KENS 5
Colorado man drowns in Galveston while on vacation, officials say
GALVESTON, Texas — A 60-year-old man drowned in Galveston on Saturday, according to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. It happened just before 2 p.m. along Seawall Boulevard near 21st Street. Authorities said the lifeguard at Tower 21 called headquarters to let them know CPR was in progress after the...
KENS 5
Abortion-rights advocates hope lawsuit can restore abortion access for Texas women
HOUSTON, Texas — It's been nearly two weeks since Texas' trigger law took effect, banning nearly all abortions in Texas and making performing illegal abortions a felony. But abortion-rights advocates are continuing their fight to get abortion access back in Texas, and now, they’re getting the courts involved.
KENS 5
KENS 5
How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
KENS 5
South Texas students wear maroon to show support for Uvalde on Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uvalde CISD students and staff will return to the classroom for the new school year on Tuesday, more than three months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. Robb Elementary was closed after a gunman entered a 4th grade classroom and killed 19 students and...
KENS 5
2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
KENS 5
Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that rape victims can take emergency contraception, like Plan B, to prevent a pregnancy. With abortion now banned in Texas, even in instances of incest or rape, the governor recommended the use of emergency contraception to ensure a victim of rape does not become pregnant.
KENS 5
Republican Tarrant County judge plans to back Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's Democratic challenger in November
FORT WORTH, Texas — A popular Republican in North Texas says he's backing Democrat Mike Collier over the Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in the race for lieutenant governor. Retiring Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley explained his decision on ‘Inside Texas Politics,’ a show produced by our sister station in...
