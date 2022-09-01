ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

altoday.com

Alabamians can apply for a Medical Cannabis business license starting Thursday

On September 1, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will allow interested Alabamians to download the forms to apply to be a licensed medical marijuana grower, transporter, processor, dispensary operator, or vertical integrator. Alabama Today spoke with Antoine Mordican, who hopes to be one of the medical cannabis growers on Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
ALABAMA STATE
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
wvtm13.com

Alabama DHR rolls out summer pandemic benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Human Resources last week rolled out summer pandemic benefits (P-EBT) to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through theNational School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama 36 reopens to traffic after bridge project

The Alabama Department of Transportation has reopened Alabama 36 at Roan Branch and Gum Spring Creek. The roadway was closed to through traffic while crews replaced bridges over the branch and creek. ALDOT said in December 2021 that the area between Black Road and Cut-Off Road would remain closed until late summer of this year.
ALABAMA STATE
#Medical Marijuana
alreporter.com

GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow

After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem

This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
MOBILE, AL

