes have rightfully earned a permanent place in my makeup cabinet while its tinted moisturizer is just about sold-out everywhere after going viral on TikTok, a trend that hardly seems to be a rare occurrence for the brand. And it’s not just Selena Gomez’s star power that has drawn people in—in fact, the products more than speak for themselves (though I do enjoy watching Sel’s frequent makeup tutorials on TikTok.) With the brand’s latest venture into matte lipsticks and liners with its Kind Words Collection, I, a self-described lipstick aficionado tried out the new line first-hand, here’s whether it’s worth snagging.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair

We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Introduces Monogrammed Panama Sandals

Louis Vuitton has introduced a new style of sandals dubbed the Panama to its footwear lineup. Following the release of its $2,280 USD Ping Pong Set, the French label has unveiled a sporty interpretation of a classic footwear silhouette. Arriving in a breathable, open-toe design, the latest iteration fronts a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Gucci Vault Offers Up Rare Vintage Bags

Gucci’s experimental online space Vault has dug into the house’s vibrant history with its newest bag offering. Titled “Gucci Vintage Treasures,” the drop features a curated variety of rare vintage items. Leading the charge is a catalog of highly limited one-of-a-kind bags. The list of bags...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blush#Fashion Design#Fashion Houses#Indybest
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps

Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue Magazine

EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Tiffany Blue Inspired Fall's Most Elegant Pedicure Trend & We're Obsessed

With the changing of seasons comes a whole new assortment of pedicure color trends, even if you don’t exactly want to bid your summer sandals adieu just yet. There’s absolutely no reason you shouldn’t embrace pretty toes once fall rolls around — it’s one of the best forms of self-care. Among the top color choices this year, Anastasia Totty, LeChat Nails educator, predicts unexpectedly vibrant shades will be among the leading polishes for the season. “Bright colors like neon yellow will be a very popular add on to any pedicure this season,” she says.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

It’s Looking Like Clogs May be the Shoe of the Fall

To say that clogs are the hot new fall shoe trend would be an egregious falsehood. For one thing, the backless shoes have literally been around for almost a thousand years, dating back to the early 13th century in the Netherlands. Even in modern times, however, clogs have experienced their fair share of fame. In the ‘70s, they had quite the resurgence, becoming one of the most popular styles of the decade. Over the past few years, they’ve been facing a similar comeback, with brands like Simon Miller providing new, modern takes on the classic look. Now, though, as summer begins to wind down, and we prepare to wear our strappy sandals for the last time, good ol’ classic clogs are seeming like a perfect substitute for summer footwear during those transitional weather days.
APPAREL
The Independent

The best products from Victoria Beckham Beauty, according to a beauty editor

Celebrity beauty lines are 10-a-penny these days, and it’s no secret that some are undoubtedly better than others. Take Victoria Beckham Beauty for example, which launched in 2019 – it’s obviously a real labour of love for the former Spice girl-come-fashion designer who’s heavily involved in every aspect of the brand. Of course, VB has always been something of a beauty icon, and so it made sense that she would eventually dip her toe back into the make-up world after her successful collaboration with Estee Lauder back in 2016.While the initial product drop was relatively small – it included four...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky

New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Jordan x Bephies Beauty Supply Blends Femininity and Fierceness

Jordan and Bephies Beauty Supply have come together to create a collection made for the bold — for those who are not afraid to be unapologetically themselves no matter the situation. The ‘90s hoops scene was about celebrating color and joy and incorporating these elements into the sport, blending the worlds of femininity and fierceness. Jordan and Bephies Beauty Supply followed suit, as the collection is directly inspired by this era.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

How Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris recreated a real-life Dior catwalk show

In the touching new comedy Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, starring Leslie Manville, a sweet and unassuming British housekeeper falls madly, inexplicably in love with a Dior dress. So much so, she saves up all the money she can, and goes to Paris to get a couture confection for herself. It’s been adapted for the screen before, from the original 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, but writer and director Anthony Fabian, along with costume designer Jenny Beavan, production designer Luciana Arrighi, and set decorator Nora Talmaier, went to great lengths to create a breathtaking fashion show in which Manville’s Mrs. Harris falls madly in love with a gown called Temptation.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Here’s How Dior’s New Jardin’ D’Hiver Book Tote Is Made

Dior continues to expand its line of Book Tote Bags as it unveils a new Jardin’ d’Hiver embroidery for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Inspired by a Mark Shaw photograph of Christian Dior in his winter garden, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri created a delicate pattern depicting a series of plants, flowers and birds on the design.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Fans in hysterics as Kate Beckinsale poses in Greggs X Primark swimsuit: ‘I couldn’t love her more’

Kate Beckinsale surprised and delighted fans after she showed them how to take a Greggs X Primark swimsuit “from day to night”.The Underworld star, 49, took to Instagram to prove how stylish the one-piece swimsuit, which is monogrammed with the popular British bakery chain’s branding, can be.She added a chunky white belt around her waist and a large white fascinator with mesh covering half her face, with vintage earrings to complete the look.Beckinsale, who lives in Los Angeles, joked in the caption: “Everyone relax – it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Tori Kelly's Must Haves: From Drunk Elephant Moisturizer to Nike Air Force 1s

Tori Kelly is a singer, songwriter, actress, author, and now sunglasses designer. Her voice is, quite simply, stunning; she has the kind of power and sensitivity in her singing that stops you in your tracks, and her lyrics are personal and poignant. Fresh off a lead role in "Sing 2" and a recent children's book called "The Curly Girl Blues" (more on that later), Kelly has paired up with Diff Eyewear on a sunglasses collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Savage X Fenty Launches Elevated Loungewear

Discover the brand’s debut collection in the new category. Finding ways to give new life to loungewear was one of the hottest fashion trends this summer. Style enthusiasts proved that silk pajama sets are not only extremely comfortable for lounging but that they also have the versatility to be dressed up outside the house. Considering the leading style icon that Rihanna is, it comes as no surprise that Savage X Fenty remains on the fashion pulse by launching loungewear as the brand’s newest category.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

824K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy