Minnesota State

KENS 5

Colorado man drowns in Galveston while on vacation, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas — A 60-year-old man drowned in Galveston on Saturday, according to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. It happened just before 2 p.m. along Seawall Boulevard near 21st Street. Authorities said the lifeguard at Tower 21 called headquarters to let them know CPR was in progress after the...
GALVESTON, TX
KENS 5

How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
GALVESTON, TX
KENS 5

2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that rape victims can take emergency contraception, like Plan B, to prevent a pregnancy. With abortion now banned in Texas, even in instances of incest or rape, the governor recommended the use of emergency contraception to ensure a victim of rape does not become pregnant.
TEXAS STATE

