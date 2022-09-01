Read full article on original website
Related
Want to sell medical marijuana in Alabama? What you need to know as application period begins today
Alabama is getting closer to getting marijuana dispensaries up and running to issue medical cannabis as a state commission begins accepting requests to apply for business licenses today. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is accepting requests for applications until Oct. 14 with information on how to apply for several medical-marijuana...
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey awards $14.8 million to Scottsboro to enhance water, sewer infrastructure
The state of Alabama is making sure people in Jackson County have clean drinking water. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $14.8 million to help Jackson County improve its water and sewer infrastructure. Ivey noted the state has aging infrastructure across the board. Roads and bridges are already getting an upgrade through...
altoday.com
Alabamians can apply for a Medical Cannabis business license starting Thursday
On September 1, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will allow interested Alabamians to download the forms to apply to be a licensed medical marijuana grower, transporter, processor, dispensary operator, or vertical integrator. Alabama Today spoke with Antoine Mordican, who hopes to be one of the medical cannabis growers on Monday.
Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: North Alabama Bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year
Every Saturday, Bishop Jerry Johnson Sr. sets up thousands of donated items at his church, Solomon Temple, on U.S. 31 in Athens. Alabama Original: North Alabama bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year. Bishop Jerry Johnson Sr. of Solomon Temple in Athens is doing his part to give back...
wvtm13.com
Alabama DHR rolls out summer pandemic benefits
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Human Resources last week rolled out summer pandemic benefits (P-EBT) to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through theNational School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that...
WAAY-TV
Alabama 36 reopens to traffic after bridge project
The Alabama Department of Transportation has reopened Alabama 36 at Roan Branch and Gum Spring Creek. The roadway was closed to through traffic while crews replaced bridges over the branch and creek. ALDOT said in December 2021 that the area between Black Road and Cut-Off Road would remain closed until late summer of this year.
WAFF
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The future of Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff remains up in the air as he awaits a decision from the court of criminal appeals. Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to 36 months last year for stealing campaign donations and taking personal loans from the Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alreporter.com
GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow
After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported
Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash. Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he...
Alabama schools take down Pride flags, change LGBTQ bathroom access as new law takes effect
Savannah Tryens-Fernandes is a member of The Alabama Education Lab team at AL.com. Her position is supported through a partnership with Report for America. Contribute to support the team here. Alabama schools returned this month with new policies in place regarding LGBTQ students and the discussion of sexual orientation and...
violetskyadventures.com
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as "agonizing" and "unacceptable."
Missing Alabama man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
Woman, ex-boyfriend charged with murdering Alabama infant more than 20 years ago
A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman’s 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.
Alabama 2-year-old shot in neck by brothers arguing over girlfriends’ promiscuity, police say
An Alabama 2-year-old girl was shot in the neck last week after police say two brothers were arguing over which of their girlfriends was less promiscuous. Tarrant, Alabama, police officers announced the arrest of Taneil Lovette Bolden, 23, who is the mother of the victim, and Bolden’s boyfriend Antonio Dequan Hasberry, 26.
Comments / 0