ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

This job will pay you £19k to be a bottomless brunch taster

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PllJ_0hdrQQei00

Brunch can be a divisive meal, with some people firmly against the idea while others love filling their weekends and bank holidays with it.

For those who just can’t get enough of brunch, one company is offering the dream job : a bottomless brunch taster.

Bath-based hen party organisers, GoHen, are searching for an events specialist who is passionate about getting the best of brunch and who is willing to go far and wide to find it.

The role, which pays £19,000 per annum, involves traveling across the UK to test bottomless brunches and providing the company with “extensive feedback” about each experience.

A successful brunch tester will also be expected to vlog about their experience, so confidence in front of the camera is an essential skill for the job.

Other skills wanted in an ideal candidate include social media know-how and experience in event and group planning, as they will have to manage hen party enquiries as part of the job.

Interested candidates have until 5pm on Friday 30 September to apply for the role.

GoHen says it has seen enquiries for hen parties including bottomless brunch skyrocket by 1,152 per cent post-pandemic.

Steve Roddy, GoHen’s director of operations, said: “Bottomless brunch has boomed in popularity in the post-pandemic world and we’re on a mission to find the best one ion the UK to send our hens to.

“We’ve actually seen enquiries increase for it by over 1,000 per cent, so we felt the demand was there to warrant hiring someone in a professional capacity to go out and test them.”

However, he warned potential brunch testers not to take it as an opportunity to drink too many mimosas while on the job.

“Whilst we’re happy for them to do out and indulge themselves, they shouldn’t overdo it on the bottomless fizz as we’d still enquire feedback, quality images, as well as video content for us to use.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

6 ways to save money on the huge rises in childcare and after-school club costs

Like everything else, the cost of childcare has increased massively, making some parents fear it’s not worth them working any more.A new analysis by Labour has found the cost of after-school clubs for primary-age children has risen by more than £800 a year since 2010, increasing 1.5 times faster than other items, such as food and clothing, and meaning the average family is now spending more on after-school clubs than on their weekly food shop.According to Coram Family and Childcare, which works to make sure children have access to high-quality childcare, the huge rise in the average cost of childcare...
KIDS
The Independent

EasyJet offers ‘flexi’ passengers lounge access at Gatwick

EasyJet is offering passengers who book a “FLEXIfare” fare ticket out of Gatwick lounge access - but only for a limited number of weeks.The airline’s modern Gateway lounge, in Gatwick’s North Terminal, has sofas, fast wifi, a food buffet and soft and alcoholic drinks on hand. For families, there is a games room and den in the lounge, while business travellers will find quiet zones and charging points. The budget airline is trialling the offer from 1 September to 30 November only.easyJet unveiled the Gateway - its first ever airport lounge - in Gatwick’s North Terminal in October 2021. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

824K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy